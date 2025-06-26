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Carl Schlemmer's avatar
Carl Schlemmer
Jun 29, 2025

I have gone up to 4 days without food and after wards I felt fantastic, almost all my internal problems went away. I never recalled having any problems.

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M W's avatar
M W
Jun 26, 2025

This article is full of nonsense. Look up Dr. Jason Fung for the facts. Mice don’t go into ketosis. People do. When in ketosis, you’re burning fat.

Would also recommend Dr. Tim Noakes who works with athletes and promotes low carb.

Reminds me of a low carb test with cyclists. The first was 2 weeks. The cyclist performed much worse after eating low carb for 2 weeks than before the carb restriction. Test got a lot of attention to demonize low carb.

Test was repeated. But this time was 6 weeks. After 6 weeks, their bodies had acclimated to the low carb diet. Performance returned to pre-diet levels. And they had improved biomarkers.

Many Ironman length successful triathletes are recommending low carb to those they train.

Yes, if insulin is high (and many people have high resting levels of insulin), the body can’t access fat easily. It can’t access it until insulin gets low. So, if you’re not eating food, the body will consume protein to produce glucose while the insulin is dropping. Getting insulin low quickly is beneficial. The fastest way to drop it is to fast. It’s why people seem to be more successful with fasting than with a low calorie, high carb diet.

I do 40 day water fasts. Am almost 60. And have a full head of hair. Yes, the growth slows down a little during the fast. Nail growth slows down too.

Body goes into autophagy. Skin clears up. Inflammation goes away. Aches and pains go away. My eye sight has improved tremendously. Stem cell production goes into overdrive sometime during fasting - could be when you start eating again.

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