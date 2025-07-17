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Laura Barnett's avatar
Laura Barnett
Jul 18, 2025

I was diagnosed 2 years ago with rheumatoid arthritis after 10 years of complaining about severe joint pain in my hands and feet. I also had extreme fatigue. I was told I worked too hard and needed to nap. I found another doctor. Positive for autoimmune disease. She took one look at my hands and said definitely rheumatoid arthritis. I can’t fix the damage already done but I can stop it and get rid of the pain and swelling. I began glutathione injections -1 ml per week. It took about 2 months to feel better. I woke up one morning with no pain! My hands were not swollen! They didn’t even look like my hands! Dramatic change. 98% reduction in pain! No opioids. Not even ibuprofen. After 4 months the blood test for autoimmune disease is negative.

1 1/2 years later-still testing negative! Had I not left Cleveland clinic and found a doctor outside of the “system “ , I don’t think I’d be able to function today. First doctor refused to run the test because my pain was not perfectly symmetrical! (I had more pain in my right hand-because I’m right-handed and use that hand more) This treatment is not available from a doctor in the mainstream medical system. Why?

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