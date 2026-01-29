STORY AT-A-GLANCE

Birth defects affect one in 33 babies, making them the top cause of infant death

A study published in Environmental Research found that real-world PFAS mixtures can disrupt placental functions during the first trimester of pregnancy

Other studies have also associated PFAS exposure with preeclampsia, changes in placental DNA, and nervous system defects during pregnancy

Sources of PFAS at home include cosmetics, nonstick pans, infant clothing, and certain clothing

Reducing PFAS exposure is challenging, but filtering water properly, making smart swaps in the kitchen, and opting for natural fabrics is a good start

Pregnancy is often a very special time in a woman’s life, filled with excitement, hope, and the experience of a new life growing inside her. However, this fragile period also comes with risks, especially during the first trimester. About 85% of miscarriages happen in the first 12 weeks when the baby’s organs and body systems are developing.

Because organs and body systems are forming so quickly in the first trimester, this stage of pregnancy is especially sensitive to disruptions that can interfere with normal development, and environmental exposures or other factors during this time can increase the risk of birth defects, which remain the leading cause of infant death in the United States.

One group of chemicals that’s raising concern is PFAS, short for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances. They’re nicknamed “forever chemicals” because they don’t break down easily and can build up in the body over time. Scientists are now asking: Could these persistent chemicals, found in things like cookware and food packaging, play a role in pregnancy complications?

What Researchers in Germany Discovered About the Impact of PFAS on Early Pregnancy

A recent study published in Environmental Research by scientists at Germany’s Helmholtz Centre for Environmental Research (UFZ), in collaboration with the Dessau Municipal Hospital, examined PFAS substances found in placenta during early pregnancy and recreated a real-world chemical mix to test its effects.

Using an advanced 3D trophoblast placenta model, the team explored how these everyday chemicals might interfere with key functions during the early stages of pregnancy.

Previous studies have focused on single chemicals or later stages of pregnancy — This study aimed to replicate real-world exposure and examine its effects during the earliest and most critical stage of placental development.

Early pregnancy placentas contain multiple PFAS chemicals, including banned legacy compounds — Researchers analyzed 31 placental samples collected from elective terminations between seven and 11 weeks of gestation. All samples tested positive for PFAS, with 16 different chemicals detected. Even older PFAS, such as perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS), which was phased out decades ago, remains in the environment and human tissue, demonstrating their persistence.

How were the experiments done? Using liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS), a lab technique that identifies chemicals by separating and weighing them, the team measured PFAS levels and created a mixture of the following chemicals: Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Perfluorononanoic acid (PFNA) Perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS) Perfluorobutanoic acid (PFBA) Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) Perfluorohexanesulfonic acid (PFHxS) Perfluorodecanoic acid (PFDA) Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published These were combined in ratios that mimic the samples detected in placental tissue. They then exposed two types of placental cells (trophoblasts) to this mixture in both 2D flat cultures and 3D spheroid models. The 3D models mimic the spherical structure of early placental tissue, making the tests more realistic. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published “These PFAS were relevant for our investigations because we detected them in high concentrations in placenta and there was literature indication that they might trigger pregnancy complications.” Yu Xia, the study’s lead author, said: Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

What were the key findings? The researchers found that PFAS exposure changed how placental cells behaved. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published In 3D models, some cells invaded the uterine lining too aggressively, while others became less invasive — both patterns can cause problems. Hormone production also dropped sharply. Levels of beta-human chorionic gonadotropin (β-hCG), a hormone that helps maintain pregnancy and stimulates progesterone, fell even at the lowest PFAS concentration tested. Gene analysis showed disruptions in apoptosis (programmed cell death) and proliferation (cell growth), which are vital for healthy placental development.



Based on these findings, the researchers call for better documentation of PFAS exposure and risk assessments that consider chemical mixtures, not just single compounds. “The study highlights the harmful effects of the PFAS mixture on trophoblast function and thus the potential risks to placental health and the outcome of the pregnancy,” Professor Ana Zenclussen, Head of UFZ Environmental Immunology, and one of the study authors, said.

Other Ways Forever Chemicals Affect Pregnant Women

PFAS chemicals have been in use for decades, but researchers continue to explore their full effects on human health, especially in pregnant women. Previous studies have revealed their wider impacts not only on maternal health, but also on the developing fetus.

PFAS may affect blood vessel formation and raise preeclampsia risks — A 2020 study presented at the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS) explored whether newer PFAS chemicals, designed to replace older versions, are truly safer. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Researchers focused on perfluorobutane sulfonate (PFBS), a common PFOS substitute and discovered it can impair blood vessel formation (a process called angiogenesis), reduce blood flow, and disrupt hormone signals needed for a healthy placenta. These findings suggest that “short-chain” PFAS, once thought harmless, still pose risks. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published They also found that PFBS exposure during pregnancy was linked to preeclampsia, a serious condition that causes high blood pressure and can endanger both mother and baby.

PFAS can affect fetal health and placental DNA — Another study published in Environmental Toxicology and Pharmacology examined how PFAS exposure during pregnancy changes the placenta’s epigenetic activity — chemical tags on DNA that control how genes work. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Researchers conducted an epigenome-wide association study (EWAS) involving 151 mother-infant pairs to scan the full genome for DNA methylation (DNAm) changes, which function like dimmer switches for genes. They found that higher PFAS levels disrupted many of these switches, with PFHxS causing the most changes. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published “Our results demonstrated that numerous epigenetic loci were perturbed by PFAS, with PFHxS exhibiting the most abundant effects ... The genes that are annotated to our PFAS-associated epigenetic loci are primarily involved in growth processes and cardiometabolic health, while some genes are involved in neurodevelopment. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published These findings shed light on how prenatal PFAS exposures affect birth outcomes and children’s health, emphasizing the importance of understanding PFAS mechanisms in the in-utero environment,” the researchers concluded.

A Short Background on PFAS

Before exploring research on the risks of PFAS chemicals, it’s essential to understand what they are and why scientists refer to them as “forever chemicals.” Bloomberg Investigates’ documentary, “The Poison in Us All,” traces the origins of PFAS to a top-secret wartime project from almost a century ago.

PFAS have been around long before Teflon pans came into our kitchens — They date back to the 1940s during the Manhattan Project, when the U.S. was working to develop the atomic bomb. After the war, companies discovered PFAS could repel stains and water — a “miracle” that led to nonstick cookware and waterproof fabrics. Bloomberg reporter Tiffany Kary explains: Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published “After the war, companies began experimenting with these chemicals. One company had a scientist who accidentally splashed some of it on their canvas shoes. They discovered the chemicals had stain-proof and waterproof properties. That company was 3M.” Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) tracks more than 14,000 PFAS substances across its CompTox-based lists.

Convenience with a hidden cost — For decades, PFAS were valued for their greaseproof, stain-resistant, and waterproof qualities. They made everyday products more convenient, but not without a price. These chemicals don’t occur naturally, don’t break down easily, and may be harming our health in more ways than one. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published “It’s hard to even talk to people about these chemicals and tell them, ‘Look, there’s a chemical that’s in you that’s not found anywhere in nature.’ These chemicals are found in 99% of people,” Kary said. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published “It just sounds crazy. Tell people that these are also forever chemicals, that we’ve created a chemical that we don’t know how to destroy, it sounds even stranger.” Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Built to last, these chemicals can linger in the human body for years — PFAS don’t just persist in soil and water; they also remain in the human body for years. In fact, PFOA and PFOS have been detected in 99% of U.S. blood samples. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published A 2023 review of human studies estimated average half-lives ranging from roughly 1.5 to 5.1 years for PFOA and 3.4 to 5.7 years for PFOS — meaning it can take years for blood levels to drop even after exposure stops. Once inside, they bind to proteins and accumulate in vital organs like the liver and brain. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published But what makes these substances so persistent? Their defining feature is a high number of carbon-fluorine bonds, which are “among the strongest bonds in organic chemistry,” explains Laurel Schaider, PhD, a senior scientist at the Silent Spring Institute. This is why scientists call them “forever chemicals.”

Household Items Are a Common Source of PFAS

PFAS are everywhere — they hide in the kitchen, pantry, makeup bag, and even the linen closet. Here are some of the most surprising places these chemicals turn up.

Cosmetics — A qualitative study in Food and Chemical Toxicology analyzed 765 cosmetic products and confirmed the presence of 11 different PFAS. The most frequently detected were polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) and perfluorodecalin, found in 25.9% and 22.2% of PFAS-containing products, respectively. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Make-up products were the most affected category, with PFAS concentrations estimated between 0.25% and 5% by weight. While ingestion and inhalation have been studied, the cutaneous route — direct absorption through skin — may be a significant exposure pathway.

Infant clothing — A non-targeted screening study published in Environmental Research analyzed 43 garments for babies and toddlers and found more than 300 chemicals, including pesticides, surfactants, flame retardants, plasticizers, and other industrial compounds. According to the researchers: Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published “Recent data suggest that over 8000 xenobiotic compounds may be employed throughout various stages of textile manufacturing. This widespread chemical usage raises significant public health concerns, particularly because the routine act of wearing clothing implies exposure on a daily basis.” Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

The coating of nonstick pans — A review in Environmental Science and Pollution Research raises concerns about polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), the polymer used in nonstick cookware. Research indicates that at normal cooking temperatures, PTFE coatings release gases and chemicals that can be mildly to severely toxic. The health effects of swallowing PTFE flakes remain uncertain. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Adding to this concern, PFOA, a persistent pollutant associated with cancer and immune system issues, has historically been used in PTFE manufacturing. While PFOA has been phased out and replaced by alternatives such as GenX, these substitutes may pose similar risks. According to the authors: Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published “Despite widespread use, the toxicity and fate of PTFE and its alternatives remain poorly understood. Systematic research is urgently needed to clarify human exposure and health effects.” Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Food packaging — PFAS chemicals are commonly used in grease-resistant wrappers and containers for pizza boxes, microwave popcorn bags, candy wrappers, and even packaging from retailers like Whole Foods. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published A 2018 investigation by Safer Chemicals, Healthy Families, and Toxic-Free Future found Whole Foods Market had some of the highest fluorine levels, which is a marker for PFAS, in five of 17 paper food-contact products tested, including four containers from its salad and hot food bar. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Another study revealed that roughly one-third of 400 fast-food wrappers contained fluorine, signaling PFAS use. These chemicals don’t just migrate into food during use — they also persist in compost and landfills, raising long-term environmental concerns, even though safer alternatives exist.

Yoga pants and leggings — Mamavation tested 32 pairs of popular leggings and yoga pants to see if PFAS were hiding in fabrics that sit closest to the skin. About 25% of the samples contained detectable levels of organic fluorine, ranging from 10 to 284 ppm. The highest level — 284 parts per million (ppm) was found in the crotch area of LulaRoe leggings. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Pete Myers, chief scientist at Environmental Health Sciences and adjunct professor of Chemistry at Carnegie Mellon University, explains: Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published “While we know that PFAS can be absorbed through the skin, we don’t have much information about how much would be transferred from activewear products. It’s unlikely to be 0.”

‘Forever Chemicals’ Are Health Hazards

PFAS have been shown to affect multiple systems in the body. Back in May 2015, more than 200 scientists from 40 countries signed the Madrid Statement, warning about the dangers of PFAS exposure. Here’s what they documented:

Liver and metabolic issues — Including liver toxicity, malfunction, and disrupted lipid metabolism.

Immune and endocrine disruption — Reduced ability to fight infections, thyroid problems, and hormone interference.

Cancer risks — Tumors in several organs and higher chances of testicular, kidney, and prostate cancers.

Developmental and reproductive effects — Neonatal toxicity, lower birth weight, delayed puberty, and decreased fertility.

Other chronic conditions — High cholesterol, ulcerative colitis, obesity, and harmful neurobehavioral changes.

For more in-depth information on how PFAS can harm your body, read “Toxic and Tenacious — How ‘Forever Chemicals’ Are Damaging Your Health.”

PFAS in Drinking Water Is a Growing Problem

PFAS aren’t just in packaging and cookware. They’ve also been detected in tap water worldwide, raising concerns about long-term health risks. For example, in a nationwide study published in Environment International, researchers examined 256,659 births in Sweden from 2012 to 2018 to see if PFAS in drinking water could harm fetal development.

Their findings indicate that babies whose moms were subjected to the highest PFAS exposure from drinking water were nearly three times more prone to nervous system defects and 50% more likely to have chromosomal anomalies than those with the lowest exposure. Additionally, they observed associations with urinary system defects.

Filtering PFAS out of drinking water — Tap water is a major PFAS source, and trying to take it out of water takes more than a basic pitcher filter. To truly reduce PFAS, you need a water filtering system that effectively eliminates them. Based on research highlighted by experts in Wired, here are proven options that can help: Reverse osmosis — It pushes water through an ultra-fine membrane, leaving PFAS and other contaminants behind. Highly effective but can be costly and waste some water. Activated carbon filtration — This uses charcoal particles to trap PFAS as water flows through. Common in pitchers and faucet attachments, but effectiveness depends on filter quality and timely replacement. Ion exchange — Water passes through a material that binds the chemicals. A promising version uses zeolite, a natural mineral that’s reusable and eco-friendly.

A possible future for wood scrap filtration — Researchers at the Institute of Science in Tokyo have developed a sustainable system that removes PFAS from water using lignin (a pulp industry byproduct) and glucose. Their dual-action method combines membrane distillation with carbon-based adsorbents, vaporizing water while permanently trapping PFAS. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published In tests, water contaminated with 500 nanograms per liter (ng/L) of PFOS dropped to just 3 ng/L after treatment, meeting global safety standards. The team also found that a small amount of zinc-treated activated carbon could remove up to 99% of PFAS in 10 minutes. Future plans include switching to solar heating for an electricity-free system, making this approach both effective and eco-friendly.

To learn more about filtering PFAS from drinking water, read “Are You Drinking PFAS-Contaminated Water? Here’s How to Get It Out.”

6 Simple Steps to Protect Yourself from PFAS

Completely avoiding PFAS in today’s world is difficult, but it is possible to reduce exposure to support your overall health. These practical tips can help lower everyday contact with these chemicals:

Avoid nonstick cookware, including pans labeled ‘Teflon-free’ — While they may avoid the Teflon brand name, many still use the same PTFE coatings. For safer options, consider ceramic or enameled cast iron cookware instead. These alternatives give you nonstick benefits without the hidden risks. Skip stain-resistant fabrics — About 50% of carpets and upholstery tested contained PFAS-based treatments. Choose untreated textiles or natural fibers like cotton, wool, or linen. Avoid flame-retardant finishes — Research shows up to 80% of baby products tested contained flame-retardant chemicals, many linked to PFAS. Opt for naturally less flammable materials such as wool or leather. Check your personal care products — PFAS hide in cosmetics and dental floss under names like PTFE or “fluoro” compounds. The EWG Skin Deep database is a helpful tool for identifying safer personal care products. Avoid heating food in plastic containers — Never microwave or reheat food in plastic containers or cover it with plastic wrap, as heat accelerates the leaching of chemicals into food. Transfer food to a glass or ceramic dish first. Eat beta-glucan-rich foods — This soluble fiber, found in oats, barley, mushrooms, and seaweed, can help bind PFAS in the gut to excrete them. One study showed an 8% drop in PFAS levels after four weeks of beta-glucan intake.

While PFAS are everywhere, change begins with awareness. By taking simple steps now, expecting mothers can help protect their babies and contribute to a cleaner, safer world for future generations. PFAS may linger for decades, but informed choices today can create a healthier home for growing families. Every effort made is an act of care that lasts a lifetime.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About PFAS and Pregnancy

Q: What did German researchers discover about PFAS and early pregnancy?

A: In a 2024 Environmental Research study, scientists analyzed 31 first-trimester placentas and tested a real-world PFAS mixture in 3D placental models. They found out that PFAS exposure during early pregnancy doesn’t kill placental cells but changes how they work — disrupting hormone release and tissue invasion. These subtle shifts may affect fetal development and pregnancy health, prompting calls for stricter chemical safety rules.

Q: Can PFAS interfere with other aspects of prenatal development?

A: Yes. Research presented by the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS) linked PFBS exposure to impaired blood vessel formation and preeclampsia, based on placental cell experiments and pregnancy data examining maternal PFAS levels.

Q: Why are PFOA and PFOS considered especially concerning PFAS chemicals?

A: According to the EPA, these forever chemicals are highly persistent and remain in the body for years. They’ve been detected in 99% of U.S. blood samples and can accumulate in organs like the liver and brain.

Q: Can PFAS be found in drinking water?

A: Yes. PFAS have been detected in public water systems worldwide. Effective filtration options include reverse osmosis, high-quality activated carbon filters, and ion exchange systems, which are designed to remove PFAS.

Q: What are some practical ways to reduce PFAS exposure at home?

A: Avoid nonstick-coated cookware, skip stain-resistant fabrics, limit flame-retardant products, check cosmetics for “fluoro” ingredients, don’t heat food in plastic, and eat beta-glucan-rich foods like oats and mushrooms, which may help reduce PFAS levels.

