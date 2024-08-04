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Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

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Beth C Coddiwompler's avatar
Beth C Coddiwompler
Aug 5, 2024

Imagine not having to search for healthy foods like a needle in a haystack, and having a government that promotes healthy food, health and well-being. One of Robert F. Kennedy Jr's main goals is cleaning up the toxic food supply and expanding clean, regenerative farming that supports rather than degrades our health and that of the land and water. His candidacy is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to clean up the corruption that has lead to one of the least healthy, toxic-laden countries in the world, with plummeting lifespans and skyrocketing infant mortality, infertility, and chronic diseases of all kinds.

His 40-year career successfully suing corporate polluters and corrupt industries and government agencies, including the FDA, EPA, USDA and others, means that he knows these entities inside out and knows how to actually drain the swamp while simultaneously cleaning up the toxic soup of our food, air, water, soil, and bodies. When you sue these institutions and entities, you get a PhD in how they operate, and he knows exactly how to weed out the corrupt influences and make them work on behalf of the citizens rather than lining the pockets of themselves and corporations. He'll make the NIH do its job to identify and reverse the causes of the chronic disease epidemic.

Don't believe the nay-sayers deployed by the scared powers-that-be to spread confusion and untruths about him. Listen to what he actually says, listen to his podcasts and interviews, read his books. He can and will win. He is the only medical freedom and food freedom candidate in our lifetimes. Check out these resources about what he will do as President to reform our toxic farm and food system and usher in a system based on integrity, transparency, accountability and the best, health-promoting practices:

https://www.kennedy24.com/revitalization

https://thekennedybeacon.substack.com/p/regenerative-agriculture

https://www.kennedy24.com/sustainable-food-roundtable

Please volunteer and get him elected.

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Guillermou
Aug 4, 2024

Humanity faces serious food safety threats. Leaders in countries affiliated with the World Economic Forum are cracking down on independent farmers and forcing them to comply with draconian new rules in the name of combating climate change. Producers of ultra-processed foods are key players in a complex global network of lobbyists where they wield disproportionate power in global food and nutrition policies, according to a new paper published in Agriculture and Human Values. https://brownstone.org/articles/part-one-diet-injections-and-injunctions/ (05/06/2024).--------

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10460-024-10593-0 (06/11/2024).--

As Dr. Mercola reported, a new EPA regulatory rule will hurt local food producers by forcing small meat and poultry producers to make heavy investments in new water filtration systems or face closure, benefiting factory farms and multinational beef producers by punishing small domestic producers and incentivizing the import of meat and poultry products.

On that front, the EAT Forum is “dedicated to transforming our food system. The FReSH (Food Reform for Sustainability and Health) initiative aims to transform the global food system.

Partners in the FReSH initiative include Google, Cargill, Syngenta, Unilever, Pepsico and many chemical processors such as BASF, Bayer and DuPont – a rather odd group of characters for the development of “a healthy and sustainable dietary plan”.

A report by EAT concluded that the transformation they want to impose on our diets “is unlikely to succeed if left to the individual” and “requires a rethinking at a systemic level with tough policy interventions including laws, tax measures, subsidies and sanctions, trade reconfiguration and other economic and structural measures”.

Members of the Rockefeller family may bear more blame than anyone else in history for steering agriculture away from independent family farms and towards corporate conglomerates. The business practices of WEF partner Cargill along with the “bigger is better” policies enforced by their cronies at the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) have led to the closure of many local slaughterhouses, forcing farmers to rely on a few corporate mega-slaughterhouses. Add to that with Bayer, Cargill, Bill Gates, the WHO and the WEF being among those waging war on our food supply.

Pesticides used on crops such as corn, wheat, spinach, apples and strawberries can be added to the list containing PFAS. A handful of Maine farms certified organic came forward in 2022 to report that their crops and livestock were contaminated by the evergreen chemicals from sewage sludge fertilizer spread on their fields or neighboring fields, or used by their hay suppliers.

We have local organic food and health advocates. Against ultra-processed, pesticide-laden foods over the past few decades there has been a rise in peer-reviewed scientific studies showing that certain foods that can be easily purchased in markets can increase your life expectancy, while others reduce your longevity.

Jean Carper, a long-time science and medical journalist and author, summarized these findings in a helpful new book titled “100 Life or Death Foods: A Scientific Guide to Which Foods Prolong Life or Kill You Prematurely.”

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/13-enemies-of-food-freedom-gates-who-wef-rockefeller/ (06/12/2024).— https://nader.org/2024/04/12/new-book-choosing-regular-food-to-extend-longevity/ (04/12/2024).— https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/b f-truly-frightening-pesticides-sprayed-food-crops-increasingly-laced-forever-chemicals/ (07/24/2024).--

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