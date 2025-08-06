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Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

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Philip Edwards's avatar
Philip Edwards
Aug 6, 2025

This is just more evidence of geoengineering; our overlords are trying to kill us. Remember the CIA Deagel Report.

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Lynn's avatar
Lynn
Aug 6, 2025

And, Canadas Wildfires!! What’s In That?? It’s Making People Dizzy, Sore Throats, Burning Sensation In The Nose!! WTH?

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