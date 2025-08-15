By: A Midwestern Doctor

STORY AT-A-GLANCE

DMSO is an "umbrella remedy" capable of treating a wide range of challenging ailments due to its combination of therapeutic properties (e.g., reducing inflammation, improving circulation, and reviving dying cells). It also rapidly transports substances dissolved in it through the skin and throughout the body

These benefits are also seen when DMSO is combined with a variety of natural therapies — in many cases, allowing the mixture to treat challenging conditions neither could treat alone

DMSO is commonly combined with natural carrier oils and botanicals such as essential oils and herbal extracts

These combinations are commonly used to create natural skin care products which rejuvenate the skin and cure numerous skin conditions such as acne, psoriasis, eczema, and lipomas. They also enhance DMSO’s ability to heal injured tissues, reduce inflammation, and treat acute or chronic pain (e.g., arthritis or migraines)

This article will review the basics of botanical DMSO combinations, the literature supporting it, and show how these mixtures can be used to treat many additional challenging medical conditions

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Over the last year, I've worked to bring the public's attention to dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) a forgotten natural therapy which rapidly treats a wide range of conditions and that many studies have shown is very safe (provided it's used correctly), and, most importantly (thanks to the 1994 DSHEA act which legalized all natural therapies) is now readily available.

Since I believe DMSO has immense potential to offer the medical community and individual patients, I've diligently worked to compile evidence that best supports its rediscovery. As such, throughout this series, I've presented over a thousand studies that DMSO effectively treats:

Strokes, paralysis, and many other neurological or circulatory disorders (discussed here ).

Chronic pain and tissue injuries, such as sprains, burns and non-healing wounds (discussed here ).

Numerous autoimmune and contractile disorders (discussed here ).

Head conditions, such as tinnitus, vision loss, dental problems, and sinusitis (discussed here ).

Internal organ diseases, such as pancreatitis, infertility, liver cirrhosis, and endometriosis (discussed here ).

Skin conditions, such as varicose veins, acne, hair loss, ulcers, and skin cancer (discussed here ).

Many different cancers (discussed here ).

Lung disorders, including asthma, COPD, pulmonary fibrosis, and cystic fibrosis (discussed here ).

Infections, including chronic bacterial infections, herpes, and shingles (discussed here).

DMSO Combination Therapies

DMSO's ability to treat a wide range of illnesses results from its having a variety of highly unusual properties that appear to address the root causes of disease (e.g., it greatly improves circulation). One of DMSO's most noteworthy properties is its ability to enhance the effects of other substances, which in many cases makes it possible to surmount major dilemmas traditionally seen with those therapies.

DMSO's unique ability to function as a vehicle is due to the fact that it can pass through biological membranes without damaging them, so once it contacts the skin, it rapidly spreads throughout the body. At the same time, simultaneously it readily dissolves most substances and is able to bring them with it into the body. This is very useful as it allows you to:

Apply a medication topically or orally that would typically require an IV or injection.

Make drugs become much more potent and able to treat conditions that otherwise will not respond to (e.g., these mixtures can penetrate and treat antibiotic-resistant bacteria or chemotherapy resistant cancers ).

Allow lower doses of a drug to be used, which are often much less toxic and in many cases, counteract the toxicity of the blended medication (as DMSO protects tissue from injury) — all of which make it incredibly useful for reducing the harm of chemotherapy.

Note: While DMSO cannot be patented, combinations can. As such, while DMSO alone is "unsafe" "ineffective," and "unproven" many "safe and effective" DMSO pharmaceutical combinations exist, including many approved by the FDA.

Natural Combination Studies

A large volume of scientific literature exists on DMSO being used in combination with pharmaceutical drugs, and many approved DMSO products also incorporate natural agents such as menthol, camphor, lavandin, lavender oil, coriander oil, arnica, and capsicum. Many natural agents, including numerous botanicals, have also been shown to synergistically combine with DMSO in many conditions.

Neurological conditions: In rats with Alzheimer's disease, DMSO and Ginkgo biloba extract (GBE), administered for 14 days, improved learning and memory. In 31 patients with postherpetic neuralgia, DMSO and Chinese herbal medicines reduced pain scores and improved symptoms more effectively than standard medical therapy.

Dermatological conditions: In 33 patients with severe psoriasis, an extract of camptotheca nuts dissolved in 70% DMSO was a "quick, effective and convenient treatment," as a year later, 21 had a complete resolution of the disease. A hospital dermatology department reported that DMSO and 0.05% lithospermum (purple gromwell) effectively treated viral warts. DMSO mixed with linethol (a flaxseed concentrate with anti-inflammatory, regenerative, and wound-healing properties) treated burns.

Infectious diseases: A 2023 clinical trial gave an oral DMSO spray containing zinc iodide, ginger extract, propolis extract, and xylitol to patients with mild or moderate COVID-19. Compared to placebo, this treatment caused significant improvements in clinical symptoms, recovery time, and viral clearance. DMSO with food-grade vinegar was found to be an effective treatment for 406 patients with fungal athlete's foot (59% DMSO 41% vinegar given 3 to 4 times a day for 3 to 5 days) and 100 patients with jock itch (40% DMSO 60% vinegar). DMSO mixed with a variety of different plant extracts was highly effective at inhibiting the growth of Candida infections isolated from patients with mouth cancers (whereas it was resistant to many antifungals). DMSO with papaya enzyme and nitrofurazone was found to treat suppurative wounds. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Note: DMSO also significantly increased the ability of Annona muricata seed extracts to eliminate mosquitoes in the water, and after 6 hours, 0.5mg/L killed 62% of larvae and 100% of pupae.

Dental conditions: 50% DMSO and 1 mg/ml oleanolic acid (which is found within many plants, including olives) in 30 extracted human teeth with enterococcus faecalis infections rapidly reduced bacteria levels, within 24 hours, completely eliminating them. DMSO in a gel with 10% glucosamine hydrochloride, nettle juice, and Kalanchoe juice effectively treated periodontitis in animals, reducing inflammation and speeding tissue repair. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Note: Many studies have also shown DMSO enhances the absorption of plant extracts (e.g., for ginseng ).



Healing with Natural DMSO Combinations

As there is an almost infinite number of natural substances that could be combined with DMSO, it has not been possible to research them. Fortunately, the ease, safety, and efficacy of these combinations have inspired many to take their health into their own hands and explore combining DMSO with many proven natural remedies. Key discoveries with these combinations from the DMSO community include:

Carrier oils and topical bases — In addition to diluting DMSO with a liquid, it is sometimes mixed with a thicker substance, of which three are commonly used: Aloe vera — This rehydrates the skin, thereby counteracting the dryness sometimes experienced with chronic DMSO use, and in many cases extenuates DMSO's healing properties. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Most commonly they are used together to soothe the skin (e.g., for sun burns, eczema, or acne), for wound healing (e.g., in a mouthwash taken a few times a day for a molar abscess), often in combination with calendula, but has also shown promise for prostatitis (where it is typically rectally administered) and complex regional pain syndrome (where it is massaged into the affected area). Castor oil — This is frequently used for musculoskeletal and eye issues, so before long it became combined with DMSO for those situations. This combination is thought to be excellent for rheumatic complaints (e.g., spinal issues, joint pain, and painful previously fractured bones), something many readers have attested to along with eye issues (e.g., cataracts), which likewise many found worked. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published This combination is also used for other musculoskeletal issues (e.g., healing tendons and scar tissue) and amongst the 80 or so readers who've reported using it, I've also heard success stories for many other conditions (e.g., neuropathies, fungal infections, facial skin issues, eczema, rashes, and an umbilical hernia, etc.). Coconut oil — This is most commonly used to prevent skin irritation or dryness from DMSO (especially from chronic use), and for skin issues (e.g., acne, eczema, chapped skin) or cosmetic preparations. Typically it's advised to start with using 10% to 20% coconut oil, whereas in therapeutic applications, 50% is often needed. Finally, MCT oil is sometimes used when a more substantial therapeutic effect is required (e.g., for joint pain). Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Note: I have a strong suspicion that coconut or MCT oil DMSO combinations would be quite helpful for Alzheimer's, as each has been shown in clinical trials to improve dementia, and many readers have reported success from all three individually for Alzheimer's.

Essential oils — Many essential oils have been combined with DMSO and frequently produced therapeutic results greater than those seen with the oil alone. These include: Frankincense — Known for its anti-inflammatory and pain relieving properties, it is often used for conditions like knee pain, back pain, and sciatica. Additionally, when rubbed onto the roof of the mouth, it can promote parasympathetic activation (which for example helps cancer patients if done twice a day). Tea tree — Tea tree oil is known for its antibacterial, antiparasitic, and antifungal (and to a lesser extent antiviral) activity. As such, it is one of the most common antimicrobials mixed with DMSO and used to treat a wide range of infections (e.g., sprayed into wounds, for folliculitis or, as a reader reported, an angular cheilitis which had not responded to 15 years of natural and conventional therapies), along with many other conditions such as insect bites. Peppermint — This cooling oil relaxes muscles and blood flow. It is often used alone or with DMSO to relieve pain, headaches (including migraines), and nerve inflammation (e.g., sciatica) or swallowed for digestion. Lavender — This frequently used oil is quite helpful for muscle cramps and joint pain, reduces anxiety, improves sleep, and sometimes is used for asthma attacks, and is frequently mixed into DMSO creams or gels. Other essential oils — Commonly combined with DMSO include Eucalyptus (joint/muscle soreness or asthma), Myrrh (back and knee pain), Black Pepper (circulation enhancement), Wintergreen (pain relief), Clary Sage (cramps, particularly menstrual ones), and Sweet Birch (muscle relaxation). Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Note: Given their potency, it is important to dilute essential oils when combining them with DMSO.

Botanicals — In addition to essential oils, many other botanicals have been successfully combined with DMSO: Arnica and comfrey — These heal musculoskeletal injuries, and when combined with DMSO, relieve aches, pain, and bruising, heal ligament or tendon injuries (e.g., sprains, tennis elbow, and Achilles tendon pain) and support tissue repair, with some reporting greatly accelerated healing (e.g., recoveries in 1 to 2 weeks instead of months). Turmeric — As turmeric is a highly potent (but safe) anti-inflammatory agent, and the active ingredient in it (curcumin) absorbs poorly, it is well-suited for being combined with DMSO. There, it is often used to treat conditions such as joint inflammation, gastritis, knee pain, and general pain (e.g., three readers found it immediately, and often permanently, eliminates pain). Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Note: One reader used it with ginger to eliminate a lipoma, while another used it with a green tea extract to eliminate a seborrheic keratosis. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Cayenne pepper (Capsicum) — At low doses, this is generally done for pain relief (particularly neuropathic pain and migraines) or to improve circulation. Cannabinoids — CBD oil's uses (particularly reducing seizures, inflammation, pain, and neuropathies) are enhanced in DMSO combinations. Multiple readers have reported this combination helped their arthritis, pain, and neuropathies (e.g., thumb arthritis that was scheduled for surgery, or cancer pain from chemotherapy and metastases). Amygdalin — This is a natural cancer therapy (also known as B17 or laetrile) from apricot kernels that the FDA successfully blacklisted and erased from memory . At the time it was in use, many integrative doctors observed a significant synergy when it was mixed with DMSO in IVs and routinely used that combination to treat cancer, and recently it has been rediscovered in Germany . Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Note: Hematoxylin (a common dye) combined with DMSO produces an incredibly potent (and safe) cancer combination . Additionally, when combined with DMSO, ivermectin becomes much more effective for eliminating cancer . Sulforaphane — I’ve received a compelling report that this combination improves Parkinson’s. Eyebright (Euphrasia rostkoviana) — This is one of the top DMSO combinations for eye health (e.g., cataracts) and has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Additionally, blueberry extract, l-Carnosine, l-Carnitine, and taurine are sometimes used to enhance the efficacy of DMSO eye drops (e.g., one reader reported that they eliminated their cataracts). Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Note: DMSO alone is frequently observed to be a highly effective treatment for a variety of degenerative and inflammatory eye conditions .



Creating Your Own Home Remedies

Despite having now gone through thousands upon thousands of studies with DMSO, there is still a great deal I do not understand about the substance, particularly the innumerable number of things it can be combined with.

Fortunately, excluding cases where there is a remarkable and unexpected synergy (e.g., DMSO and hematoxylin treating cancer) these combinations behave in a fairly predictable pattern. As long as you are mindful to avoid common issues (e.g., using too much of an irritating or acidic substance), these combinations are relatively safe and often quite effective.

For example, many individuals want alternatives to chemical cosmetics that avoid their toxicity and do not irritate or deplete the skin, but find natural formulations often do not “do enough.” However, when combined with DMSO, these common ingredients (e.g., many of which I listed above) not only become more effective, but in many cases are able to rejuvenate and restore the skin, in many cases displaying remarkable antiaging effects (e.g., skin tightening).

As such, a wide range of effective cosmetic DMSO blends have been developed that not only free users from harmful chemical formulations, but also often allow them to heal a variety of challenging skin issues. Likewise, DMSO has been combined with a variety of other natural agents, which have produced remarkable results, in many cases making it possible to cure incurable conditions. These include:

Many vitamins and antioxidants, greatly increasing their potency and making it possible to treat many conditions, including fatigue, osteoarthritis, stubborn infections, lost smell, tinnitus, asthma, or COPD.

Numerous minerals, many of which are used to treat infections or heal injuries.

Natural Metabolites, many of which are used to restore the body (e.g., treating chronic fatigue or strengthening weakened tissue).

Amino acid combinations reliably treating Down Syndrome and learning disabilities. Additional neurotransmitter combinations were later discovered to soothe the nervous system, improving sleep and anxiety.

Oxidative therapies (e.g., chlorine dioxide or hydrogen peroxide) are becoming much more potent for eliminating infections (e.g., Lyme or toenail fungus) when combined with DMSO. They are also frequently found to treat cancer.

Hematoxylin and a few other dyes have demonstrated significant anticancer activity with DMSO.

DMSO significantly improves the ability of detoxification therapies (particularly metal chelating agents) to eliminate toxins from the body. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Finally, many other body therapies (e.g., acupuncture, hypnosis, meditation, and massage) become significantly more effective when combined with DMSO. As such, practitioners in parts of Europe frequently combine the two.

Conclusion

The remarkable potential of DMSO combination therapies represents a paradigm shift in how we approach natural healing and wellness. What we've discovered through thousands of studies and countless patient experiences is that DMSO doesn't just treat symptoms — it appears to address fundamental healing mechanisms at the cellular level, creating a foundation for the body's own restorative processes to flourish.

The beauty of these natural combinations lies not only in their therapeutic efficacy but in their accessibility. Unlike complex pharmaceutical interventions that require specialized medical facilities and extensive oversight, many of these DMSO combinations can be safely prepared and used at home, empowering individuals to take an active role in their own health journey.

Perhaps most encouraging is the growing community of practitioners, researchers, and patients who are documenting their successes with these therapies. From chronic pain relief to cancer treatment, from wound healing to neurological recovery, the consistent reports of improvement across such a wide spectrum of conditions suggest we're witnessing the emergence of a truly transformative approach to medicine.

As we move forward, the integration of DMSO combination therapies into mainstream healthcare holds tremendous promise. The scientific foundation is solid, the safety profile is well-established when used properly, and the therapeutic potential appears virtually limitless. For those seeking natural, effective alternatives to conventional treatments, DMSO combinations offer hope, healing, and most importantly, the opportunity to reclaim control over one's health without relying upon a malignant medical system.

The future of medicine may well be found in this remarkable solvent's ability to unlock the healing potential that has always existed within nature — we simply needed the right key to access it.

Author's Note: This is an abridged version of a longer article which goes into much greater detail on what each of the natural DMSO combinations can do and how to prepare them at home. That article, along with resources and protocols for obtaining and using DMSO can be read here. Additionally, a companion article explaining how DMSO interacts with a wide range of substances and the synergistic pharmaceutical combinations which have been discovered can be read here.

A Note from Dr. Mercola About the Author

A Midwestern Doctor (AMD) is a board-certified physician from the Midwest and a longtime reader of Mercola.com. I appreciate AMD's exceptional insight on a wide range of topics and am grateful to share it. I also respect AMD’s desire to remain anonymous since AMD is still on the front lines treating patients. To find more of AMD's work, be sure to check out The Forgotten Side of Medicine on Substack.

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