STORY AT-A-GLANCE

Vitamin deficiencies often cause hair loss, with nutrients like vitamins D, B12, A, and iron playing key roles in maintaining healthy hair growth cycles

Vitamin D supports hair follicle development, while B vitamins help produce keratin — the protein that forms hair structure

Iron carries oxygen to hair follicles; deficiency causes poor growth, but too much is also harmful, with ideal serum ferritin levels being 20 to 40 ng/mL

Vitamin A regulates scalp health through sebum production; both deficiency and excess cause hair problems like dryness or thinning

A nutrient-rich whole foods diet is the best approach to addressing vitamin-related hair loss, with supplement used only when necessary after proper testing

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Picture this: you step out of the shower, glance down and see a tangle of hair circling the drain — more than usual. You wonder, “What’s happening to my hair?” While stress or family genes could be culprits, there’s another common reason you might not have thought of: vitamin deficiencies. Your hair acts like a window to your overall health, dropping hints about what’s going on inside your body.

When it thins or falls out more than normal, it’s often a signal that you’re low on some key nutrients. Nutrients like vitamins D, B12, and A, and iron, keep your hair looking full and healthy. If you don’t get enough, your locks could suffer as a result.

Understanding Your Hair’s Growth Cycle

Hair growth follows a structured cycle with three phases: the growth phase (anagen), the transition phase (catagen), and the resting phase (telogen). This process ensures continuous renewal, much like a plant that sprouts, matures, and eventually sheds to allow new growth. Vitamins are indispensable to this cycle, acting as nutrients that sustain hair health.

For example, vitamin D supports healthy hair follicles, while B vitamins contribute to keratin production — the protein that forms your hair’s structure. Insufficient levels of these nutrients disrupt the cycle, causing hair to enter the resting phase prematurely and resulting in increased shedding or thinning. In short, vitamins are the foundation for robust hair growth; without them, the cycle falters.

What Are the Benefits of Vitamin D for Your Hair?

Widely recognized for supporting bone health, vitamin D also plays a key role in hair vitality. It promotes the development of cells that develop into hair follicles, the microscopic structures responsible for hair growth. Vitamin D levels are often low in people with hair loss. A deficiency impairs follicle production, leading to thinning hair. Consider vitamin D as the catalyst that initiates healthy hair renewal.

Identifying a vitamin D deficiency — Signs like excessive hair loss, along with fatigue or muscle pain, may point to low vitamin D levels. The best way to know if you're in an optimal or deficient state is to get your vitamin D level tested. I recommend doing this twice a year. Regular monitoring is key to keeping your vitamin D level in a healthy range, ideally between 60 to 80 ng/mL (150 to 200 nmol/L).

Strategies to boost vitamin D — The best way to boost your vitamin D level is with regular sun exposure. However, I must caution you about sun exposure during peak hours if you consume dietary seed oils. These oils, which are rampant in processed and fast food, are packed with linoleic acid (LA). When LA accumulated in your skin interacts with the sun's ultraviolet (UV) rays, it triggers inflammation and DNA damage. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published It's best to avoid direct sunlight during peak hours (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) until you’ve cut back on seed oils for six months. This gives your body time to clear some of the accumulated LA. If sun exposure isn’t possible, vitamin D3 supplementation is often necessary. Remember to have your vitamin D levels tested and, based on your test results, adjust your sun exposure or your supplement dose accordingly to maintain a vitamin D level between 60 to 80 ng/mL.

How Do B Vitamins Help Your Hair Stay Strong?

Biotin (B7) helps make keratin, the protein your hair’s built from. Not enough, and your hair might get brittle or thin. Think of biotin as the builder stacking strong bricks for your hair. Vitamin B12 keeps your blood cells healthy, carrying oxygen to your hair roots. When these vitamins are low, hair becomes weak, grows slowly or break easily.

Signs of deficiency — Thinning hair with symptoms like fatigue or pale skin often signal a B vitamin shortage. Hair loss and red, scaly rashes (especially on your face) are common signs you may need more biotin.

Increasing B Vitamin Intake — To increase vitamin B12, incorporating B12-rich foods, such as grass fed meat and dairy, into your diet. Vegetarians and vegans, who are particularly at risk for vitamin B12 deficiency due to dietary restrictions, should consider supplements. Oral or intramuscular vitamin B12 supplements help restore adequate levels, depending on the severity of the deficiency. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Oral supplementation is generally effective for mild to moderate deficiency, with dosages ranging from 1,000 to 2,000 micrograms daily. Intramuscular injections, typically administered monthly, may be more suitable for patients with severe deficiency or those with malabsorption issues. Pastured egg yolk is one of the best sources of biotin. Since biotin is water-soluble, your body will not store it. Hence, your intake must remain consistent.

Why Does Iron Matter for Your Hair Growth?

Iron is essential for hair health, helping red blood cells carry oxygen to hair follicles. Without enough iron, follicles can’t get the oxygen they need, slowing growth and causing shedding. While too little iron contributes to thinning hair, having either too much or too little iron has serious repercussions. The fact is, iron deficiency is commonly checked for, but iron overload is a far more common problem, yet is often overlooked or ignored.

Detecting low iron — Hair loss along with fatigue, memory problems or pale skin could mean an iron deficiency. A straightforward blood test, known as a serum ferritin test , provides valuable insights into your iron status. You want your ferritin level below 100 ng/mL; the ideal range is 20 to 40 ng/mL. Below 20 ng/mL is an indicator that you are iron deficient, while a level above 100 ng/mL indicates inflammation, high iron or both.

Boosting iron levels — Eat iron-rich foods like grass fed red meat and pair them with vitamin C from citrus fruits to improve absorption. Before considering supplements, be sure to get a serum ferritin blood test, as too much iron is harmful.

How Does Vitamin A Help or Hurt Your Hair?

Vitamin A keeps your scalp healthy by controlling sebum production, the natural oil that moisturizes hair. Too little dries out hair, while too much contributes to thinning and scalp issues. Vitamin A is like a dial that needs to be set just right for optimal hair growth.

Recognizing vitamin A imbalance — Dry, brittle hair is often a sign you need more vitamin A, but thinning or scalp irritation could signal excess.

How to boost vitamin A levels — To optimize your vitamin A status, focus on consuming a variety of vitamin A-rich foods. Good sources include liver, egg yolks, butter from grass fed cows, and orange and yellow vegetables like sweet potatoes and carrots. These foods provide either preformed vitamin A or provitamin A carotenoids that your body can convert to active vitamin A. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published While supplementation can be beneficial if you're deficient, it's important not to exceed recommended intake levels, due to negative effects from excessive supplementation. If you're concerned about your vitamin A status, consider having your levels tested before starting any supplementation regimen.

Supporting Hair Health Through Nutrition

Your hair often reflects your inner health, with thinning or shedding hinting at deficiencies in vitamins D, B12, or A, and possibly iron. Each plays a unique role in hair growth, strength, and scalp health. The good news? Fixing these gaps is simple. A diet rich in nutrients, based on a variety of whole foods, gives your hair what it needs.

If hair loss continues, however, see a holistic doctor, as a blood test is useful for spotting nutrient deficiencies, leading to targeted treatments like diet changes or supplements to get your hair growth and overall health back on track.

Frequently Asked Questions About Vitamins and Hair Loss

Q: Which vitamins are most important for hair growth?

A: Vitamin D, vitamin B12, biotin, iron, and vitamin A are key nutrients for hair health, supporting follicles, hair strength and scalp health.

Q: How should I get these vitamins?

A: Sunlight is the best source of vitamin D. Vitamin B12-rich foods include grass fed meat and dairy. Pastured egg yolk is one of the best sources of biotin, while iron-rich foods include grass fed red meat. Good sources of vitamin A include liver, egg yolks, butter from grass fed cows, and orange and yellow vegetables like sweet potatoes and carrots.

Q: How can I identify a vitamin deficiency?

A: Watch for thinning hair, fatigue, or pale skin. Ask for a blood test from your doctor to confirm any nutrient deficiencies.

Q: Can supplements quickly fix hair loss?

A: While certain supplements support hair health, diet comes first. Be sure to prioritize dietary changes, with a focus on fresh, whole foods, and use supplements only when needed.

Q: What causes excessive hair shedding?

A: Some shedding is normal, but nutrient deficiencies often worsen it. Hair shedding is also triggered by hormonal changes (pregnancy, menopause, thyroid disorders), stress, certain medications, sudden weight loss, seasonal changes, and underlying health conditions like autoimmune disorders.

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