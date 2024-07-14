Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola’s Censored Library (Private Membership)

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Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
Jul 14, 2024

Waiting for the interesting and necessary book: “Cellular Health: The Unifying Theory of Health for Ultimate Longevity and Joy,” for the improvement of mitochondrial function.

In this research, a review of the literature was conducted to identify possible associations between exposure to toxic substances and racial disparities in women's health, such as breast cancer, endometriosis, polycystic ovary syndrome, uterine fibroids, and premature birth.

Environmental pollutants are generally divided into three categories: persistent organic pollutants (POPs), endocrine disrupting chemicals (EDCs), and heavy metals. POPs are chemicals that are not easily metabolized and exhibit a long half-life of more than 10 years. Due to their ability to bioaccumulate in adipose tissue, they can be biomagnified within the food chain; Therefore, the body burden of toxic substances tends to increase with age in both humans and animals.

Boston University's Slone Epidemiology Center examined the data and found that the incidence of fibroids was 65% higher among women with PCOS than among those without PCOS.

Research suggests that exposure to environmental pollutants increases the risk of breast cancer, endometriosis, polycystic ovary syndrome, uterine fibroids, and preterm birth in women, as demonstrated in Table 1. The ancestral history of exposure to toxicants in combination The woman's lifetime exposure history may influence the development and severity of the disease. Another study revealed that substances that act as serious endocrine disruptors and that have effects on reproductive health in both men and women are bisphenol, dioxins, methoxychlor and phthalates.

https://www.mdpi.com/1660-4601/19/3/1257 (2022).----

https://fibroids.com/blog/uterine-fibroids-and-polycystic-ovarian-syndrome-is-there-a-connection/ (2023).-----

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0013935123021898 (2024).--

In this interesting investigation, subchronic exposure to EDCs was analyzed as tetradifon caused important pathophysiological impacts and was often related to metabolic disorders such as hyperlipidemia, obesity and type 2 diabetes. Certain EDCs have been related to an increased risk of cancer because they can alter hormonal balance, promote cell proliferation or cause DNA damage. EDCs such as tetradifon have been reported to cause ovarian damage by disrupting folliculogenesis and reducing the level of estrogen and progesterone. Furthermore, it was observed that prolonged exposure to tetradifon was associated with evidence of genotoxicity such as chromosomal aberrations and sister chromatid exchange and also induced oxidative stress in the exposed population. Pregnant women and young children are particularly sensitive to EDCs, which include phthalates and BPA. Polyfluorinated substances (PFAS), dioxins, parabens, phthalates, and polybrominated polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons are other examples of EDCs used in consumer products, industry, and agriculture. They can affect the normal growth and development of an organ by interacting with and altering signal transduction pathways. BPA and some other plasticizers, insecticides such as polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) and dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane (DDT) are known endocrine disruptors and there is sufficient information on their carcinogenic properties. Our environment is full of estrogen-like EDCs, such as DDT, dioxins, PCBs, and BPA. EDCs typically have some of their most significant effects during puberty, a time of major physiological changes that include increased growth, gonad maturation, and brain development. It also significantly impairs fetal development, another phase of rapid cell proliferation. Figure 1 describes exposure to EDCs and their associated cancers.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1382668924001200 (2024).--

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