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Guillermou
Jun 7, 2025

Great report from Dr. Mercola. As Dr. Mercola points out, individualized dietary therapy is essential. Each patient may respond differently to the diet, tolerating foods they theoretically shouldn't or not tolerating foods they should. Furthermore, when designing a specific diet, each patient's habits, preferences, aversions, and socioeconomic status should be considered. The primary goal should always be to keep the diet as minimally restrictive as possible, reduce the risk of nutritional deficiencies, and, when possible, use nutrition education tools to promote healthier eating.

The body has numerous innate mechanisms to protect itself from SIBO. This includes gastrointestinal barriers such as gastric enzymes, bile, and intestinal secretions. Exponential bacterial proliferation can be due to the dysfunction of these natural defenses.

• Immunodeficiency syndromes: Diseases that compromise the immune system's response.

• Low stomach acid: The absence or insufficiency of hydrochloric acid in gastric secretions from the stomach and other digestive organs allows bacterial growth.

• Pancreatic insufficiency: Occurs when the pancreas does not produce enough enzymes for the digestion and assimilation of nutrients.

Advances in metagenomics have facilitated a better understanding of SIBO, emphasizing its role in the broader context of intestinal microbiology . Leading to novel management strategies, such as the use of probiotics and nutritional therapy.

However, SIBO relapses are common, occurring in up to 43% of patients within 9 months of antibiotic treatment . Thus, addressing the underlying causes and improving lifestyle factors is important. In this sense, nutrition can play a key role. Prescribing a specific diet for the pathology can be advantageous for patients in terms of symptom control and preventing relapses . This review will argue that dietitians can play a relevant role in the management of the disease by determining the most appropriate dietary therapy for SIBO. To do so, they must be familiar with the most recent and relevant information regarding the dietary management of SIBO. This familiarity will ensure that they can provide adequate and sufficient nutrition, avoid possible nutritional deficiencies, and prevent a worsening of the condition due to the implementation of inappropriate diets.

A diet low in fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides, and polyols (FODMAPs) is commonly recommended for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). However, its use is increasingly common for the management of SIBO, with studies evaluating its potential to improve symptoms. This is because the diet is based on the elimination of rapidly fermenting, osmotically active, and poorly absorbed foods in the small intestine. Reducing their consumption consequently decreases both osmotic activity and gas production, which, according to some studies, improves symptoms in patients with IBS and SIBO.

The group of fermentable carbohydrates in the FODMAP group includes oligosaccharides (fructans and galactans), disaccharides (lactose), monosaccharides (fructose), and polyols (sorbitol, mannitol, maltitol, xylitol, and isomalt) [

Several factors have been associated with the onset of SIBO and could explain the higher prevalence in patients with these characteristics. The intestine has mechanisms that, if functioning properly, prevent the excessive proliferation of bacteria in the small intestine. These mechanisms include gastric acid, bile, and pancreatic enzymes, which have bacteriostatic and bactericidal properties, as well as peristaltic movements that propel food and bacteria toward the end of the digestive tract and the ileocecal valve, which prevents colonic bacteria from migrating back to the small intestine].

However, if these mechanisms fail, the likelihood of developing SIBO increases. Several factors can reduce the effectiveness of these mechanisms. First, SIBO has been shown to be more common in women and older adults. Furthermore, it commonly occurs alongside other digestive disorders such as dyspepsia, intestinal motility dysfunction, and systemic sclerosis. Regarding other possible etiologies, SIBO has been associated with various conditions such as hypothyroidism, diabetes, pancreatitis, rosacea, Parkinson's disease, and coronary artery disease, as well as with patients undergoing abdominal surgery.

Advances in metagenomics have facilitated a better understanding of SIBO, emphasizing its role in the broader context of intestinal microbiology. This has led to novel management strategies, such as the use of probiotics and nutritional therapy.

However, SIBO relapses are common, occurring in up to 43% of patients within 9 months of antibiotic treatment. Thus, addressing the underlying causes and improving lifestyle factors is important. In this sense, nutrition can play a key role. Prescribing a specific diet for the pathology can be advantageous for patients in terms of symptom control and preventing relapses. This review will argue that dietitians can play a relevant role in the management of the disease by determining the most appropriate dietary therapy for SIBO. To do so, they must be familiar with the most recent and relevant information regarding the dietary management of SIBO. This familiarity will ensure that they can provide adequate and sufficient nutrition, avoid possible nutritional deficiencies, and prevent a worsening of the condition due to the implementation of inappropriate diets.

Elemental diets are easily digestible nutritional formulas that are almost entirely absorbed in the upper part of the gastrointestinal tract and contain the required daily allowance of vitamins, major/trace minerals, fat, free amino acids, and carbohydrates, but no fiber or fermentable carbohydrates of any kind . Given their easily absorbable nutrients, their therapeutic benefits have been elucidated in several clinical settings, including Crohn’s disease (CD), chronic pancreatitis, and eosinophilic esophagitis/gastroenteritis (EoE/EGID) .

In the case of SIBO, their utility has been studied, with some research supporting their use due to their effects on the intestinal microbiota. These studies are based on the fact that when food is rapidly absorbed in the early sections of the small intestine, it deprives bacteria located further down of nutrients, thereby reducing their abundance. Although a 14-day regimen in 124 patients showed a positive effect in 80% of cases, with concomitant improvement in clinical symptoms, 11% dropped out of the trial due to an inability to tolerate the diet. However, a prospective, open-label trial assessed the effect, tolerability, and safety of an exclusive two-week course of a novel palatable elemental diet (PED) in adult subjects with SIBO and/or IMO, where all the subjects completed the trial, and the PED significantly impacted the gut microbiome, including reductions in Prevotella_9, Fusobacterium, and Methanobrevibacter smithii .

NUTRITIONAL APPROACH TO SMALL INTESTINAL BACTERIAL OVERGROWTH: A NARRATIVE REVIEW----

https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/17/9/1410 (03/2025)------

https://www.gallbladderattack.com/bacteria-in-your-gut-sibo-symptoms-causes-diagnosis-and-sibo-treatment/

EFFECT, TOLERABILITY, AND SAFETY OF EXCLUSIVE PALATABLE ELEMENTAL DIET IN PATIENTS WITH INTESTINAL MICROBIAL OVERGROWTH.---

https://www.cghjournal.org/article/S1542-3565(25)00241-1/fulltext (04/2025)

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