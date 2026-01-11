Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Along with the previously demonstrated capabilities of C15:0 to act on longevity pathways, distinctive features of aging, aging rate biomarkers, and core components of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, cancer, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, our results support C15:0 as an essential nutrient with activities equivalent to or greater than those of leading candidate compounds for enhancing longevity. C15:0 deficiencies (≤0.2% of total circulating fatty acids) may increase susceptibility to ferroptosis, dysmetabolic iron overload syndrome, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and NAFLD. Furthermore, evidence is provided that C15:0 supplementation can reverse the described C15:0 deficiency syndrome, including key components of ferroptosis. Given the decline in dietary intake of C15:0, especially among younger generations, comprehensive studies are needed to understand the potential magnitude of Cell Fragility Syndrome in different populations.

1) Anti-inflammatory properties. The fatty acid C15:0 had significant anti-inflammatory effects, reducing markers such as MCP-1, a protein that attracts immune cells.

2) Improves cardiometabolic health. In a larger observational study that explored data from more than 15,000 people, higher blood levels of odd-chain fatty acids, including C15:0, were associated with lower levels of LDL cholesterol, triglycerides, apolipoprotein B, and other cardiovascular risk markers.

3) Protects liver health. An observational study of 237 children and adolescents revealed that higher dairy fat intake and higher levels of certain fatty acids, including C15:0, were associated with lower levels of liver fat.

4) Reduced risk of type 2 diabetes. C15:0 promotes glucose uptake in muscle cells and improves insulin sensitivity without affecting insulin-dependent pathways.

5) Cellular health and longevity. Dr. Venn-Watson points out the potential of C15:0 to prevent cell damage and death associated with aging by promoting cell membrane stability and mitochondrial repair.

Unfortunately, industrial farming practices have altered the nutritional content of dairy and meat products, reducing the natural levels of C15:0 in these foods. Furthermore, most nutrition authorities currently do not recognize C15:0 as a nutrient. According to Dr. Venn-Watson, research conducted in human, animal, and laboratory studies indicates that most people need 100 to 300 milligrams of C15:0 daily to achieve and maintain healthy blood fatty acid levels.

Yogurt, Calcium Content per 3/4 cup (170 grams):

• Greek yogurt made with whole cow's milk: 80 to 100 milligrams

• Yogurt made with whole cow's milk: 70 to 90 milligrams

• Yogurt made with whole goat's milk: 60 to 70 milligrams

Cheese, Calcium Content per 1 ounce (28 grams):

• Swiss (Emmenthaler): 70 to 90 milligrams

• Parmesan: 70 to 90 milligrams

• Goat's milk: 65 to 85 milligrams

• Mozzarella made with cow's milk: 50 to 80 milligrams

Dairy Fats, Calcium Content per 1 tablespoon (14 grams):

• Heavy cream: 50 to 60 milligrams

• Butter: 50 to 60 milligrams

• Cream cheese: 45 to 55 milligrams milligrams

https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/15/21/4607 (2023) .--

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-020-64960-y (2020).--

https://www.mdpi.com/2218-1989/14/7/355 (2024).--

https://keto-mojo.com/es/article/c15-fatty-acid-health-benefits/ .---

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2211601X15000255?via%3Dihub .---

https://linkinghub.elsevier.com/retrieve/pii/S0022030223002278 .---

