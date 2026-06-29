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New findings suggest it may affect muscle function and even organ size, creating concerns that go far beyond the number on the scale.

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The difference isn’t genetics or good luck. It comes down to a silent spinal failure that starts earlier than you think - and one simple move that may stop the curve from locking in place.

Walking is one of the best exercises you can do due to its convenience and simplicity. Now, interval walking training takes it to the next level.

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Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

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