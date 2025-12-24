Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dec 24

The consumption of packaged foods has increased substantially in recent decades. The global packaged food market was valued at $1.9 trillion in 2020 and is expected to reach $3.4 trillion by 2030. Life cycle assessment (LCA) is widely used to compare the relative impacts of different packaging materials for a food product. This article analyzes 28 studies that perform LCAs on food products. For most of the 13 reported environmental indicators, plastic packaging is responsible for less than 10% of the total life cycle pollutant emissions for 23 of the 30 foods studied. The relative emissions from packaging tend to be higher for liquids and food products packaged in small quantities, although the absolute values ​​for energy use and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions are small. To make the LCA results more accessible to non-scientific audiences, this study compares the results to a benchmark of emissions from vehicle travel. The environmental impact of packaging from annual per capita food consumption is less than the environmental impact of daily per capita vehicle travel for most of the food products analyzed, although annual beverage consumption can be responsible for the impact equivalent to 76 miles of driving. The driving factors affecting the design and production of materials and the design of fully bio-based packaging should be analyzed, considering the minimization and valorization of byproducts and waste, recyclability, biodegradability, and other potential end-of-life uses and their impact on the sustainability of the product/packaging system.

