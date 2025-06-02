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Dr. Mercola’s Censored Library (Private Membership)

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mrtlt
Jul 7, 2025

I was having some serious intestinal issues that just kept getting worse. Finally, out of desperation I decided to try Dr. Mercola’s steps for rebuilding my gut environment. I restricted my carbs to white rice, cooked and cooled potatoes, and ripe fruits. I also added a lot of ginger, which made a remarkable difference. Two weeks into to this program I am 90% better and improving by the day. Thank you Dr. Mercola!

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