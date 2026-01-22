Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Health for All
5h

Recent evidence suggests soybean oil may alter circadian rhythms via liver oxylipins, disrupting sleep-wake cycles and energy metabolism. Chronically high LA intake could shift hormonal patterns, increasing appetite at night and impairing insulin sensitivity. I find this fascinating: it implies that obesity isn’t just about fat storage but also temporal misalignment of metabolism, adding another layer to why reducing soybean oil matters.

Guillermou
9h

Soybean oil consumption has been linked to obesity and diabetes, and potentially to autism, Alzheimer's disease, anxiety, and depression. Now, let's add ulcerative colitis, a form of inflammatory bowel disease, to this growing list.

Researchers at the University of California, Riverside, examined the guts of mice that were consistently fed a soybean oil-rich diet for up to 24 weeks in the lab. They found that beneficial bacteria decreased and harmful bacteria (specifically, adherent invasive Escherichia coli) increased—conditions that can lead to colitis.

Poonamjot Deol, a professional research assistant in the Department of Microbiology and Plant Pathology and co-corresponding author of the article published on July 3 in Gut Microbes, an open-access journal, explained that linoleic acid in soybean oil is the primary concern. “While our bodies need linoleic acid (Dr. Mercola advises a maximum of 5-7 grams daily, and ideally only 2 grams), Americans today get 8-10% of their energy from linoleic acid daily, mostly from soybean oil,” he said. “Excess linoleic acid negatively impacts the gut microbiome.”

Deol and his co-authors discovered that a diet high in soybean oil promotes the growth of adherent invasive E. coli in the gut. This bacterium uses linoleic acid as a carbon source to meet its nutritional needs. Furthermore, several beneficial bacteria in the gut cannot tolerate linoleic acid and die, resulting in the overgrowth of harmful bacteria. Adherent invasive E. coli has been identified in humans as a cause of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/19490976.2023.2229945 (2023).--

