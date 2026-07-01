Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

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Anthony Rose's avatar
Anthony Rose
1h

I’VE GOT PROOF; IT DOES; DR. Mercola.

SOMETIMES, IT TAKES ME, TWO-THREE DAYS, TO GO.

AND GET SO, BACKED UP. I DON’T EAT FOR TWO-THREE DAYS.

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