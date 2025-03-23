STORY AT-A-GLANCE

Vitamin K2 helps prevent vascular calcification by guiding calcium away from your arteries and into your bones, reducing the risk of heart disease and arterial stiffness

Research shows people with higher vitamin K2 intake have a 29% lower risk of peripheral artery disease, 44% reduction in Type 2 diabetes, and 41% reduction in hypertension

Vitamin K2 activates proteins that bind calcium to the bone matrix, constantly supporting bone strength and reducing risk of fractures and osteoporosis

The recommended daily dosage is 90 to 180 micrograms for adults, 90 micrograms for teenagers, and 45 micrograms for children under 10 years old

Good sources of K2 include fermented foods like natto, aged cheeses, egg yolks, grass fed dairy products, and organic, grass fed beef

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When it comes to vitamins, well-known examples that immediately come to mind include vitamins C and D. While these are certainly important, I believe that other vitamins also deserve their own spotlight, such as vitamin K2.

In this episode of the Wellness by Designs podcast, nutritionist Brad McEwen, Ph.D., explains the role of vitamin K2 in your body, and what happens when you don't get enough of this nutrient.

How Vascular Calcification Occurs When You're Deficient in Vitamin K2

One of the most significant benefits of vitamin K2 is its ability to support cardiovascular health. When calcium builds up in your arteries, it leads to stiffening and blockages.

The importance of vitamin K2 for optimal cardiovascular health — Research shows that it activates biological processes that direct calcium away from your arteries and into your bones and other essential organs, but a deficiency can increase your risk of cardiovascular disease. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published McEwen explains further, "One of the areas we've been looking at is a deficiency of vitamin K2 has been linked to vascular calcification. Not just coronary, but just overall calcification. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published And if you think of it this way, you got different mineral deposition, particularly calcium, of course, coming from the calcium hydroxyapatite — and we always say from the bones because that's the main storage site into the vascular system and then going into the vascular wall because it gets trapped."

Blockage occurs due to the molecular weight of calcium — McEwen theorizes that the heaviness of calcium contributes to its propensity to cause arterial blockages. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published "So, it's like a big centrifugal force going through the arteries and then it just gets trapped because it's, I don't know, heavier? It's like a big metal going through and then it embeds and over time, as you know, we talk about foam cells, atherosclerosis, etc., and it starts that calcium, you know, process," he says.

From there, McEwen describes where the calcium actually embeds in your cardiovascular system, increasing your risk for clots that eventually block blood flow:

"The biochemistry all combines together leading to this complex which, then, sat in the arteries and it can sit in the basement membrane of the artery. It can be on the inner or outer side of that membrane, leading to an inflammatory process and oxidative process, leading to like a firestorm in there. The body tries to heal it, you know, by laying down fibrin and different connective tissue to protect it — putting a Band-Aid down, I suppose. And then that's when you get your atherosclerosis, your plaque formation and then your eventual clot in that area."

Heavy Metals Increase the Risk of Vascular Calcification Further

It's not just a lack of vitamin K2 that increases your risk for vascular calcification. Even the very environment you live in influences your risk. McEwen recounts a case study related to this observation, wherein he saw a patient whose previous physicians couldn't figure out what was happening with her despite trying out "every test under the sun."

Heavy metals embed into your tissues — McEwen discovered that it was due to the presence of heavy metals in her childhood neighborhood, which embedded into her tissues. When she moved out of the area, the heavy metals circulated throughout her system, causing bone pain and increasing cardiovascular risk.

Nutritional deficiencies contribute to vascular calcification via heavy metal exposure — According to McEwen, bone-related nutrient deficiencies do not direct calcium to where it's needed the most. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published "What I found out was due to her childhood, there was different heavy metals in the area, and that's what deposited into the tissue. And when she moved around, that tissue left — because she didn't have enough vitamin D, vitamin K, etc. — and then left the bone, so she had bone pain, and then embedded into her vascular system leading to cardiovascular link," he says.

Research Surrounding the Benefits of Vitamin K2

The benefits of vitamin K2 regarding cardiovascular health have been well-studied for many years now.

Vitamin K2 makes your arteries more elastic — McEwen cited a study that involved 244 healthy postmenopausal women. Split into two groups, the test group (120 participants) took 180 grams of vitamin K2, and the control group (124 participants) took a placebo for a total of three years. After the study was completed, McEwen noted that the test group had improved arterial flexibility.

Increased vitamin K2 consumption helps improve other metabolic health markers — In another study, researchers followed 36,629 participants for 12 years and monitored their vitamin K2 intake. They found that those with a higher intake of vitamin K2 had a 29% lower risk of developing peripheral artery disease. Other improvements were noticed as well, including a 44% reduction in Type 2 diabetes risk and a 41% reduction in high blood pressure.

The benefits of vitamin K2 on mitochondrial function — A study published in Open Heart journal showed that people with higher levels of K2 in their diet tend to have lower levels of arterial calcification and a reduced risk of heart disease.

Higher K2 levels also had a positive impact on mitochondrial health, particularly for cardiac muscles. "The role of vitamin K2 in mitochondrial function is mediated by its production of mitochondrial ATP, which has direct implications for contractile muscles (i.e., cardiac) that are comprised of abundant mitochondria.

Intake of vitamin K2 has been associated with increased cardiac output, stroke volume and heart rate and decreased blood lactate. These effects are consistent with the greater maximal cardiovascular performance seen with oral vitamin K2 supplementation, according to the researchers."

How Vitamin K2 Helps Strengthen Your Bones

Vitamin K2 is also essential for maintaining strong and healthy bones. Your bones are constantly breaking down and rebuilding, a process that relies on proper calcium distribution.

Vitamin K2 activates bone-forming proteins — Research shows vitamin K2 helps promote osteocalcin, which is a protein that binds calcium to your bone matrix. Without enough vitamin K2, your bones will not be as strong as they should be, increasing your risk of fractures and osteoporosis.

Osteocalcin serves as the calcium guide — McEwen notes that osteocalcin, a vitamin K-dependent protein, helps promote stronger bones by transporting calcium to where it actually needs to go — your skeleton. Your body needs a constant influx of this all the time because it is always building itself up and removing old, damaged bone cells.

The Sweet Spot Dosage of Vitamin K2

If you're considering adding vitamin K2 to your diet, it's important to get the right amount.

Vitamin K2 requirements vary for different age groups — According to McEwen, much of the research he has studied had dosages between 90 and 180 micrograms per day, which he believes is the optimal for most adults. Youngsters and teenagers (10 to 18 years old) need around 90 micrograms, while children below the age of 10 need 45 micrograms. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published While some studies have explored higher doses, the standard recommendation is based on what has been shown to be effective without unnecessary excess.

Find the ideal range based on your health needs — While McEwen recommends different ranges, he clarifies further by saying that the dosage will vary from person to person.

McEwen also mentioned another important precaution — taking excessively high doses of vitamin K2 won't be good for your health because your body won't be able to use it all:

"One thing I always want to say when we do podcasts, and everything is it's always the person in front of you. 'What is the best dose for that person?' And if they need 500 IUs of vitamin D and 90 micrograms of vitamin K2 from your determination, that's the dosage that they need. If they need a higher dose of, you know, 1,000 IUs of vitamin D3 and 180 micrograms of K2, that's the dose regimen … [G]oing hard and fast is not always the best way to do it because, to me, it's trying to push too much through all the time. We get excited, some studies are very, very high dose and they seem to have the negative impact because, I believe, the regulatory pathways are not able to function effectively to make sure we get the best out of what it is."

From McEwen's statement above, you're thinking, "What does vitamin D have to do with this entire process?" Well, vitamin D has been shown to play a role in calcium absorption. If you're deficient in this important nutrient, your risk for rickets, a disease marked by skeletal deformities, increases. With enough vitamin D and vitamin K2, the calcium you get from your diet will go to the right organs.

Strategies to Ensure Your Body Gets Enough Vitamin K2

Based on McEwen's findings, it's clear that vitamin K2 has an important role in your body as it influences a wide range of functions, such cardiovascular and skeletal health. The good news is that boosting your vitamin K2 levels is inexpensive and practical to implement. Here are my recommendations:

Add more K2-rich foods into your diet — The best way to get more vitamin K2 is through your diet, and they're found in many foods. Nutritious choices include fermented foods like natto, aged cheeses (especially gouda and brie), egg yolks, and grass fed dairy products. Beef ideally organic and grass fed, also contains vitamin K2. Support your gut health for better vitamin K2 production — Your gut bacteria actually produce some of the vitamin K2 your body uses, but they need the right environment to thrive. If your digestion isn't working well, or if you've been on antibiotics recently, you might not be making enough K2 on your own. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published To support your gut, eat more fermented foods like sauerkraut, kimchi, and kefir, which provide the right bacteria to help your gut naturally produce K2. Also, make sure you're eating plenty of fiber from vegetables and whole fruits to nourish the gut bacteria already active in your gut. Pair K2 with vitamin D — As noted by McEwen, vitamins K2 and vitamin D work together to control the flow of calcium in your body — vitamin D helps boost absorption, while K2 makes sure it goes to the right places. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published If you're taking a vitamin D supplement but not getting enough K2, you're increasing your calcium levels without giving your body the ability to direct it properly. If you're already supplementing with D3, make sure you're also getting enough K2, either through food or supplements to maintain proper homeostasis. Stay active to keep your bones strong — Movement is key for keeping your bones in good shape. Weight-bearing exercises like walking, strength training, and bodyweight exercises help signal your body to send calcium into your bones where it belongs. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published As noted by McEwen, sitting for long periods without movement also changes your bone mineral density, and all the vitamins K2 and D you've been taking will be for nothing. If you spend a lot of time sitting, I encourage you to go for a walk outside to boost your fitness levels. Take a high-quality vitamin K2 supplement if needed — If you're not getting enough K2 from your food, adding a supplement is a viable way to ensure you're covered. Look for a supplement that contains MK7, as this form stays in your body longer and is more effective than other types. For best results, take it with a meal that contains healthy fat, as K2 is a fat-soluble vitamin.

FAQ — Common Questions About Vitamin K2

Q: What is vitamin K2 and why is it important?

A: Vitamin K2 plays a crucial role in calcium metabolism. It helps prevent vascular calcification by directing calcium away from arteries and into bones, reducing the risk of heart disease and arterial stiffness. Additionally, it supports bone health by strengthening bone density and reducing the risk of fractures and osteoporosis.

Q: How does vitamin K2 benefit cardiovascular health?

A: Vitamin K2 activates proteins that prevent calcium buildup in the arteries, reducing the risk of vascular calcification, atherosclerosis, and blood clots. Research shows that people with higher vitamin K2 intake have a 29% lower risk of peripheral artery disease, a 44% reduction in Type 2 diabetes risk and a 41% reduction in hypertension.

Q: What are the best dietary sources of vitamin K2?

A: Good sources of vitamin K2 include fermented foods (like natto and aged cheeses), pastured egg yolks, grass fed dairy products, and organic, grass fed beef. Your very own gut bacteria also produce some vitamin K2, which is further supported by consuming probiotics and fiber-rich foods.

Q: What is the recommended daily intake of vitamin K2?

A: The general range for adults is 90 to 180 micrograms per day, while the range for children 10 to 18 years old is 90 micrograms per day. For children up to 10 years old, the dosage is 45 micrograms per day.

Q: How can I ensure optimal vitamin K2 levels?

A: To maintain adequate vitamin K2 levels, support your gut health with fermented foods and fiber and pair it with vitamin D for better calcium absorption. Take a high-quality supplement if dietary intake is insufficient.

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