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Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

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Kristen Collishaw's avatar
Kristen Collishaw
Nov 16, 2024

I believe my dear friend has been suffering with prurigo nodularis for years - it’s diagnosed as neuro-dermatitis, but her symptoms align with this. Please share how you overcame this torturous thing. She is a high school teacher and it’s a miracle she is as good as she is with no sleep and the constant pain/itch.

Is there a way to test for excess oxalates?

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