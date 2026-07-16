★Do Women Win This Battle but Lose the War?
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Do Women Win This Battle but Lose the War?
The same immune advantage linked to longer life may also help explain why women bear a disproportionate burden of autoimmune disease.
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Among the variables Dr. Mercola presents for regulating the immune system, we must consider that stress management involves a combination of physical care, mental changes, and lifestyle adjustments. Key strategies include regular exercise, deep breathing, a healthy diet, sufficient sleep, and setting boundaries to avoid overcommitment. Cultivating social relationships and practicing relaxation techniques such as meditation or yoga also help reduce stress levels. Identifying what causes you stress can help you anticipate problems and find solutions. Even if you can't avoid these situations, being prepared can be very helpful. Take time to reflect on the events and feelings that might be contributing to your stress. You can do this alone or with someone you trust. To face adversity, we need to remember our purpose in life. Clarifying our goals and cultivating resilience will help us navigate this process with greater resources and strength.
We all go through difficult times throughout our lives. Facing adversity is more than a desire or a goal; it's a necessity, an obligation to integrate into our minds and hearts. We all know that applying this approach and deploying appropriate change resources isn't always easy.
It's in these moments of adversity that we experience very powerful emotions such as sadness, helplessness, frustration, etc., but an important issue is the strengthening of resilience.
A study conducted by psychologists Linley, PA, and Joseph, S. from the University of Warwick, UK, demonstrated that people who are able to cope with difficult times acquire valuable lessons to face the future with better resources. You might consider the following:
https://nutritionfacts.org/topics/anxiety/
10 Stress Busters
https://www.nhs.uk/mental-health/self-help/guides-tools-and-activities/tips-to-reduce-stress/
https://www.cdc.gov/mental-health/living-with/index.html
https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/diseases/11874-stress
Herbs and Spices for Stress and Anxiety
https://www.unr.edu/nevada-today/news/2022/atp-food-spices-anxiety-stress (2022)
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9737923/ (2022)
https://drcynthia.com/blog/herbs-and-spices-that-help-reduce-stress-and-anxiety/ (2023)
https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/nutrition/articles/10.3389/fnut.2026.1763010/full (2026)
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Talha-Riaz-4/publication/403827913_Advances_in_Plant-Based_Functional_Foods_Emerging_Trends_Nutritional_Potential_and_Health_Implications/links/69df34211fbef2350bfd0e79/Advances-in-Plant-Based-Functional-Foods-Emerging-Trends-Nutritional-Potential-and-Health-Implications.pdf (2026)