★ TOP STORY

New research reveals that cutting carbs long-term forces your body to produce its own glucose by breaking down muscles, bones, and even brain tissue through elevated stress hormones. Initial results often stall after months, cholesterol spikes dangerously, and bone density drops while your thyroid slowly shuts down without warning signs you’d recognize.

Advertisement

Formulated with six major B vitamins - including B12 - our citrusy-flavored liquid formula is easy to take without the need to swallow pills. Boost your metabolism, mood, and memory with highly absorbable, fast-acting Liquid Vitamin B Complex.

📈 TRENDING NEWS

Your immune system isn’t fixed - it learns from your lifestyle. New research shows that the right kind of exercise literally trains your immune cells to stay strong, steady, and youthful as you age.

Obesity is silently aging young brains - discover the hidden nutrient deficiency driving the damage and the simple steps that can provide protection for your cognitive health.

🔥 HOT

Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

Advertisement

This popular formula provides support in many crucial ways, as it supports DNA repair processes, promotes normal detoxification, and more. Try our highly bioavailable Methyl Folate today, and experience the endless benefits of 5-MTHF Folate - the kind your body prefers.

Disclaimer: The entire contents of this website are based upon the opinions of Dr. Mercola, unless otherwise noted. Individual articles are based upon the opinions of the respective author, who retains copyright as marked. The information on this website is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice. It is intended as a sharing of knowledge and information from the research and experience of Dr. Mercola and his community. Dr. Mercola encourages you to make your own health care decisions based upon your research and in partnership with a qualified health care professional.

Mercola.com, 125 SW 3rd Place, Suite 205, Cape Coral, FL 33991

US Number: (877) 985-2695 | Intl Number: 1 (239) 599-9500

© 1997-2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola. All Rights Reserved.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.

These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.