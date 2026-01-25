★ Is This Popular Diet Secretly Draining Your Body?
★ TOP STORY
Is This Popular Diet Secretly Draining Your Body?
New research reveals that cutting carbs long-term forces your body to produce its own glucose by breaking down muscles, bones, and even brain tissue through elevated stress hormones. Initial results often stall after months, cholesterol spikes dangerously, and bone density drops while your thyroid slowly shuts down without warning signs you’d recognize.
Advertisement
Get Enough of the Key B Vitamins the Easy Way
Formulated with six major B vitamins - including B12 - our citrusy-flavored liquid formula is easy to take without the need to swallow pills. Boost your metabolism, mood, and memory with highly absorbable, fast-acting Liquid Vitamin B Complex.
📈 TRENDING NEWS
Exercise Trains Your Immune Cells to Stay Strong as You Age
Your immune system isn’t fixed - it learns from your lifestyle. New research shows that the right kind of exercise literally trains your immune cells to stay strong, steady, and youthful as you age.
Obesity-Linked Metabolic Stress in Young Adults May Trigger Early Brain Changes
Obesity is silently aging young brains - discover the hidden nutrient deficiency driving the damage and the simple steps that can provide protection for your cognitive health.
🔥 HOT
Breaking News: What You Need to Know
Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.
Advertisement
Cleanse Your Body with the Right Kind of Folate
This popular formula provides support in many crucial ways, as it supports DNA repair processes, promotes normal detoxification, and more. Try our highly bioavailable Methyl Folate today, and experience the endless benefits of 5-MTHF Folate - the kind your body prefers.
Disclaimer: The entire contents of this website are based upon the opinions of Dr. Mercola, unless otherwise noted. Individual articles are based upon the opinions of the respective author, who retains copyright as marked. The information on this website is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice. It is intended as a sharing of knowledge and information from the research and experience of Dr. Mercola and his community. Dr. Mercola encourages you to make your own health care decisions based upon your research and in partnership with a qualified health care professional.
Mercola.com, 125 SW 3rd Place, Suite 205, Cape Coral, FL 33991
US Number: (877) 985-2695 | Intl Number: 1 (239) 599-9500
© 1997-2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola. All Rights Reserved.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.
These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
I guess Dr. Ken Berry, MD (20 years carnivore) and Dr. Shawn Baker, MD (8 years carnivore) are dying even though they look very healthy and say they have excellent bloodwork panels.
Bella, Steak and Butter Gal (6 years carnivore), somehow looks so much healthier than when she was eating lots of vegetables and fruits and grains.
Why are there many people reporting being healed from so many chronic illnesses and have been on carnivore for multiple years?
Wow, after reading this… I’ll never listen to Mercola advise at all.
I’m a carnivore. 118 pounds and stay around that weight.
Glucose is the bodies man fuel source?? Well, it will be if you’re eating carbs and sugar all the time.
Very disappointed to read this…