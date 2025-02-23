STORY AT-A-GLANCE

Butyrate is a short-chain fatty acid produced by gut bacteria when they ferment fiber, serving as the primary energy source for colon cells and maintaining gut barrier strength

Healthy butyrate levels support weight management, blood sugar control, and brain health, with studies linking butyrate-producing bacteria to reduced Alzheimer's risk and lower cancer risk

A diverse diet rich in various fiber sources, including fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, promotes butyrate production, but increases should be gradual if your gut health is compromised

The gut barrier weakens with insufficient butyrate, allowing undigested food, bacteria, and toxins to enter your bloodstream, triggering systemic inflammation and widespread health problems

Gradually increasing fiber intake and reducing mitochondrial toxins for increased cellular energy supports gut health and beneficial gut microbes, enhancing butyrate production and overall health

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You may be familiar with gut health, but you might not realize how important a single compound called butyrate is for your overall well-being. In the video above, Dawn Boxell, a registered dietitian with Gastric Health, expands on butyrate, a type of short-chain fatty acid produced by certain beneficial bacteria in your gut whenever you eat specific types of fiber.

When you feed these helpful bacteria, they ferment the fiber and release butyrate, which influences many parts of your body, including your digestive system and brain. Butyrate helps nourish your colon cells, which rely on butyrate as a main energy source.

When these cells get the fuel they need, your gut lining stays strong, lowering the chances of substances such as undigested food, bacteria, and metabolic wastes sneaking through into your bloodstream and causing systemic inflammation.

Butyrate's protective effects are linked to multiple health benefits, including more stable digestion and better immune response. Despite its benefits, however, butyrate doesn't usually make the headlines when people talk about digestion or healthy diets. You often hear about proteins, carbohydrates and fats, but rarely about the byproducts that form when you digest nutrient-rich fiber.

This short-chain fatty acid impacts not just your gut but also your blood sugar balance, weight, mood and your inflammatory response. In other words, your body depends on butyrate to keep many essential functions running smoothly, and you can boost its production by eating fiber-filled carbohydrates on a regular basis.

You also get butyrate from certain foods like grass fed butter and ghee, but a key way to increase your supply is by adding fiber sources such as vegetables, fruits, whole grains and beans to your meals. When you give your gut bacteria enough fiber to ferment, they create even more butyrate. It's important to understand, however, that if your gut health is poor, increasing dietary fiber needs to be done gradually to avoid the production of endotoxin, a mitochondrial poison.

Feeding Your Gut Bacteria

You might not think of your gut as an entire ecosystem, but that's exactly how Boxell describes it. Trillions of bacteria live there, forming what scientists call the gut microbiome. These bacteria include both helpful and not-so-helpful types, and the balance between them makes or breaks your overall health. When the balance tilts in the wrong direction, you get what's known as dysbiosis.

That means you could have too many harmful bacteria or not enough beneficial bacteria, which leads to reduced butyrate production and a weaker gut barrier. Butyrate-producing bacteria include groups like Faecalibacterium prausnitzii and Roseburia species, which thrive on fiber-rich diets. When you skip whole fruits and vegetables and rely on low-fiber options like processed foods, you starve these good bacteria, limiting their ability to ferment the fibers that create butyrate.

Over time, low butyrate production increases your risk for various health problems, from digestive disorders to struggles with body weight. You might also feel more fatigued, experience more frequent digestive discomfort and face greater challenges with controlling your blood sugar. On the flip side, a varied and fiber-filled diet shifts your gut environment in ways that promote good health.

Further, diversity matters. If you stick to the same few foods, your gut bacteria don't get the full range of nutrients they need. Think of it like feeding a garden: If you keep watering the same plant and ignore the rest, you won't have a vibrant, thriving plot. The more variety of produce and high-fiber carbohydrates you include, the more you encourage a broad array of friendly bacteria to do their job well.

Fermented foods also contribute to this ecosystem. Yogurt with live cultures made from grass fed milk, kefir, sauerkraut and kimchi all bring beneficial microbes to your gut, enhancing butyrate production. These foods repopulate your digestive tract with helpful bacteria, which, in turn, maintain or boost your butyrate output.

By blending high-fiber foods with fermented choices, you create a synergy that helps you maintain healthy digestion and benefit from the many roles that butyrate plays in your body's immune and metabolic systems. An important point, however, is to ensure your mitochondria are functioning optimally to support proper cellular energy. Without this key component, your gut environment will be inhospitable to the beneficial bacteria you're consuming.

Strengthening Gut Health with Butyrate

As mentioned, the cells in your colon rely on butyrate as a primary energy source. These cells make up your gut lining, and a resilient gut lining is key for keeping unwanted substances out of your bloodstream. When you support these cells through high butyrate levels, you help maintain tight junctions in your gut, which stop large particles or toxins from passing into your body. That's why a shortage of butyrate weakens your intestinal barrier.

This protective function also ties into inflammation. When particles slip through a weakened gut lining, your immune system goes into overdrive, triggering extra inflammation. Over time, that inflammation spreads, affecting not just your digestion but also your metabolism and mood. In fact, butyrate has been shown to calm inflammation in the colon and even help repair damage in inflammatory bowel disease.

Boxell notes that adequate butyrate levels also help maintain the important mucous layer that sits on top of your gut lining. This mucous layer provides extra protection by ensuring that food you eat is broken down into smaller particles before entering your bloodstream. The process gives your immune system less to worry about, so you're not constantly battling what it sees as foreign invaders.

If you maintain this protective layer, you're setting yourself up for fewer digestive troubles and a more stable immune response. You should also remember that your gut is partially permeable for a reason. You need it to absorb nutrients, water, and other key substances, so the goal isn't to make your gut wall completely sealed.

Rather, you want it to be selective, allowing in the vitamins and minerals you need while blocking harmful germs and toxins. By promoting butyrate production through fiber-rich eating habits — once your gut is healthy — you help your gut do exactly that, all while fueling the cells that keep your digestion on track and your health protected.

Butyrate's Role in Overall Wellness

Healthy butyrate levels do more than shore up your gut barrier. Research suggests this short-chain fatty acid plays a protective role in obesity and diabetes. You might think carbs are your enemy if you're trying to control your weight, but the truth is more nuanced. When you get enough of the right carbs, your beneficial gut bacteria produce more butyrate. This compound influences hormones that control your hunger, helping you feel full and satisfied.

Butyrate also plays a role in brain health. Butyrate is capable of crossing your blood-brain barrier, and butyrate-producing bacteria like Eubacterium and Eisenbergiella are associated with lower Alzheimer's risk. If that wasn't enough, butyrate is also associated with a lower risk of colorectal cancer. Because butyrate keeps colon cells well-fueled, it contributes to their proper functioning and division.

Studies have shown that this compound helps damaged cells undergo a self-destruct process called apoptosis, which could prevent them from turning cancerous. By promoting these normal patterns of cell life and death, butyrate reduces the chance that abnormal cells will grow into dangerous tumors.

Increasing Your Butyrate Levels Safely

Most adults need around 200 to 350 grams of healthy carbohydrates each day. This range helps support cellular energy by giving your body the fuel it needs. You might suspect that the best way to get more butyrate is to reach for fiber-packed foods, and you'd be correct. Boxell emphasizes that you need both enough and the right kinds of fiber to boost butyrate production. Fruits, vegetables, whole grains and beans supply fiber that your gut bacteria ferment.

Still, simply meeting basic fiber goals might not be enough if you don't vary your fiber sources. Different plants have different types of fiber, such as soluble fiber, insoluble fiber, and resistant starch. One type of resistant starch is found in cooked and cooled potatoes and rice. When these starches reach your colon, they resist digestion in your small intestine and become food for butyrate-producing microbes.

However, it's important to introduce fiber-rich foods gradually, as many people don't have a high enough concentration of beneficial bacteria in their gut to digest the fibers in healthy carbs like fruit, vegetables, and grain. Then, when you do eat those types of foods, you feel worse, as you have a buildup of pathogenic bacteria that produce toxic endotoxin, one of several factors that destroys mitochondrial function.

So, if you have gut sensitivities or ongoing digestive discomfort, avoid jumping straight into eating whole grains or non-starchy veggies. Instead, try simpler carbohydrate sources like white rice, fruit juices with pulp or whole fruits first.

If your gut health is severely compromised, start with dextrose (also known as glucose) water. By sipping small amounts throughout the day, you keep your energy stable while allowing your gut to heal. Dextrose water is a short-term solution that should only be used for one or two weeks.

After those initial steps, transition toward more fibrous carbs. After white rice, whole fruits and fruit juice with pulp, try root veggies. This preparatory period allows your body to recover mitochondrial function and create a more hospitable environment in your colon.

Once your gut health is healed — meaning your bowel habits, bloating, and overall comfort are under control — you can expand your diet further. Add non-starchy vegetables, starchy options (sweet potato or squash), beans, legumes, and eventually whole grains with minimal processing. The key is variety. This wide assortment of fibrous choices supports the beneficial bacteria in your gut and makes each meal more satisfying.

By prioritizing butyrate production through dietary changes and targeted supplementation, you support better digestion, a stronger gut barrier, and lower inflammation. These small but impactful adjustments to your daily routine can make a profound difference in your overall wellness, helping you maintain metabolic stability, brain health, and long-term vitality.

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