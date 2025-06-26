STORY AT-A-GLANCE

Research shows intermittent fasting can trigger hair loss by flooding follicles with toxic free fatty acids when your body shifts from glucose to fat as fuel

Hair follicle stem cells prefer glucose for energy and begin dying when forced to metabolize fat during fasting periods, causing them to remain in a dormant state

Clinical trials confirmed fasting slows hair regrowth in humans regardless of calorie intake or timing, with the damage occurring from the fast-feed cycle itself

The stress response starts in adrenal glands, which release hormones that prompt dermal fat cells to release fatty acids that damage follicle stem cells

To reverse fasting-related hair loss, eat nutrient-dense meals regularly with approximately 250 grams of digestible carbohydrates daily to stabilize energy supply

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Hair loss is often dismissed as a cosmetic issue, but it’s actually one of the clearest signs your body is under stress. When your energy reserves are low and your stress hormones stay elevated, your hair follicles go dormant — and in some cases, shut down entirely. In a nutshell, your body prioritizes survival when resources run low.

One overlooked factor is the impact of intermittent fasting or time-restricted eating, also known as TRE. While often praised for boosting metabolic health and accelerating fat loss, TRE, just like longer fasting regimens, can in some cases cause problems. Fasting triggers a hormonal response designed to help you cope with food scarcity, but that response comes at a cost.

Your body switches fuel sources, ramps up stress hormones, and alters how fat and energy are used at the cellular level. That shift directly affects the tissues that require the most energy to grow and regenerate, including your hair.

Emerging research is now confirming what many people have experienced firsthand: fasting doesn’t always work in your favor, especially when it comes to regenerative health. It activates a cascade of stress responses that reach your skin, your fat stores and your stem cells. And instead of building resilience, it often erodes it. In the next section, I’ll walk you through what the researchers found and how this process plays out at the cellular level.

Fasting Fuels Hair Loss by Flooding Your Cells with Toxic Fat

Bioenergetic researcher Georgi Dinkov highlighted what happens to your cells when your body burns fat for fuel during intermittent fasting. He explains that when your body runs out of sugar (glucose), it turns to fat stores, breaking them down in a process called lipolysis. But instead of this being a “clean burn,” it dumps free fatty acids into your bloodstream, which act like a slow poison for your cells, especially in your skin and organs.

Trying to lose fat through fasting costs you muscle and long-term health — Dinkov warns that fasting isn’t selective; it doesn’t just target fat. You also lose muscle . In fact, studies show that for every pound of fat lost, people may lose up to two pounds of muscle. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published This drains your structural strength, slows your metabolism and leaves your body with fewer resources to heal and recover. Worse, the fat you do break down releases toxic byproducts that directly harm your tissues, including your skin and scalp.

Your body floods with harmful fatty acids when sugar runs out — Once your glycogen (stored sugar) is used up, fasting kicks off a flood of free fatty acids. These aren’t clean energy — they’re unstable and highly reactive. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Dinkov points out that they create oxidative stress, damage your energy-producing mitochondria, and often lead to fibrosis, or scar-like tissue, in key organs like your liver. In plain terms: what’s supposed to be a fat-burning “cleanse” ends up polluting your system from the inside out.

Hair follicles get hit hard when your energy source shifts to fat — Hair growth depends on high-energy stem cells that prefer to run on glucose, not fat. When fasting forces your body to burn fat instead, those cells start to struggle. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Dinkov writes that this disrupts the entire regeneration cycle and “greatly inhibits the growth of hair.” If you’ve experienced hair thinning, shedding or loss during or after a fasting period, this switch in energy source could be a major reason why.

Even healthy people show signs of organ stress from fasting — You don’t need to have diabetes or a metabolic condition to see damage from fasting. Dinkov highlights that elevated free fatty acid levels have been tied to liver and kidney damage even in people who are otherwise healthy. So, if you’re fasting to stay “fit,” you’re trading short-term weight loss for long-term stress on your organs.

Fasting puts your body into a chronic stress response — When glucose runs low, your body activates the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis — your emergency stress system. This floods you with adrenaline and cortisol, which break down muscle and fat to try and keep you going. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published But this system is designed for short bursts of danger, not long-term daily use. The longer you push this stress response, the more damage it causes, especially to skin and hair. Dinkov sums it up bluntly: stop pushing your body to the edge. “Maybe, just maybe, don’t fast (or otherwise stress yourself) to start with.”

Your Hair Follicles Shut Down When You Fast Too Long

A peer-reviewed study published in Cell explored how intermittent fasting disrupts hair follicle regeneration through a specific stress response between your adrenal glands and the fat cells in your skin. The researchers wanted to understand how fasting influences tissue repair, and they focused on hair follicle stem cells (HFSCs), which are essential for new hair growth. Their key question: does fasting affect the metabolism and survival of these cells?

Researchers tested popular fasting methods and found the same harmful outcome — The study included mice exposed to two common fasting regimens — alternate-day fasting and 16:8 time-restricted eating, where food intake was limited to an eight-hour window followed by a 16-hour fasting period. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Both forms triggered a near-identical biological reaction: HFSCs stopped regenerating and began dying off. Importantly, this effect occurred even though total calorie intake remained the same, suggesting it wasn’t caused by nutrient deprivation but by the fast-feed cycle itself.

Human trials confirmed that fasting stalls hair growth — In addition to animal models, researchers ran a randomized clinical trial on humans. Participants followed an intermittent fasting routine and had a small patch of scalp shaved to monitor hair regrowth. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The results were clear: those on fasting protocols showed noticeably slower regrowth compared to those who ate normally. This directly connected fasting habits to visible changes in the rate of hair returning.

This effect has nothing to do with calories or circadian rhythm — Researchers ruled out some usual suspects. Mice in both groups ate the same number of calories over time. Time-of-day variations didn’t matter either — fasting at night or during the day triggered the same level of HFSC death. This shows the culprit isn’t under-eating or bad timing. It’s the stop-start energy availability from fasting that wreaks havoc on stem cells.

The stress signal starts with your adrenal glands and ends in your skin — Under fasting conditions, your adrenal glands ramp up production of corticosterone and epinephrine — two hormones that act like emergency messengers. These hormones prompt dermal fat cells to dump fatty acids into the tissue, leading to cell damage and death.

The More You Fast, the Faster Your Hair Stem Cells Die

A paper published in Life Metabolism also explained that intermittent fasting directly alters the way hair stem cells function, shifting them into a metabolic state that ends in programmed cell death, also known as apoptosis.

Hair follicles stalled in the resting phase and refused to regrow — Research has shown that intermittent fasting keeps hair follicles stuck in the telogen, or resting phase, of the hair cycle. Normally, after a brief pause, follicles are supposed to re-enter the anagen, or growth phase. But in fasted mice, this transition never happened. Hair stayed dormant.

The hair stem cell pool was actively depleted over time — Early in the fasting cycles, hair stem cells briefly activated as expected. But with repeated fasting, these same stem cells began dying off instead of renewing. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Over time, the pool of viable HFSCs shrank dramatically. This led to not just slower regrowth but actual degeneration of the follicles themselves. Unlike other tissues where fasting sometimes increases stem cell resilience, this effect was destructive in hair follicles.

Blocking fat metabolism protected hair stem cells — To confirm what was killing the cells, researchers genetically blocked fatty acid oxidation in HFSCs. When those metabolic pathways were shut down, the cells stopped dying, even during fasting. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Similarly, when fasting-triggered free fatty acids were artificially introduced into the tissue, stem cells began dying again. The link was clear: fasting increases free fatty acid exposure in the hair niche, and those fatty acids are toxic to stem cells when used as fuel.

Mitochondrial damage was the last straw for the stem cells — Under the microscope, fasted HFSCs showed signs of mitochondrial breakdown, including distorted shapes, leaky membranes, and dysfunctional production of adenosine triphosphate (ATP), the fuel that powers everything from brain function to hormone balance. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Lab markers also showed increased reactive oxygen species, DNA damage and oxidative stress — all signs of a cell under extreme pressure and unable to cope. Once these stress markers surpassed a certain threshold, the cell’s natural suicide program kicked in.

Does This Mean All Fasting Is Bad?

It’s important to clarify that not all fasting is harmful. In fact, TRE can offer real benefits when used wisely. TRE — such as eating all your meals within an eight-hour window and fasting for 16 hours — has been shown to support autophagy, improve insulin sensitivity, and promote metabolic flexibility. The key is knowing when and how to use it.

If you're experiencing hair loss, fatigue, or other stress-related symptoms while following TRE, it's likely because you're not eating enough carbohydrates during your feeding window. Make sure you’re getting around 250 grams per day to restore balance. If that doesn’t resolve the issue, consider widening your eating window to 10 or 12 hours, or adopting a more regular meal schedule.

For some people, not fasting at all and eating every four hours works best — especially if you're dealing with low energy, chronic fatigue, or signs of metabolic burnout. But there's a catch: you can't just graze on junk food. If your goal is to restore healthy energy production at the cellular level, your body needs a steady supply of quality carbohydrates throughout the day. That means reaching for clean sources like white rice, well-tolerated grains, ripe fruits, and cooked vegetables.

And here’s another layer of nuance: if your gut is compromised — think bloating, constipation, or post-meal discomfort — high-fiber carbs might make things worse, not better. In that case, start with low-fiber carbs and slowly work your way back to fiber-rich options as your digestion improves.

As for longer fasts — lasting 24 hours or more — they too have a place in cases of extreme obesity or serious metabolic dysfunction. But these extended fasts should be treated like medical interventions, not long-term habits. When used too frequently, they can trigger muscle wasting, elevate stress hormones, and leave your body in a chronically depleted state.

So, it’s not that fasting has no value. It’s that the benefits come with trade-offs. And if you’re seeing hair loss, declining energy, or slower recovery, that’s your body signaling it’s time to adjust the approach — not double down. Ultimately, fasting is a tool, not a default setting. Whether you fast for eight hours, 24 hours, or not at all, what matters most is how you nourish yourself when you do eat. If you’re under-eating, skimping on carbs, or over-relying on fat as fuel, the drawbacks will eventually catch up to you.

Stop Starving Your Hair and Feed It What It Actually Needs

If you’ve been doing intermittent fasting and started noticing your hair thinning, falling out faster than usual or just refusing to grow, this is your wake-up call. Here’s where I recommend starting:

Balance your fat to carb intake — Your hair stem cells aren’t designed to run on fat. When you fast, your body dumps free fatty acids into your system, which poisons the follicle environment. Keep your fat intake between 30% and 40% of total calories, and carbs around 45% to 55%. Aim for 250 grams of healthy carbs per day, and more if active — If you’ve been eating low-carb, this may feel like a lot, but this is what your cells need to make ATP efficiently. Carbs spare your protein reserves, stabilize your blood sugar, lower stress hormones and keep your hair follicles from going dormant. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Start with white rice and whole fruit. Add well-cooked root vegetables next. Hold off on raw greens, whole grains and beans until or unless your gut is healthy, meaning your bowel habits, bloating and overall comfort are under control. Reduce your fasting window — Widen your eating window to 10 or 12 hours. If problems persist, consider adopting a more regular meal schedule. Use near-infrared light therapy to boost cellular energy — Low-level laser therapy, especially using near-infrared wavelengths, stimulates your mitochondria to release nitric oxide and produce more ATP. These three — mitochondria, NO and ATP — work together to trigger healing effects like DNA repair and cellular regeneration, including in hair follicles. You can get many of these hair growth-stimulating benefits by using a zero-EMF near-infrared sauna. Rebuild hair strength by fixing nutrient deficiencies — Your hair relies on certain nutrients to grow and stay anchored in your scalp. If you’re missing key nutrients like vitamin D, B12, or vitamin A, shedding is often one of the first signs. The best way to fix this is through a nutrient-dense, whole food diet. If your hair loss continues, I recommend seeing a holistic doctor for a full blood panel.

With those results, target specific deficiencies using food or supplements and get your body back on track. The key is consistency. Your body — and your hair — need to know that nourishment is always coming.

FAQs About Intermittent Fasting and Hair Loss

Q: Why does intermittent fasting cause hair loss?

A: Intermittent fasting triggers a stress response in your body that leads to lipolysis — the breakdown of stored fat — which floods your system with free fatty acids. This forces your hair follicle stem cells to burn fat for energy, a process that produces toxic byproducts like reactive oxygen species. These stress signals ultimately kill off the stem cells needed to regenerate new hair.

Q: What did recent research show about the effects of fasting on hair follicles?

A: A clinical trial published in Cell found that intermittent fasting actively suppressed hair growth in humans by triggering stress signals between the adrenal glands and skin fat cells. This disrupted the metabolism of hair stem cells, causing them to die off instead of renewing and growing new hair.

Q: If fasting harms hair growth, what should I do instead?

A: The solution is to make sure you’re eating enough healthy carbs when you do eat, and/or widen your eating window. If necessary, stop intermittent fasting and shift to regular, nourishing meals every three to four hours. Prioritize carbohydrates, especially white rice and whole fruits, to provide your cells with glucose, which is their preferred fuel source. Avoid low-carb diets and instead focus on fueling your body with digestible, balanced meals.

Q: Is hair loss from fasting permanent?

A: If caught early, hair loss due to fasting is often reversible. Once you stop the fasting cycle and reintroduce consistent energy through food, especially glucose, your body begins regenerating hair. However, prolonged stem cell damage from repeated fasting could result in lasting follicle loss, so early intervention is important.

Q: How many carbs should I eat to support hair and metabolic health?

A: Most adults need 250 grams of carbohydrates daily to support optimal mitochondrial function and hair growth. If you’re physically active or recovering from stress or restrictive eating patterns, your needs will be even higher. The goal is to eat enough to keep your body out of energy deficit and allow your cells to thrive.

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