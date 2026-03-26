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Most people associate it with happiness, not fractures. But elevated levels outside the brain act like a hormone - triggering stress chemistry that tells bone to break down faster than it rebuilds.

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Most patients with chronic kidney disease die from cardiovascular causes, and scientists have uncovered kidney-derived particles that help explain why.

Snoring is often dismissed as harmless, but growing evidence shows it can signal a silent vitamin D deficiency that disrupts breathing, sleep quality, and overnight recovery. Understanding this connection reveals why fixing the cause matters more than masking the noise.

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Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

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