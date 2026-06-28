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Emerging research suggests the problem may begin far away from the nerves themselves, in a place most people never think to look.

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Walking is a simple, accessible activity that strengthens your body and fuels your mind. Increasing your step count under the sun this summer makes it even more beneficial.

Zinc is one of the most overlooked nutrients your body needs every single day - and falling short could quietly sabotage your immune system, energy, and healing. Learn why so many people are unknowingly deficient and how to fix it with the right foods.

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