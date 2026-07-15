★Millions Wanted the Results Until This Started Happening
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Millions Wanted the Results Until This Started Happening
What begins as a dramatic transformation may come with an unexpected tradeoff that many people don’t discover until months later.
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Weekly Health Quiz: An Expose on Silver Fillings, Brain Aging, and the Microplastics Crisis
Take this week’s quiz to see how well you remember what you read on Mercola.com last week.
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MAHA's goal is to reduce chronic diseases, and obesity is a major link to chronic diseases. Educating, educating, and educating the population about healthy lifestyle habits, especially children, is crucial.
Severe early-onset obesity is linked to an earlier and more severe risk of chronic diseases, such as high blood pressure, dyslipidemia, prediabetes, and premature mortality. Researchers at Duke University School of Medicine described severe obesity in young children as a "canary in the coal mine for the health of future generations." The best infant formulas are made primarily from corn syrup and are associated with a higher risk of obesity in the first five years of life; breastfeeding is associated with a lower risk of obesity.
Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) affects 32.4% of people worldwide and is the most common cause of liver transplantation in adults under 50. NAFLD also affects up to 9.6% of American children aged 2 to 19.
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38105679/ (2023).
https://publications.aap.org/pediatrics/article/153/1/e2023063799/196209/Severe-Obesity-in-Toddlers-A-Canary-in-the-Coal (2023).
But drugs continue to have serious health consequences:
--GLP-1 drugs, such as Ozempic, dampen emotional responses, reduce life satisfaction, and significantly increase the risk of depression and suicidal ideation by altering brain chemistry and dopamine regulation.
---Ozempic and similar weight loss drugs have been linked to 162 deaths in the U.S., with adverse reactions increasing by 40% in six months as usage expands
---These medications are associated with serious side effects, including pancreatitis, bowel obstruction and stomach paralysis, with 80% to 90% of users experiencing at least one adverse event
---Studies have found a significant link between semaglutide (the active ingredient in Ozempic) and suicidal ideation, particularly in patients also taking antidepressants or antianxiety medications
---Emerging reports indicate severe kidney problems in some patients using these weight loss drugs
---Akkermansia, a beneficial gut bacteria, is a natural alternative to stimulate GLP-1 production, offering similar benefits without the risks associated with drugs like Ozempic
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2024/10/30/ozempic-weight-loss-drugs-deaths.aspx (2024).--
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2025/06/05/ozempic-alarming-long-term-health-effects.aspx (2025).--