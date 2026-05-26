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Many of today’s common health issues share a similar root - a growing gap between modern habits and the conditions your body evolved to expect over thousands of years.

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A study of 50,359 participants (with hundreds completing brain imaging tests) has found a direct link between higher levels of this and lower ‘brain stress’ linked to hardening of the arteries and increased blood pressure.

It’s not what you think. A surprising factor is interfering with your body’s ability to produce energy efficiently.

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Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

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