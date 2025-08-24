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Guillermou
Aug 24, 2025

More than 85% of grass-fed beef sold in the US is not raised in the US, but is labeled "Product of the USA." As a result of a loophole in the labeling law, American farmers who produce grass-fed beef are forced to compete with much less expensive imported grass-fed beef.

In 2017, raising grass-fed beef in Australia cost 59 cents per pound, while the cost per pound in the US was $1.55 for large producers and up to $4.26 per pound for a small farm.

One reason for this price discrepancy is the fact that countries like Australia and New Zealand have relatively mild climates year-round. As a result, their cows can graze on pasture year-round, while American farmers must purchase feed during the winter.

There is a globally coordinated attack on agriculture. The G20, the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27), and the World Economic Forum are pushing for radical reductions in agriculture to achieve “net-zero” greenhouse gas emissions.

The “sustainability” the globalists are calling for is not the sustainability of the human population. What they are referring to is the sustainable growth of a new global economic system based on the allocation of finite resources to technocratic “rulers.” The rest of us “will own nothing,” because they seek to strip us of our property rights. It is crucial that people understand that the “sustainable” solutions currently being offered will result in the eradication of a large portion of humanity.

https://www.globalresearch.ca/end-good-beef-products/5841845?utm_campaign=magnet&utm_source=article_page&utm_medium=related_articles (2024)

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