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Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
2h

Eliminate ultra-processed foods with added toxins that make them tastier and more calorie-dense, which contribute to all kinds of metabolic diseases. Along these lines, we can consider:

1. HYPERPALATABILITY

Ultra-processed foods (UPFs)—according to the NOVA classification—not only provide calories, but also alter several physiological and behavioral mechanisms that promote weight gain.

UPFs are designed with combinations of sugar, fat, salt, and flavor enhancers, which strongly activate the reward circuits (dopamine), increasing appetite, facilitating "eating for pleasure," and decreasing the feeling of satiety. See the graphic summary in the first link: In the ultra-processed diet, with approximately 500 kcal/day more than spontaneously consumed foods, participants gained weight, while those on the minimally processed diet lost weight. The diets were matched for calories, sugar, fat, fiber, and macronutrients.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7946062/?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2019)

https://journals.plos.org/plosmedicine/article?id=10.1371%2Fjournal.pmed.1005025&utm_source=chatgpt.com (2026)

2. LOW SATIETY

UPUs are typically low in fiber, low in actual protein, and high in calories “Fast”

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/nutrition/articles/10.3389/fnut.2026.1737280/full?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2026)

3. HIGH ENERGY DENSITY

Recent reviews continue to confirm that ultra-processed foods allow for the consumption of a large amount of energy in a small volume and very quickly.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37080461/ (2023)

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41574-025-01143-7?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2025)

4. ALTERATION OF THE INTESTINAL MICROBIOME

Ultra-processed foods reduce bacterial diversity and promote bacteria associated with obesity, leading to increased energy extraction from food and metabolic inflammation.

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/nutrition/articles/10.3389/fnut.2026.1800945/full?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2026)

https://www.washingtonpost.com/wellness/2025/10/08/what-to-eat-healthy-gut-microbiome/?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2025)

5. HORMONAL IMPACT (INSULIN, LEPTIN, GHRELIN)

Rapid glucose spikes cause hyperinsulinemia and possible leptin resistance, leading to a lack of satiety. Furthermore, altered ghrelin levels trigger increased hunger. This creates a vicious cycle of frequent hunger and greater fat storage.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/41743894/ (2026)

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/nutrition/articles/10.3389/fnut.2026.1737280/full?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2026)

6. LOWER ENERGY EXPENDITURE AFTER EATING

The same NIH study showed that processed foods result in a lower thermic effect of food, with less digestive energy expenditure and increased fat storage.

https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/nih-study-finds-heavily-processed-foods-cause-overeating-weight-gain?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2029)

7. EATING FASTER

Processed foods are generally easy to chew and ready to eat, which means you eat more before your brain registers satiety.

General References

https://www.cell.com/cell-metabolism/fulltext/S1550-4131(19)30248-7?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2018)

https://www.bmj.com/content/365/bmj.l1949?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2019)

https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/nih-study-finds-heavily-processed-foods-cause-overeating-weight-gain?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2019)

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7946062/?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2021)

https://www.bmj.com/content/383/bmj-2023-075294?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2023)

https://www.bmj.com/content/383/bmj-2023-075354/related?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2023)

https://www.bmj.com/content/384/bmj-2023-077310?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2024)

https://www.bmj.com/content/384/bmj-2023-077310/related?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2024)

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/nutrition/articles/10.3389/fnut.2026.1737280/full?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2025)

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41574-025-01143-7?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2025)

https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/healthy-diet?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2026)

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/nutrition/articles/10.3389/fnut.2026.1737280/full?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2026)

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AN EXAMPLE OF A CLEARLY “CHEMICALLY-INDUSTRIAL” ULTRA-PROCESSED “FOOD” IN 2026: FLAMIN' HOT CHEETOS

Actual composition (USA 2026). According to recent commercial labels:

--Enriched corn flour

--Vegetable oils (corn/canola/sunflower)

--Maltodextrin

--MSG (monosodium glutamate)

--Yeast extract

--Hydrolyzed corn protein

--Sugar

--Citric acid

--Natural and artificial flavors

--Whey

--Disodium inosinate

--Disodium guanylate

--Sodium diacetate

--Artificial colors: Red 40 Lake, Yellow 6 Lake, Yellow 6, Yellow 5

It is designed to maximize brain reward. Companies literally seek the point of maximum food pleasure, endorphin release, and sensory reinforcement. In many people, this increases the compulsive behavior of "keeping eating."

Ultra-processed additives: Contains multiple flavor enhancers: MSG, inosinate, guanylate, and hydrolyzed protein. All of these increase the perception of "umami" flavor and palatability.

California has even passed school restrictions on products with these additives.

TYPICAL RESULT: HIGH CALORIES + LITTLE SATIETY + DESIRE FOR MORE.

https://www.flaminhot.com/products/cheetos-crunchy-flamin-hot-cheese-flavored-snacks?utm_source=chatgpt.com

https://www.ingredientinspector.org/rapid-reviews/whats-in-flamin-hot-cheetos?utm_source=chatgpt.com

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Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
2h

As Dr. Mercola always advises, consider a healthy diet, and don't forget fiber.

1) The stable satiety effect of fiber, especially soluble fiber, is due to its ability to absorb water and form a viscous gel in the digestive tract. This promotes slow gastric acidity, producing a feeling of fullness after eating and stimulating the release of hormones like GLP-1 and PYY in the gut, which send direct signals to the brain to reduce appetite.

2) By preventing sharp spikes in blood glucose, fiber reduces the excessive secretion of insulin, the main hormone for fat storage, making it easier for the body to access its own adipose tissue reserves for energy.

3) High-fiber foods usually require more chewing time. This gives the brain time to register that the body is receiving food. Vegetables and legumes allow you to consume a larger volume of food with a significantly lower calorie intake compared to processed foods. Soluble fiber, such as oats, legumes, flax seeds, carrots, etc., forms a gel that reduces cholesterol and controls blood sugar. Insoluble fiber, such as wheat bran, fruit peels, nuts, and leafy greens, accelerates digestion and adds bulk. Combining whole grains, tubers, seeds, and plenty of cruciferous or leafy vegetables provides the full spectrum of benefits.

4) When fiber reaches the colon, it is fermented by the gut microbiota. This process produces byproducts called short-chain fatty acids, which improve insulin sensitivity and stimulate fat burning by increasing basal metabolic rate. Cooked and cooled rice or potatoes, and legumes, feed beneficial bacteria and improve metabolism.

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/nutrition/articles/10.3389/fnut.2024.1510564/full (2024)

https://www.mdpi.com/2673-4168/5/4/88 (2025).--

https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/CIR.0000000000001435 (2026).-

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/394137623_Evaluation_of_the_effect_of_dietary_soluble_corn_fiber_on_metabolic_activity_and_colonic_microbiota_composition_in_patients_with_dysbiosis_and_obesity#:~:text=In%20the%20baby%20and%20adult%20models%2C%20M%2DSHIME%C2%AE,increased%20SCFA%20production%20in%20all%20age%20groups.(2025).--

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SATIETY INDEX

The concept of the Satiety Index (SI) was popularized by the study of Dr. Susanna Holt. In the plant world, this index reveals surprising facts: not all carbohydrates are equally filling, and the structure of the food is just as important as its calories.

There are a few common characteristics of highly satiating foods.

1) Foods that are more filling (i.e., have a high satiety index) tend to have more protein. Protein is considered to be more filling than either carbohydrates or fats.

2) They also tend to have more fiber. Because fiber is not digested, it provides bulk. This bulk tends to help you feel full longer because it slows down emptying of the stomach and digestion time.

3) Highly satiating foods tend to have more volume for the same amount of calories; this means they tend to take up more space with water or air.

4) Highly satiating foods are also generally whole and less processed.

https://www.nolimitsfitnessfl.com/what-is-the-satiety-index (2018).----

https://optimisingnutrition.com/satiety-index/ (2023).---

https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/15-incredibly-filling-foods#TOC_TITLE_HDR_3 (2023).-

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10534273/ (2023).-

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK559033/ (2025).--

https://fruselva.com/plant-based-2026-health-science-and-innovation-for-transformative-eating/ (2026).—

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK559033/ (2025).—

https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/CIR.0000000000001435 (2026).--

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK559033/#:~:text=Issues%20of%20Concern.%20High%20consumption%20of%20ultraprocessed,from%20meeting%20the%20recommended%20dietary%20fiber%20intake. (2025).—

https://medium.com/@fittneedt/the-potato-has-been-lied-about-for-decades-4880851d9c46 (2025).-

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