peter shafer
Jun 2, 2024

I have been using LAMBS , shirt for 5 years now . emf protection . , then I put my cell phone off cell and wifi at night , I use a plug adapter to hook up to cat 5 cable, going barefoot and grounded sheets. we will see , love and hugs.

Guillermou
Jun 2, 2024

Also from Dr. Mercola reports: Some of the metals that are particularly detrimental to mitochondrial function are aluminum, arsenic, cesium, tin and thallium. Other toxic metals that many people have in their bodies are cadmium, mercury and lead.

When you have heavy metal toxicity, your body often attracts electromagnetic fields. These in turn affect your metabolism and ability to effectively eliminate toxins and heavy metals.

Some strategies that are great for detoxifying you are a low-EMF, full-spectrum infrared sauna along with R-lipoic acid. Minerals such as magnesium, zinc, selenium, potassium and iodine are also important for detoxification

Myers also has an online program called "Myers Detox Protocol Course," which focuses on replenishing minerals lost during the detox process such as Magnesium and Zinc.

Zinc helps expel cadmium, a metal that causes more cancers than all other metals combined. Selenium also prevents viral replication and helps eliminate arsenic, beryllium, cadmium, mercury and silver. Potassium helps expel thallium. Iodine to displace fluorine..

Increase your glutathione levels, either with precursors (such as N-acetylcysteine ​​[NAC] or whey protein) or a liposomal glutathione formula. Glutathione is the dominant substance that binds to mercury and helps remove it from your tissues, along with other heavy metals.

Regulate Nrf2 in cells with R-lipoic acid, polyphenols and sulfur-based compounds from cruciferous vegetables and allium. The Ayurvedic herb haritaki is beneficial, as are sulforaphane (broccoli seed extract) and allicin and diallyl disulfide (garlic). All of these regulate Nrf2 and help in detoxification.

DR. MED. DIETRICH KLINGHARDT M.D., PH.D., ON EFFECTIVE HOLISTIC HEAVY METAL DETOXIFICATION (CHELATION),..

http://docshare04.docshare.tips/files/17519/175192800.pdf .-----

HOW TO DETOX HEAVY METALS .--

https://thewholejourney.com/detox-heavy-metals/ .----

.----

BENEFITS OF USING A SAUNA.-

https://artofsauna.ca/7-sauna-health-benefits/ .----

