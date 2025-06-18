STORY AT-A-GLANCE

Your scalp hosts a dense microbial ecosystem that protects against inflammation and disease. When disrupted, it can lead to flaking, itching, thinning hair, and inflammatory scalp conditions like seborrheic dermatitis

The scalp microbiome is dominated by key bacteria like Cutibacterium acnes and Staphylococcus epidermidis. These microbes help protect your skin barrier, manage inflammation, and regulate other harmful organisms

Scalp dysbiosis can be triggered by overwashing, harsh shampoos, excessive oil production, and even genetic factors like hair density or dandruff-prone skin. These disrupt the balance of good and bad microbes

Dandruff is linked to reduced microbial diversity and fungal overgrowth. Studies show healthy scalps have more protective bacteria, while dandruff-prone scalps are overrun with inflammatory microbes like Malassezia restricta and Malassezia globosa

Long-term relief comes from restoring beneficial microbes, not just killing fungi. Using microbiome-safe natural products, avoiding daily shampooing, and consuming foods that promote the growth of probiotics, prebiotics, and postbiotics are effective ways to rebalance your scalp naturally

Advertisement

Did you know there's a dense ecosystem made up of many different microbes thriving on top of your head? These organisms coexist and constantly interact with each other, creating a defense system against toxins that damage your scalp and hair.

However, when there’s an imbalance in this microbial community, inflammation, hair loss, and other disorders occur. In fact, some of the most frustrating scalp and hair conditions, like dandruff, seborrheic dermatitis, and even some forms of alopecia, are now being linked to this single, often-ignored problem. This is why it is important to restore balance in your scalp.

What Is the Scalp Microbiome?

Even though it’s usually neglected or given less attention compared to other areas of your body, the scalp plays a pivotal role in your health, as it determines the state of your hair. When the scalp is healthy, there’s little chance for diseases and irritation to occur.

The state of your scalp depends on one important factor — Like your gut and skin, your scalp has a unique microbiome, which is a complex ecosystem of microbes that work to protect and support your scalp. This microbiome is composed of a diverse range of bacteria, yeast, fungi, and viruses that work together as a mini-ecosystem on your head to support hair growth, protect skin barrier integrity, and manage inflammatory response.

The microbiome on your scalp is less diverse compared to other areas of your body — It is dominated by two bacterial species, namely Cutibacterium acnes and Staphylococcus epidermidis. But although other skin surfaces contain a bigger mix of organisms, this doesn’t make your scalp microbiome less efficient.

Your scalp microbiome creates a protective environment for your hair — The good and bad bacteria on your scalp defend against pathogenic organisms around your environment. According to an article in News-Medical.net: “Commensal microorganisms like Staphylococcus epidermidis and Propionibacterium acnes secrete antimicrobial substances and interact with host immune pathways to suppress the growth of harmful species.”

When there’s an imbalance in your scalp microbiome (dysbiosis), scalp problems arise — The longer you ignore it, the more it damages your skin barrier, your hair follicles, and even your immune system’s ability to manage inflammation in the scalp. This is when symptoms like flaking, itching, and unexplained hair changes or hair loss arise.

Dysbiosis in your scalp microbiome also compromises the deeper layers of the scalp, including the follicular openings. To put it simply, your hair grows through little tunnels in your skin called follicles. But when the surrounding tissue becomes inflamed or infected, hair growth is weakened. Over time, this leads to reduced follicle activity and eventual hair thinning.

What Are the Factors That Ruin the Balance of Your Scalp Microbiome?

Researchers have long investigated the role of a healthy scalp microbiome and how it supports normal skin function. They’ve also looked at the factors that disrupt this microbial community, and according to their findings, certain factors, such as shifts in pH, excessive production of sebum (your scalp’s natural oil), moisture, and even climate exposure play a role in dysbiosis.

Excessive sebum production is a primary trigger — Unlike other areas of skin, the scalp has a dense concentration of oil-producing glands. These glands, called sebaceous glands, make it a magnet for oil-loving microbes, particularly a group of fungi known as Malassezia. Although Malassezia is a normal part of your scalp microbiome, too much of it leads to conditions like seborrheic dermatitis and dandruff.

Your genes also play a major role in shaping your scalp’s microbial landscape — Aside from sebum production, your hair density and follicle structure create conditions that are either favorable or unfavorable for your scalp microbes. To give you a clearer idea, hair density affects how much moisture and heat are retained at the scalp surface. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published When you have thicker hair, it creates a more humid environment that supports a wider range of microbes. Meanwhile, conditions like dandruff or psoriasis disrupt the skin barrier, allowing harmful microbes to overgrow and trigger chronic irritation.

Check your hair care routine as well — Washing your hair too much or too little could affect your scalp’s microbial populations. Overwashing removes too much sebum and beneficial microbes, while infrequent showers trigger the growth of harmful bacteria.

Your choice of shampoos and conditioners is also an essential factor — Using hair products that are “too strong” or heavily loaded with chemicals can be harsh on your scalp; not only will it eliminate good bacteria, but it will also strip off the skin’s protective layer and shift your scalp’s natural pH. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published “The use of antimicrobial or antifungal products, while helpful in treating infections, can reduce microbial diversity and compromise the protective functions of commensal organisms. Natural products may help maintain a more balanced microbiome,” News-Medical.net notes. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Lifestyle factors also influence your scalp microbiome — These include your diet, stress levels, and hormonal fluctuations, for example. Frequent consumption of unhealthy fats and refined sugars feeds pro-inflammatory microbes, while probiotics help beneficial species to proliferate. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Stress weakens your immune system and causes alterations in your microbial communities. Meanwhile, hormonal shifts, such as during puberty or menopause, affect your sebum composition.

The Link Between Dandruff and Scalp Dysbiosis

Research published in Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology explored the differences in scalp microbiomes between individuals with healthy scalps and those with dandruff. The study examined why some people experience chronic flaking and itching while others don’t.

This analysis gave researchers a clearer view into how a disrupted scalp ecosystem leads to visible symptoms and, more importantly, what a healthy microbial community actually looks like.

Healthy scalps have more microbial diversity and protective bacteria — The research team compared the bacterial and fungal compositions from scalp swabs of individuals who had visible dandruff with those who showed no symptoms at all. What they found was striking: healthy individuals had a more balanced and diverse range of microbial species, including a higher presence of protective bacteria that act as regulators.

Dandruff-prone scalps had higher concentrations of irritating fungi — On the other hand, the scalps affected by dandruff showed a significant overrepresentation of Malassezia restricta and Malassezia globosa, which aggravate skin irritation and cause the scalp to shed more skin cells than normal.

Lack of microbial diversity was a central issue — Instead of blaming oiliness alone, lack of diversity was a bigger issue — They found that bacterial species Staphylococcus epidermidis and Cutibacterium acnes were found in higher levels in healthy scalps, and researchers believe they help prevent fungal overgrowth by competing for space and nutrients.

Restoring beneficial bacteria is more effective long-term — The rate of improvement wasn't measured in this observational study, but the contrast between groups made one thing clear — restoring missing beneficial microbes is a more sustainable long-term solution than simply using antifungal shampoos. That’s because shampoos often kill everything — good and bad.

Eliminating good microbes leads to symptom relapse and dependence on harsh treatments — Without the helpful bacteria to hold fungal populations in check, people experience frequent relapses of dandruff symptoms as soon as they stop using medicated products. This makes the idea of probiotic or microbiome-enhancing scalp treatments much more appealing and effective over time.

Scalp lipids in dandruff-prone individuals were more prone to harmful oxidation — Another important discovery was the imbalance in the types of fats (lipids) being produced on the scalp. In dandruff-prone individuals, these fats were more readily oxidized and are more prone to becoming inflammatory. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published This oxidation process releases byproducts that trigger your immune system, causing redness, itching, and the urge to scratch. In healthy scalps, the presence of microbial diversity appeared to slow this oxidation, creating a calmer environment with less inflammation.

Microbial imbalance develops gradually, highlighting the need to implement preventive measures — Because these imbalances develop gradually, you might not notice anything until the problem is well-established. By the time flakes appear, your microbiome may already be significantly disrupted. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published This stresses the need to prevent the imbalance by focusing on early habits, such as choosing microbiome-safe hair products and avoiding daily overwashing that strips the scalp of beneficial oil and bacteria.

Improving microbial diversity is more effective than relying on antifungals — The data strongly supports the idea that those with persistent or recurring dandruff symptoms would likely benefit from strategies that improve microbial diversity, rather than relying solely on antifungal suppression. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published In practical terms, that means switching to scalp care products that are less aggressive and more nourishing to good microbes — and possibly adding topical probiotics in the near future as these become more available.

How to Restore a Balanced Scalp Microbiome

If you’re dealing with persistent itching, flaking, or scalp irritation, the real problem isn’t just surface-level dryness or oiliness. The deeper issue is dysbiosis. To stop this cycle, you need to stop fighting the symptoms and start restoring your scalp’s natural defenses. Here are steps I recommend to bring your scalp health back on track:

Switch to microbiome-friendly hair products — Most commercial shampoos are designed to strip oil and microbes from your scalp. While these might give you a “clean feeling,” they actually eliminate the beneficial bacteria that help keep fungi like Malassezia in check. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Look for natural hair products labeled “microbiome-safe” or “pH-balanced” (ideally between 4.5 and 5.5). These formulas are gentle enough to preserve good microbes while cleansing away buildup. If you're not sure where to start, choose fragrance-free or low-sulfate options as a base. Evaluate your shower habits — If you’re washing your hair every day, you’re likely overdoing it. Daily washing strips away your natural oils, which feed beneficial bacteria and help regulate the scalp environment. For most people, two to three times a week is enough. If you have oily hair, try adjusting gradually. Nourish your scalp with prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics — Just like your gut, your scalp thrives when it's populated by the right microbes. According to News-Medical.net, “Recent studies suggest that probiotics, prebiotics, and postbiotics may modulate the scalp microbiome to support the management of conditions like dandruff, seborrheic dermatitis, or hair loss.” Avoid overwashing and hot water — Hot water damages your scalp’s protective barrier and accelerates oil loss. It also increases inflammation in sensitive skin. Use lukewarm water instead, and always rinse thoroughly to prevent buildup. If you’re someone with a sensitive scalp or recurring dandruff, these small temperature changes make a big difference over time. Feed your microbes from the inside out — What you eat affects what grows on your scalp. Diets high in processed sugar, refined carbs, or alcohol promote the growth of inflammatory microbes, while nutrient-dense whole foods support the good guys. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published If you’re looking to boost scalp resilience, start adding foods rich in prebiotic fiber like onions, garlic, asparagus, and probiotic-rich fermented foods like sauerkraut or kefir. As for postbiotics, they are produced when your body digests prebiotics and probiotics — notable examples are short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs) like butyrate, propionate, and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1).

If you’ve been stuck in a loop of scalp flare-ups and temporary relief, this is your way out. Focus on building up the good microbes, not just killing off the bad. Give your scalp what it needs to stay in balance, and your hair — and confidence — will follow.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About the Scalp Microbiome

Q: What is the scalp microbiome and why does it matter?

A: The scalp microbiome is a community of bacteria, fungi, and other microbes living on your scalp. It protects your hair follicles, regulates inflammation, and supports healthy hair growth. When it's imbalanced, it can trigger conditions like dandruff, seborrheic dermatitis, and even hair thinning.

Q: How do I know if my scalp microbiome is imbalanced?

A: Common signs of dysbiosis (microbial imbalance) include flaking, itching, redness, increased oiliness or dryness, and unexplained hair changes or shedding. These symptoms mean the scalp’s protective microbes are out of balance, allowing harmful organisms to overgrow.

Q: What causes scalp dysbiosis?

A: Frequent overwashing, harsh shampoos, environmental stressors, high sebum production, and even your genetics can disrupt your scalp’s microbial balance. Poor diet and high stress levels also reduce the good bacteria that help maintain a healthy scalp.

Q: Is dandruff really caused by a microbial imbalance?

A: Yes. Research shows that dandruff-prone scalps have lower microbial diversity and higher levels of irritating fungi like Malassezia restricta and Malassezia globosa. Healthy scalps, by contrast, have more protective bacteria that keep these fungi in check.

Q: How can I restore balance to my scalp microbiome?

A: Use microbiome-friendly hair products, wash your hair less frequently, avoid hot water, and look for topical probiotics and postbiotics. You should also eat foods rich in fiber and fermented ingredients to support microbial health from the inside out.

NEXT ARTICLE >>

Disclaimer: The entire contents of this website are based upon the opinions of Dr. Mercola, unless otherwise noted. Individual articles are based upon the opinions of the respective author, who retains copyright as marked.

The information on this website is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice. It is intended as a sharing of knowledge and information from the research and experience of Dr. Mercola and his community. Dr. Mercola encourages you to make your own health care decisions based upon your research and in partnership with a qualified health care professional. The subscription fee being requested is for access to the articles and information posted on this site, and is not being paid for any individual medical advice.

If you are pregnant, nursing, taking medication, or have a medical condition, consult your health care professional before using products based on this content.