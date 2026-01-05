Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Discussion about this post

Teresa
7d

You always recommend sunlight as a wellness therapy. What do you recommend for those living in northern climates where there is little sunlight during the winter months? Is red-light therapy a good alternative? Infrared sauna?

Just steve
7d

Muscle strength enhancing, anti cancer, natural immune system supporter, positive mental, emotional health, provider for our bodies to fully engage in Life; The Gut is increasing being realized as the foundation our best health, Dis-Ease preventer. If the memory is working thought to be such to prevent cancers all of one hundred years ago and then promptly shuttled to the bottom of the pile.

Now with more and proper focus, more once unknown mechanisms and what feeds them to support this Foundation are coming to light.

Maybe Just Me, but it seems so much of what is needed to feed these processes does more than feed our own personal health but in turn heals so much or what we find troublesome, wrong with life today. Better foods call for better Farm Practices, Land Management, Food Distribution, and scrapping such nonsense as Fruit Loops being at the top of a Food Pyramid claiming it is the best to consume for health. Cleaning out dyes, toxic compounds interfering with proper practices, scrapped in favor for as many "units" as possible, touched by as few human hands as possible for the most Profit$ for the fewest individuals.

