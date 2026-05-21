★ TOP STORY

Researchers are now connecting disrupted nights to a deeper breakdown in how your body manages stress, inflammation, and defense - and it centers on one overlooked factor.

Advertisement

If you’re looking to take your health to the next level, look no further than our specialized multivitamin formula. With more than 50 nutritional ingredients, including spirulina, red wine proanthocyanidins, citrus bioflavonoids, lycopene, and chlorella, this high-potency multivitamin is exactly what your body needs to achieve overall health.

📈 TRENDING NEWS

Toxic polyfluoroalkyl or perfluoroalkyl chemicals (PFAS) may be lurking in bandages meant to cover open wounds. The dangerous compounds were found not only in the absorbent pads but also on the adhesive flaps.

A 2024 study challenges everything you thought you knew about managing anger: venting makes it worse, while calming down works better. Learn what science says really helps when you’re about to lose your cool.

🔥 HOT

Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

Advertisement

From daily decision-making to lifelong learning, your brain powers it all. L-Theanine plus GABA and Curcumin Advanced deliver targeted support to promote mental clarity, focus, and memory. These trusted formulas help nourish cognitive wellness so you can stay sharp through every season. Save now and stay focused.

Disclaimer: The entire contents of this website are based upon the opinions of Dr. Mercola, unless otherwise noted. Individual articles are based upon the opinions of the respective author, who retains copyright as marked. The information on this website is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice. It is intended as a sharing of knowledge and information from the research and experience of Dr. Mercola and his community. Dr. Mercola encourages you to make your own health care decisions based upon your research and in partnership with a qualified health care professional.

Mercola.com, 125 SW 3rd Place, Suite 205, Cape Coral, FL 33991

US Number: (877) 985-2695 | Intl Number: 1 (239) 599-9500

© 1997-2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola. All Rights Reserved.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.

These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.