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What begins as a dramatic transformation may come with an unexpected tradeoff that many people don’t discover until months later.

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Your liver plays a very important role in your body. Unlike most of your organs, your liver won’t let you know when there’s a potential problem. Continue supporting its normal detoxification process with this essential combination of NAC, Milk Thistle, and Organic Broccoli for a healthier liver and a healthier you.

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The average person eats about 5 grams of this per week (about the size of one credit card) and now scientists have found it inside men’s testicles. Is this why men’s sperm count has been cut in half over recent decades, and is the future of the human race at risk?

Take this week’s quiz to see how well you remember what you read on Mercola.com last week.

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