STORY AT-A-GLANCE

Neutrophils, which is the immune system’s frontline defenders against bacteria, were most effective at killing bacteria during the daytime light phase in a study of young zebrafish, with light acting as a key timing cue

In the fish, light worked like an internal alarm, priming neutrophils to kill bacteria more effectively during the day and improving survival after infection

Staying up late, missing morning sunlight or getting too much artificial light at night can throw your body clock out of sync. In addition, circadian disruption from shift work or jet lag has been linked to greater susceptibility to infection

Research suggests that your immune system is not only reactive but timed, meaning when you’re exposed to pathogens may influence how well your body fights them

Simple changes, like getting outside in the morning and limiting screen use before bed, help keep your body clock on track, which may support the natural daily timing of your immune defenses

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Your defenses against infection may be weakest when your immune system is out of sync with the light-dark cycle of the day. A 2025 study in larval zebrafish, published in Science Immunology, found that the body’s internal clock, or circadian rhythm, helps determine how effectively neutrophils — your first-line immune defenders — destroy bacteria.

In the fish, these immune cells were most effective at killing bacteria during the daytime light phase and less effective in the dark, a pattern the researchers traced to a light-responsive timer inside the cells.

Researchers found that neutrophils don’t just respond to threats; they prepare for them based on light cues. They suggest that this timing likely evolved to match peak antibacterial defenses with the active part of the day, when the risk of encountering pathogens is higher. The featured study itself didn’t test artificial lighting, shift work or late-night screen use, but the authors note that disrupting circadian rhythms, such as through shifting work schedules or jet lag, has been linked to increased susceptibility to infection.

This discovery adds an important piece to our understanding of immunity. It’s not just about whether your immune cells fight bacteria — it’s about when they do it best. And if your light exposure is off, that timing may be disrupted. Note that the featured study examined only acute bacterial infection in young fish, so it’s not yet known how these findings apply to people, including those dealing with recurring infections.

This suggests that restoring a strong circadian rhythm isn’t just good for sleep; it may also matter for frontline immune protection. Now, let’s look at what this study uncovered about the cellular mechanics behind this clock-driven boost in bacterial killing.

Light Helps Time Your Immune Defenses

The study, led by researchers at the University of Auckland, revealed that neutrophils — your body’s most abundant white blood cells — have a built-in circadian timer that makes them most effective at killing bacteria during the light phase of the day.

Using transparent larval zebrafish to track immune cells in real time, the team showed that light exposure primes these immune cells, enhancing their bacteria-killing activity during the light phase. Keep in mind that the fish were only about two days old when infected.

Zebrafish tissues can sense light directly, whereas in mammals, light information reaches the body’s clocks mainly through the eyes, so the findings still need to be confirmed in humans. The researchers did note that the genetic control region they identified is also found near the matching gene in mice and humans, which suggests the findings may translate — but that remains to be tested.

Light signaled the fish’s immune cells to get to work — The researchers found that when the fish were exposed to light, their immune cells became more active and better at fighting off bacteria. Larvae infected, while kept in constant light, had stronger neutrophil bacteria-killing activity and were more likely to survive infection. Those kept in darkness had weaker defenses and were more likely to die. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Notably, constant light is itself a circadian disruptor, so the authors concluded that this effect is driven mainly by light exposure rather than by a true 24-hour clock. In other words, the fish’s neutrophils relied on light as a key signal to reach full strength — one more reason regular exposure to daylight may matter for your own immune timing.

In the fish, light acted as a “wake-up call” for neutrophils — During the light phase, a clock gene called per2 rose in the fish’s neutrophils and switched up a gene called hmgb1a, which helped these cells produce more reactive oxygen species — chemical weapons used to kill bacteria. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published When the researchers disabled per2, the fish’s neutrophils killed bacteria less efficiently and moved more slowly toward the infection, so bacterial burdens rose and fewer fish survived. That said, light helped flip that switch, priming the cells’ response. Figure 1. In the fish, light raised the clock gene per2 in neutrophils, which switched up hmgb1a and boosted the reactive oxygen species these cells use to kill bacteria.

Immune defenses were strongest during the day — The study showed that the fish’s infection-fighting neutrophils worked best during the light phase. At night, or when animals were kept in darkness, the immune cells weren’t as effective at killing bacteria. So, it’s not just about what invades your body — when it happens matters too. Earlier research cited by the authors suggests that in many animals, defenses against bacteria are greatest during the active part of the day.

Light Primes the Right Immune Tools at the Right Time

The researchers found that certain internal switches in neutrophils work best when the fish are exposed to light. One switch, the clock gene per2, boosted the cells’ bacteria-killing response, while a partner gene, cry1a, acted as a brake on it. In darkness, the boost was weaker, and the cells’ bacteria-killing activity was lower.

Clock proteins and inflammatory signals may work together — Your body uses a team of internal messengers to decide when to trigger inflammation — its way of fighting off harmful invaders. In this featured study, the researchers found a control region near the hmgb1a gene with docking sites for both BMAL1, a core clock protein, and NF-κB, a master switch for inflammation. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Mutating the BMAL1 site in neutrophils blunted the boost that light normally gave their bacteria-killing activity. The authors speculate that during the light phase, BMAL1 helps NF-κB switch this gene on more strongly during infection — a model they propose rather than one they directly proved. Figure 2. A control region near the hmgb1a gene has docking sites for both the clock protein BMAL1 and the inflammation switch NF-κB, and the authors propose, without having proven it, that the two work together during the light phase.

Without the light signal, neutrophils fell short of full strength — When the light-sensitive BMAL1 site was disabled in the fish’s neutrophils, light no longer boosted their bacteria-killing activity. In addition, the response of the hmgb1a gene after infection dropped sharply and fewer fish survived. The neutrophils still fought bacteria, but without the light-primed boost. Figure 3. Fish infected in constant light fared best, while darkness, a disabled per2 gene or a disabled BMAL1 site left neutrophils less effective and fewer fish surviving.

Spending too much time inside or using screens late at night may leave you more vulnerable — If you don’t get enough daylight, or if you’re constantly exposed to artificial light at night, your body clock can lose track of time. That may throw off the daily rhythm of your immune defenses, though the featured study didn’t test indoor living or screen use directly. It may also help explain why circadian disruption from shift work or jet lag has been linked to greater susceptibility to infection.

How to Reset Your Immune Clock with Light

If your neutrophils are out of sync, your defenses against bacteria may not be at full strength. Again, the featured 2025 zebrafish research suggests that neutrophils, your immune system’s frontline bacteria killers, run on a light-based internal schedule. When your light exposure is off, their timing may be too. That means staying up late may do more than leave you tired.

If you work late, travel often, or struggle with a consistent routine, you may be working against your body’s natural daily rhythm without realizing it. Your body is already designed to follow a daily light-dark rhythm — the following steps help support that rhythm, which may, in turn, support the natural timing of your immune defenses.

Get at least 30 minutes of natural light within an hour of waking — Morning light is a powerful trigger to reset your circadian rhythm. When light hits your eyes, it signals your brain’s master clock that it’s daytime, which helps coordinate timing in tissues throughout your body. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published If you wake before sunrise, turn on full-spectrum indoor lights to mimic daylight, then step outside when the sun rises. This morning signal helps anchor your body clock for the day ahead, which may help keep your immune timing on track. Avoid bright lights and screens after sunset — Artificial light after sunset can delay your body clock. In one small inpatient study, adults who read on a light-emitting device in the hours before bed took longer to fall asleep and had a later-shifted circadian clock than when they read a printed book. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published If you’re watching TV or scrolling on your phone late at night, you’re telling your body clock that it’s still daytime. Use warm, dim lighting in the evening and install blue light filters on all devices. Keeping evenings dim helps preserve the contrast between day and night that your body clock relies on. Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, even on weekends — Irregular sleep schedules can confuse your body’s internal clock, which may disrupt the timing of your immune defenses. You don’t have to be perfect, but aim for a one-hour window. This regularity reinforces your body’s daily rhythm, which the zebrafish findings suggest shapes when neutrophils are most active. In short, a stable sleep schedule helps keep that timing predictable from one day to the next. Block out all light while you sleep — Even small amounts of light — from street lamps, chargers, or digital clocks — can disrupt your circadian rhythm. Use blackout curtains, remove electronics from your bedroom and consider a sleep mask if needed. A dark night followed by a bright morning gives your body clock the clearest possible signal. If you’re a shift worker, use timed light strategically — Shift work makes this harder, but being intentional helps. Use bright lights during your “day” and wear blue light-blocking glasses when your shift ends to prepare for sleep. Try to sleep in a dark room and gradually shift your light exposure on off-days to realign with a more natural rhythm when possible. With the right timing and tools, you can help your body clock adapt as well as possible to an irregular schedule. Figure 4. Bright natural light in the morning, dim light after sunset and darkness during sleep, on a steady schedule, help keep your body clock on track.

FAQs About Daylight and Your Immune System

Q: What did the study reveal about how light affects immunity?

A: The 2025 study published in Science Immunology, conducted in larval zebrafish, found that neutrophils, the immune system’s infection-fighting white blood cells, were most effective at killing bacteria during the daytime light phase. Their timing was directly influenced by light exposure. Fish infected in constant darkness had weaker neutrophil bacteria-killing activity and lower survival than those infected in constant light.

Q: Why does timing matter when it comes to your immune system?

A: Your body’s internal clock, or circadian rhythm, helps shape how strongly immune cells respond to threats at different times of day. In the featured zebrafish study, neutrophils worked best during the light phase. If that timing is off, due to shift work, jet lag or too much screen time at night, your immune timing may be disrupted — circadian disruption from shift work or jet lag has been linked to greater susceptibility to infection.

Q: How does light “switch on” immune defenses?

A: The researchers discovered that light acted like a wake-up signal for neutrophils in the fish. It raised levels of a clock gene called per2, which, in turn, increased activity of a gene called hmgb1a and helped neutrophils produce more of the reactive oxygen species they use to kill bacteria. Without that light-primed boost, neutrophils still responded to infection but killed bacteria less effectively.

Q: What kind of light exposure is most helpful for immunity?

A: Morning sunlight is a powerful signal for setting your body’s master clock. Getting at least 30 minutes of natural light within an hour of waking helps anchor your daily rhythm, which may support your immune timing. Conversely, artificial light at night, including from screens, can delay your body clock; the zebrafish study itself didn’t test nighttime artificial light.

Q: What can I do to strengthen my immune rhythm?

A: Stick to a consistent sleep schedule, get outside in the morning, limit screen time at night and sleep in a dark room. If you work night shifts, use bright lights strategically during your shift and block light when it’s time to sleep. These habits support your body’s natural daily rhythm, which may in turn support the timing of your immune defenses.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. Consult a qualified health care provider before making changes to your health regimen.

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