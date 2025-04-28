Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ESTHER THALER's avatar
ESTHER THALER
Apr 28, 2025

I’ve been telling patients to stop using cast iron for so much cooking. I remember reading Dr. Ray Peat on too much iron. Dr. Mercola, what say you on cast iron cooking?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture