Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The AI Architect's avatar
The AI Architect
3h

Great breakdown on the childcare vs home activity gap. The comparision shows it's not about scheduling exercise but building those natural transiton cues that keep kids moving. I've seen this with my nephew where morningprep actually gets him more active than planned weekend play. Makes me wonder if KID-FIT gains will persist without ongoing structure support.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture