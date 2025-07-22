Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

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bloke
Jul 22, 2025

To learn about these miraculous herbs and their benefits is great and inspiring for anyone wondering how to treat themselves. The query i always come back with is how to find a 'doctor' or health professional that is prepared to help with treatment. if you even mention alternative things they run for the hills and claim 'horse paste' or similar. Not to mention as you said at one point about injections. How do you find a doctor prepared to do that? Depends where you live I guess but here the have just welcomed the WHO BS with open arms so what hope do we have.

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