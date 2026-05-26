★The Hidden Food That May Wreck Your Metabolism
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The Hidden Food That May Wreck Your Metabolism
Many of today’s common health issues share a similar root - a growing gap between modern habits and the conditions your body evolved to expect over thousands of years.
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Early humans pursued their prey slowly but surely for miles and miles until the animal collapsed from heat exhaustion, at which point they harpooned it and ate it for up to a month. This method, called "persistence hunting," was likely practiced by prehistoric hunter-gatherers for nearly two million years. Running long distances was crucial in creating our current upright body shape, according to a new theory. Researchers have suggested that our early ancestors were good endurance runners and that their habit has left its evolutionary mark on our bodies, from our leg joints to our heads.
Aerobic exercise increases the size of the anterior hippocampus. This expansion is linked to improved memory, which mirrors the enhanced learning associated with running activity in animal studies. Greater physical fitness is associated with greater expansion, not only of the hippocampus, but of several other brain regions as well.
Today’s hunter-gatherers offer a window into the level of activity required to live a low-tech life, says Raichlen, who primarily studies the activity levels of the Hadza people in Tanzania, a group of 1,300 who choose to live a hunter-gatherer lifestyle. “We found that the Hadza spend about 75 minutes a day doing moderate to vigorous physical activity,” Raichlen says. “In two days, the Hadza meet the U.S. national weekly activity guidelines.”
The Hadza forage for the same animals and plants that humans have hunted and gathered for millions of years. Importantly, the interplay between humans and microbes that developed here over eons likely shaped aspects of our immune system and made us who we are today. The significance of being in Hadza land was not lost on me.
The high levels of activity and a diet consisting mainly of gathered and hunted foods may be why the Hadza tend to be healthier than Westerners. They also have a relative lack of autoimmune diseases, metabolic diseases, and colon cancer, possibly related to the fact that they have much more diverse gut bacteria than we do, according to researchers at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
Analysis of the gut microbiome of extant rural populations in Africa and South America has revealed the presence of a common, potentially commensal spirochete belonging to the genus. These spirochetes have also been detected in extant hunter-gatherers and in 1,000-year-old human coprolites from Mexico, but are essentially absent in healthy, ancestral urban populations. Ancient microbiome sources can reveal the extent to which bacteria commonly considered "pathogenic" in the modern world (e.g., H. pylori) were endemic indigenous organisms in pre-industrial microbiomes.
"In ancient cultures, the foods people ate were very diverse and could support the growth and presence of a more eclectic collection of microbes," said Kostic. “But as people move toward industrialization and a more supermarket-based diet, they lose many nutrients that help maintain a more diverse microbiome.”
Ancient microbiomes also had relatively higher numbers of transposases—transposable elements of DNA sequences that can change location within the genome—than modern industrial microbiomes.
https://www.nature.com/articles/nature03052.(2004) .-----
https://archive.unews.utah.edu/news_releases/how-running-made-us-human/.(2005).----
https://link.springer.com/chapter/10.1007/978-1-4020-9980-9_8 (2009).---
https://royalsocietypublishing.org/doi/full/10.1098/rstb.2014.0064 (2015).---
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4312737/ (2015).---
https://www.nature.com/articles/ncomms4654 (2015).---
https://edition.cnn.com/2017/07/05/health/hunter-gatherer-diet-tanzania-the-conversation/index.html (2017).--
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00018-021-04060-w (2022).--
The contribution of C-15 saturated fat is very interesting. Pentadecanoic acid (C15:0), an odd-chain saturated fatty acid, has growing evidence of being essential for supporting cardiometabolic and liver health. People with low circulating concentrations of C15:0 have an increased risk of having or developing type 2 diabetes, heart disease, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as specific types of cancer. C15:0 is present in 1 to 3% of milk fat, and as a primarily exogenous molecule, circulating C15:0 concentrations reflect dietary C15:0 intake. Epidemiological, in vivo, and in vitro studies support the idea that between 100 and 300 mg of C15:0 per day are needed to effectively achieve and maintain active circulating C15:0 concentrations of 10 to 30 µM.
C15:0 and rapamycin, a leading candidate for a longevity and health enhancement intervention, share numerous clinically relevant activities, including anti-inflammatory, anticancer, antifibrotic, antimicrobial, and mTOR inhibitory activities. Furthermore, as an AMPK activator, C15:0 also exhibits multiple similarities to metformin, particularly at specific doses. Studies consistently show that individuals with higher circulating concentrations of C15:0 have a lower risk of age-related conditions. C15:0 is an essential nutrient that supports healthy aging and longevity in humans, with cell-based activities that are as effective as, or better than, leading prescription therapies for longevity enhancement. Given the decline in C15:0 levels across the population, there is a need to assess the potential effects of C15:0 nutritional deficiencies on our lifespan and longevity.
https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/15/21/4607 (2023).--
Three recognized types of cell death have been established: apoptosis, necrosis, and autophagy. Ferroptosis involves the lipid peroxidation of fragile polyunsaturated fatty acids in cell membranes, which combines with abnormal intracellular iron to induce the massive production of reactive oxygen species, resulting in mitochondrial dysfunction and cell death. Ferroptosis has been linked to many age-related diseases in humans, including type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, NAFLD, and neurodegenerative diseases.
Feroptosis requires two triggers: fragile polyunsaturated fatty acids in cell membranes that are susceptible to lipid peroxidation and excess intracellular iron. As Dr. Mercola has reported, PUFA lipid peroxidation is a major contributor to numerous age-related diseases, including metabolic syndrome, NAFLD, cardiovascular disease, and neurodegenerative diseases. Furthermore, dysregulated iron metabolism and direct tissue damage caused by iron overload are increasingly recognized as drivers of type 2 diabetes, NAFLD, cardiovascular disease, and neurodegenerative diseases. When lipid peroxidation is combined with iron overload, the result is ferroptosis, which has far-reaching effects that contribute to the onset and progression of metabolic and related diseases (Figure 1).
While decreased dietary intake of cow's milk fat may explain the decline in circulating C15:0 concentrations in Western countries, changes in dietary fish consumption habits also play a role. As shown in Table 1, C15:0 content varies considerably by fish species, with mullet and catfish having a C15:0 content similar to milk fat. Therefore, changes in the type or amount of fish consumed can influence an individual's circulating C15:0 concentrations.
C15:0 is a recently discovered essential fatty acid that plays a critical role in the physical strengthening of cell membranes and the protection of cells against lipid peroxidation. As part of a cell stability hypothesis, it is proposed that adequate concentrations of C15:0 in cell membranes are needed to prevent ferroptosis, a recently discovered mechanism of cell death involving lipid peroxidation of cell membrane fatty acids and intracellular iron, which has also been linked to type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and NAFLD.
Based on numerous studies provided in this review, a definition of C15:0 nutritional deficiency is offered (circulating C15:0 ≤ 0.2% of total fatty acids). A description of the pathophysiology behind this C15:0 nutritional deficiency syndrome (cellular fragility syndrome) is provided, explaining how a low level of C15:0 can accelerate the progression of age-related diseases, including dysmetabolic iron overload syndrome, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and NAFLD.
In addition to correcting nutritional deficiencies, there is evidence that optimal circulating C15:0 concentrations (>0.4% to 0.64% of total fatty acids) may support cardiovascular health and long-term longevity. Continued studies, including clinical trials, will help to further test the cellular stability hypothesis and the proposed definition of C15:0 nutritional deficiencies. Given the global decline in dietary C15:0 intake, further studies are needed to better understand the depth and breadth of C15:0 deficiency-driven cellular fragility syndrome in different human populations and how this syndrome may be contributing to the rise in age-related diseases, particularly among younger people.
https://www.mdpi.com/2218-1989/14/7/355 (2024).--