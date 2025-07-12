Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Legacy Brain and Body's avatar
Legacy Brain and Body
Jul 14, 2025

Conveniently, the only two plants I can grow in the Sonoran Summer!

Reply
Share
Nisanga's avatar
Nisanga
Jul 16, 2025

So what do you do with the Fenugreek & Okra to take out the microplastics ..?? How.?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture