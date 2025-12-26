Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

We must remember that fatty liver can often lead to fibrosis. Dr. Mercola also reports that in the U.S., an estimated 30% of adults have non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), the most common chronic liver disease. In people with obesity, up to 90% have NAFLD, as do up to 75% of those who are overweight, 50% of people with diabetes, and even 10% of American children. Ultra-processed foods loaded with fructose and trans fats, increased intake of industrially processed toxic seed oils, and environmental pollutants such as glyphosate and PFAS are risk factors.

Liver ultrasound, also known as sonography, is a diagnostic procedure that uses high-frequency sound waves to create images of the liver and other abdominal organs. The test is non-invasive, meaning no incisions or injections are needed, and is considered one of the safest diagnostic imaging techniques available.

Liver ultrasound is a non-invasive diagnostic imaging test that uses sound waves to create images of the liver and its surrounding structures. It is one of the most common diagnostic tools used to assess liver health, detect abnormalities, and monitor liver conditions. This test plays a crucial role in diagnosing a variety of liver-related diseases, including fatty liver disease, cirrhosis, hepatitis, and liver tumors.

https://www.apollohospitals.com/es/diagnostics-investigations/liver-ultrasound .-- https://scielo.isciii.es/scielo.php?script=sci_arttext&pid=S2529-850X2020000400004.---

