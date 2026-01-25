Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charla Star's avatar
Charla Star
4h

I guess Dr. Ken Berry, MD (20 years carnivore) and Dr. Shawn Baker, MD (8 years carnivore) are dying even though they look very healthy and say they have excellent bloodwork panels.

Bella, Steak and Butter Gal (6 years carnivore), somehow looks so much healthier than when she was eating lots of vegetables and fruits and grains.

Why are there many people reporting being healed from so many chronic illnesses and have been on carnivore for multiple years?

Reply
Share
2 replies
Te Reagan's avatar
Te Reagan
1h

Wow, after reading this… I’ll never listen to Mercola advise at all.

I’m a carnivore. 118 pounds and stay around that weight.

Glucose is the bodies man fuel source?? Well, it will be if you’re eating carbs and sugar all the time.

Very disappointed to read this…

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture