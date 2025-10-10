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Guillermou
Oct 10

Dr. Jacob believes that DMSO would kill the pharmaceutical industry's interests because it's a drug that could end so much suffering. Jack de la Torre, professor of neurosurgery and physiology at the University of New Mexico School of Medicine in Albuquerque, a pioneer in the use of DMSO and closed head injury, says, "The FDA had an idea for years, thinking DMSO was some kind of snake oil medicine. There were people there who were turned away from studying the compound even though they knew very little about it." The FDA recently granted Dr. de la Torre permission to conduct clinical trials in the field of closed head injury. https://www.drmarcofranzreb.com/blog/2013/07/23/dmso-many-applications-and-one-big-controversy/ .-----

The Midwestern Doctor reports referenced by Dr. Mercola are a major breakthrough in the use of DMSO.

https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/dmso-is-a-miraculous-therapy-for?hide_intro_popup=true .----

https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/the-remarkable-history-and-safety.--

Some other references on the right path to fighting cancer with DMSO.

https://cancercenterforhealing.com/dmso-cancer-treatment/ .---

https://zenonco.io/cancer-cells/the-role-of-dmso-in-cancer-treatment

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