Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

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Mary Dee's avatar
Mary Dee
Feb 13, 2025

I LOVE the stuff. I recently had a stroke. I believe that if it weren’t for the methylene blue, I wouldn’t be here. The Dr said I looked healthy and strong, she would have never thought I was having a stroke.

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Mikey Ong's avatar
Mikey Ong
Feb 2, 2025

Dear Dr. Mercola, I spent my precious time reading and listening to the whole Methylene super-long blurb—-electrons, Mitochondria, etc. etc. etc., but couldn't find the only piece of information that matters, which is, where (the hell) to get it from (in the form of powder in pills)?

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