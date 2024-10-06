Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

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John Scotto's avatar
John Scotto
Oct 6, 2024

One of the main reasons they wanted to keep us inside and locked down during the Plandemic because sunlight is the ultimate healer of the human body. This is also the reason maniacs like Bill Gates want to dim/block the sun. Another reason why they are pushing a technocracy and want all of us and kids inside connected to a computer 24/7. Their agenda is nefarious and anti-human. We all must get out and absorb sunlight, it heals the body physically and spiritually IMHO.

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VanLife Views's avatar
VanLife Views
Oct 8, 2024

What happened to the comment section for the online newsletter I receive from Mercola each day?? Why was it taken away?

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