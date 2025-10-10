By: A Midwestern Doctor

STORY AT-A-GLANCE

DMSO is an "umbrella remedy" capable of treating a wide range of challenging ailments due to its combination of therapeutic properties (e.g., reducing inflammation, improving circulation, and reviving dying cells). It also rapidly transports substances dissolved in it through the skin and throughout the body

These benefits are also seen when DMSO is combined with a variety of natural therapies — in many cases, allowing the mixture to treat challenging conditions neither could treat alone

DMSO is commonly combined with proven nutraceuticals, such as vitamins and antioxidants

These combinations effectively treat a myriad of diseases, including skin cancer, prostate enlargement, cataracts, CRPS, fatigue, lost smell or hearing, osteoarthritis, COPD, and tinnitus

This article will review the basics of botanical DMSO combinations, the literature supporting it, and show how these mixtures can be used to treat many additional challenging medical conditions

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Over the last year, I've worked to bring the public's attention to dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) a forgotten natural therapy which rapidly treats a wide range of conditions and that many studies have shown is very safe (provided it's used correctly) and, most importantly (thanks to the 1994 DSHEA Act which legalized all natural therapies) is now readily available.

Since I believe DMSO has immense potential to offer the medical community and individual patients, I've diligently worked to compile evidence that best supports its rediscovery. As such, throughout this series, I've presented over a thousand studies that DMSO effectively treats:

Strokes, paralysis, and many other neurological or circulatory disorders (discussed here ).

Chronic pain and tissue injuries, such as sprains, burns, and non-healing wounds (discussed here ).

Numerous autoimmune and contractile disorders (discussed here ).

Head conditions, such as tinnitus, vision loss, dental problems, and sinusitis (discussed here ).

Internal organ diseases, such as pancreatitis, infertility, liver cirrhosis, and endometriosis (discussed here ).

Skin conditions, such as varicose veins, acne, hair loss, ulcers, and skin cancer (discussed here ).

Many different cancers (discussed here ).

Lung disorders, including asthma, COPD, pulmonary fibrosis, and cystic fibrosis (discussed here ).

Gastrointestinal disorders, such as Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, diverticulitis, peptic ulcers, cirrhosis, and gastritis (discussed here ).

Infections, including chronic bacterial infections, herpes, and shingles (discussed here).

DMSO Combination Therapies

DMSO's ability to treat a wide range of illnesses results from its having a variety of highly unusual properties that appear to address the root causes of disease (e.g., it greatly improves circulation). One of DMSO's most noteworthy properties is its ability to enhance the effects of other substances, which in many cases makes it possible to surmount major dilemmas traditionally seen with those therapies.

DMSO's unique ability to function as a vehicle is due to the fact that it can pass through biological membranes without damaging them, so once it contacts the skin, it rapidly spreads throughout the body. At the same time, simultaneously it readily dissolves most substances and is able to bring them with it into the body. This is very useful as it allows you to:

Apply a medication topically or orally that would typically require an IV or injection.

Make drugs become much more potent and able to treat conditions that otherwise will not respond to (e.g., these mixtures can penetrate and treat antibiotic-resistant bacteria or chemotherapy-resistant cancers ).

Allow lower doses of a drug to be used, which are often much less toxic and in many cases, counteract the toxicity of the blended medication (as DMSO protects tissue from injury) — all of which make it incredibly useful for reducing the harm of chemotherapy.

Note: While DMSO cannot be patented, combinations can. As such, while DMSO alone is "unsafe," "ineffective," and "unproven," many "safe and effective" DMSO pharmaceutical combinations exist, including many approved by the FDA.

Nutraceutical Combination Studies

A large volume of scientific literature exists on DMSO being used in combination with pharmaceutical drugs, and many approved DMSO products also incorporate natural agents such as menthol, camphor, lavandin, lavender oil, coriander oil, arnica, and capsicum. Many natural agents, including numerous nutraceuticals, have also been repeatedly shown to synergistically combine with DMSO in many conditions. DMSO, for example, potentiates many facets of vitamin C:

A 2022 randomized trial of 25 patients (with 28 confirmed basal cell cancers), investigators found that when topical vitamin C was combined with DMSO after 8 weeks, 86.7% cancers had completely disappeared, whereas with imiquimod (a common topical skin cancer treatment with side effects), only 57.1% had disappeared (and more side effects occurred).

DMSO and vitamin C (along with a few other agents such as glutamine) were shown to protect the jejunal (intestinal) lining of horses from its blood supply being temporarily cut off.

Sjogren's syndrome is quite difficult to treat. In one study, DMSO alone provided significant improvement, which was further enhanced by the addition of vitamin C.

DMSO has also been repeatedly shown to combine with the B vitamins synergistically. For example, scleroderma is a severe and frequently terminal disorder DMSO has repeatedly demonstrated remarkable results for and vitamin B3 has been repeatedly shown to significantly enhance the critical blood flow DMSO restores in these patients.

Likewise, DMSO, vitamin B5, and insulin safely treated 42 patients ages 23 to 62 with chronic parenchymatous parotitis.

Many studies have also shown that vitamin E enhances DMSO’s ability to prevent and heal tissue injury. This includes the tissue death which follows chemotherapy agents leaking into tissues, the lung injury, and life-threatening fluid accumulation during ARDS (an illness that commonly requires ventilation) and free radical damage due to radiation exposure. Other healing antioxidants have also been shown to synergistically combine with DMSO:

CoQ10 DMSO combinations healed radiation injuries.

Alpha lipoic acid DMSO combinations protected rat testes from having their blood supply cut off by reducing oxidative stress.

DMSO prevented 43% of sheep from dying from an otherwise always lethal smoke inhalation exposure, and when combined with N-acetylcysteine (NAC), the survival rate doubled (to 86% surviving).

NAC also enhanced DMSO’s ability to protect kidneys after their blood supply was cut off.

DMSO and linetol (a flaxseed concentrate with anti-inflammatory, regenerative, and wound-healing properties) effectively treated burns. Likewise, a DMSO collagen combination did so as well.

Alone, a Brazilian green propolis improved surgical wound healing (and reduced inflammation) by 40%, while in combination with DMSO, improved it by 50%, along with eliminating the need for antibiotics or inflammatory medications.

Following colon surgery (where a section was removed and each end was stitched together) DMSO and quercetin significantly improved healing and the strength of the resulting scar.

Note: One Russian combination therapy for treating trophic ulcers, wounds, burns, scars, and keloids uses 25% to 50% DMSO in a hyaluronic gel with collagen or MSM, ascorbic acid, and coenzyme Q10, while a similar preparation, given as a suppository, was developed for rectal fissures.

Other potent natural therapies have also demonstrated synergy with DMSO. For instance, in 96 patients aged 51 to 89 with benign prostatic hyperplasia DMSO suppositories containing 30 mg prostatilen [prostate peptide] relieved infravesical obstruction symptoms, improving voiding disorders in those with initial or moderate symptoms.

Note: DMSO has also been shown to enhance the penetration of a transportation peptide into cells, allowing better cellular distribution of it in the cytosol and nucleus.

Healing with Nutraceutical DMSO Combinations

As there is an almost infinite number of natural substances that could be combined with DMSO, it has not been possible to research them.

Fortunately, the ease, safety, and efficacy of these combinations have inspired many to take their health into their own hands and explore combining DMSO with many proven natural remedies and widely used nutraceuticals — in many cases finding their potency is enhanced, or therapeutic possibilities emerge which were impossible with the nutraceutical alone. Key discoveries with these combinations from the DMSO community include:

Vitamin C — Topical vitamin C and DMSO has been used to treat skin cancers (e.g., one reader replicated the results of the study I discussed above ), to shrink overgrown scars (normally taking 6 to 8 weeks) and for a variety of localized infections (e.g., one reader used it to heal a longstanding tooth abscess and while another treated a severe eye infection). Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published In individuals with a depleted immune system and chronic infections, infusions (e.g., by slowly infusing vitamin C, hydrogen peroxide, and DMSO). I’ve also seen vitamin C used in formulations that promoted increased wellness (e.g., less pain or fatigue), but it’s unclear how much it was responsible for those effects.

Vitamin B12 — Like vitamin C, B12 often requires injections to achieve adequate blood levels, so being able to bypass that with topical DMSO is often extremely useful. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Many, in turn, have reported getting a rapid boost in energy, general strength, happiness, and well-being from topical DMSO-B12 preparations, which greatly exceeds what oral B12 can provide (and skips the hassles associated with B12 shots — particularly in children). Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Furthermore, DMSO B12 drops can sometimes be beneficial for nerve regeneration. This has been the most extensively explored for restoring lost smell (e.g., following a viral infection), but it has also been used for tinnitus and hearing loss . Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Note: While DMSO and B12 can be used alone, other things can also be added. For example, one German nasal spray (also used for nasal polyps, sinusitis, allergies, and jaw pain) contains H₂O₂, procaine, B12, DMSO in isotonic seawater.

Methylsulfonylmethane (MSM) — MSM (oxidized DMSO) is the primary metabolite of DMSO and shares many tissue healing and anti-inflammatory qualities with DMSO. As such is sometimes used as a partial substitute for DMSO for individuals who cannot tolerate the odor DMSO creates. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Interestingly, when DMSO is combined with MSM, its ability to heal and rebuild tissue (e.g., cartilage, scar tissue, wounds) and treat joint issues (e.g., reduce stiffness from osteoarthritis) is significantly enhanced, and I have come across numerous reports of individuals with severe knee or hip osteoarthritis having a dramatic improvement in pain following drinking this combination. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published In some cases, this is also successfully applied in animals (e.g., one reader reported that combination healed their horse’s knees). Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Additionally, DMSO-MSM combinations are often used to address other issues. For example, there is also some data showing MSM drops help eye issues (e.g., cataracts and eye dryness), and I have occasionally come across reports from readers of it eliminating them. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Note: Many other therapeutic possibilities exist for MSM (e.g., DMSO has been repeatedly shown to greatly enhance the potency of natural cancer therapies and studies have shown that MSM has potent anticancer activity against breast cancer and melanomas, ).

Vitamin D and B12 — These have been used to improve immune function for fighting chronic infections (e.g., B12 helps the body produce immune cells).

Vitamin E — Topical preparations and suppositories have been successfully used for prostate enlargement (discussed further here ). This combination has also been used to support skin healing.

B-complexes and multivitamins — These have been used for neuroprotection and symptom management in Parkinson’s regimens.

Glutathione and N-Acetylcysteine — Glutathione is vital for the body but as it does not absorb through ingestion, a variety of approaches have been developed to increase it such as consuming its precursor N-Acetylcysteine, injecting it, ingesting liposomal glutathione (which in the brands we checked did not increase blood glutathione levels) or by nebulizing it (which in many cases produces dramatic results for COPD , smoke inhalation injuries and wildfire toxicity ). Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published While many uses exist for these combinations (e.g., both DMSO and NAC have been shown to treat complex regional pain syndrome ), the most remarkable ones are seen when glutathione is mixed with DMSO. This combination, in turn frequently reverses or cures “incurable” lung conditions (e.g., one reader shared that a cystic fibrosis patient was able to be taken off the transplant list with this combination, while many others shared DMSO treated their pulmonary fibrosis or COPD ). Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Note: DMSO also frequently improves asthma.

Coenzyme Q10 — This is sometimes used for mitochondrial support (e.g., for fatigue or neurodegenerative diseases) but remains relatively unexplored by the DMSO community. Interestingly, one reader reported doing research where CoQ10 combined with DMSO yielded very promising results in treating spinal cord injuries in rats.

Super oxide dismutase — In the past an ACAM physician reported DMSO in combination with SOD treated cataracts and glaucoma (as did a later DMSO author).

Creating Your Own Home Remedies

Despite having now reviewed thousands of studies with DMSO, there is still a great deal I do not understand about the substance, particularly the numerous combinations it can be used with. Fortunately, excluding cases where there is a remarkable and unexpected synergy (e.g., DMSO and hematoxylin treating cancer) these combinations behave in a fairly predictable pattern.

As long as you are mindful to avoid common issues (e.g., using too much of an irritating or acidic substance like unbuffered vitamin C), these combinations are relatively safe and often quite effective.

For example, many individuals want alternatives to chemical cosmetics that avoid their toxicity and do not irritate or deplete the skin, but find natural formulations often do not “do enough.” However, when combined with DMSO, these common ingredients (e.g., many of which I listed above) not only become more effective but also, in many cases, rejuvenate and restore the skin, often displaying remarkable antiaging effects (e.g., skin tightening).

As such, a wide range of effective cosmetic DMSO blends have been developed that not only free users from harmful chemical formulations but also often allow them to heal a variety of challenging skin issues. Likewise, DMSO has been combined with a variety of other natural agents, which have produced remarkable results, in many cases making it possible to cure incurable conditions. These include:

Finally, many other body therapies (e.g., acupuncture, hypnosis, meditation, and massage) become significantly more effective when combined with DMSO. As such, practitioners in parts of Europe frequently combine the two.

Conclusion

The remarkable potential of DMSO combination therapies represents a paradigm shift in how we approach natural healing and wellness. What we've discovered through thousands of studies and countless patient experiences is that DMSO doesn't just treat symptoms — it appears to address fundamental healing mechanisms at the cellular level, creating a foundation for the body's own restorative processes to flourish.

The beauty of these natural combinations lies not only in their therapeutic efficacy but in their accessibility. Unlike complex pharmaceutical interventions that require specialized medical facilities and extensive oversight, many of these DMSO combinations can be safely prepared and used at home, empowering individuals to take an active role in their own health journey.

Perhaps most encouraging is the growing community of practitioners, researchers, and patients who are documenting their successes with these therapies. From chronic pain relief to cancer treatment, from wound healing to neurological recovery, the consistent reports of improvement across such a wide spectrum of conditions suggest we're witnessing the emergence of a truly transformative approach to medicine.

The future of medicine may well be found in DMSO’s ability to unlock the healing potential that has always existed within nature — we simply needed the right key to access it. That key is now in your hands.

Author's Note: This is an abridged version of a longer article, which goes into much greater detail on what each of the natural DMSO combinations can do and how to prepare them at home. That article, along with resources and protocols for obtaining and using DMSO, can be read here. Additionally, a companion article explaining how DMSO interacts with a wide range of substances and the synergistic pharmaceutical combinations that have been discovered can be read here.

A Note from Dr. Mercola About the Author

A Midwestern Doctor (AMD) is a board-certified physician from the Midwest and a longtime reader of Mercola.com. I appreciate AMD's exceptional insight on a wide range of topics and am grateful to share it. I also respect AMD’s desire to remain anonymous since AMD is still on the front lines treating patients. To find more of AMD's work, be sure to check out The Forgotten Side of Medicine on Substack.

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