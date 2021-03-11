Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)
Dr. Joseph Mercola - Take Control of Your Health
Julie Schiffman Demonstrates EFT, Tapping out Frustration
0:00
-9:27

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Julie Schiffman Demonstrates EFT, Tapping out Frustration

Dr. Joseph Mercola's avatar
Dr. Joseph Mercola
Mar 11, 2021
∙ Paid

In this video, Julie Schiffman demonstrates the use of Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) to relieve frustration.

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Dr. Joseph Mercola.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture