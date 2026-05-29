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New research suggests that when your body changes too fast, it may release hidden stress signals that disrupt blood sugar balance, strain your liver, and quietly push your metabolism in the wrong direction.

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Cool and refreshing, ice cream is a favorite summertime treat, but watch out - it contains this commonly used additive that’s wreaking havoc on your gut health.

Your lymphatic system helps flush out waste and toxins from your body, and you can support this further by doing special massages on lymph nodes.

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Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

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