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Just steve's avatar
Just steve
4hEdited

Apologies, Just the Gut Speaking, as Gui mentions in his comment, stands to reason being as the Brain is a complicated collection of Nerves and in recent years Alzheimer's is being called a type of diabetes of the brain. That GG and Butyrate healing and supporting the gut would have connections there too. Just stopping compounds the Gut is designed to keep offenders out of the body goes a long way preventing constant, starving of needed nutrients, compounds and yet, never ending corrosion of the body functions, plus erosion of the Blood Brain Barrier caused by toxic compounds never meant to be there in the first place.

Maintaining a healthy Gut does more than allow it to function properly so the microbes can process necessary nutrients so those same functions can run at their best potential, but this shows how the Gut, Immune, Brain System connection expressed by ancient cultures is very Real.

We get a double whammy drowning in a Toxic Sea attacking not only from the outside of the body, but also in the inside, affecting our physical, mental, emotional bodies and Brain.

We possibly should also take note so many pesticides work by attacking the nerve function of insects. It is folly to expect they would not attack our nervous system too.

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Guillermou
9h

I'm glad to know that geranylgeraniol is found in small amounts in foods such as tomatoes, carrots, olives, and some cereals, and that the body uses it to produce geranylgeranyl pyrophosphate (GGPP), a molecule necessary for:

1) mitochondrial function,

2) cell repair,

3) various proteins involved in neuron survival.

Tomatoes are one of the best-known plant sources of geranylgeraniol (GG), although its concentration is relatively low and depends on the variety and ripeness. GG belongs to the isoprenoid family, the same metabolic pathway that produces carotenoids like lycopene. In addition to geranylgeraniol, tomatoes provide: lycopene (very abundant, especially in cooked tomatoes), phytoene and phytofluene, vitamin C, polyphenols, and flavonoids.

Although there are few studies quantifying GG in foods, experts consider these options to be the most favorable:

🍅 Very ripe tomatoes.

🍅 Traditionally grown tomatoes with good flavor (they tend to contain more bioactive compounds).

🍅 Crushed or concentrated tomatoes.

🍅 Tomato sauce cooked with extra virgin olive oil, which also improves the absorption of fat-soluble carotenoids.

Recent scientific reviews continue to consider that the treatment of diabetic neuropathy is based primarily on:

1) good metabolic control,

2) physical exercise,

3) supplements with moderate evidence, such as certain B vitamins when a deficiency exists. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/jns.70124?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2026)

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/aging/articles/10.3389/fragi.2025.1680031/full?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2025)

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/41759582/ (2026)

A review published in 2026 proposes that geranylgeraniol could be an important regulator of aging because it:

1) improves mitochondrial function;

2) promotes autophagy (cellular recycling);

3) reduces chronic inflammation;

4) participates in the synthesis of coenzyme Q10;

5) may improve insulin sensitivity;

6) It may support cognitive function.

Experimental studies show that GGOH can:

1) inhibit the growth of some tumor cells;

2) induce apoptosis (programmed cell death of cancer cells);

3) reduce cancer-associated inflammation.

The results are particularly interesting in models of liver, breast, prostate, and colon cancer.

The liver uses geranylgeraniol to produce a molecule called geranylgeranoic acid, which appears to act as a liver protectant. This metabolic pathway decreases with age, and some researchers believe this could contribute to the development of liver cancer and other liver disorders.

Some experimental studies suggest that it may:

1) protect neurons;

2) improve mitochondrial function in the brain;

3) support processes related to memory and learning.

Its potential usefulness in diseases such as Alzheimer's or Parkinson's remains a research hypothesis. As Dr. Mercola reports, statins reduce the production of several compounds derived from the mevalonate pathway, including geranylgeraniol. Researchers are studying whether supplementation with geranylgeraniol could help reduce certain side effects, such as muscle discomfort or mitochondrial dysfunction.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0022227526000350?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2026)

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/aging/articles/10.3389/fragi.2025.1680031/full?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2025)

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10787-025-02069-2?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2025)

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s13098-026-02113-3?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2026)

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