Diane
Mar 29, 2023Edited

Unfortunately the company KAATSU, despite having a contact form, doesn't respond at all to any product or shipping queries. I have tried twice. It leaves me with little confidence to order anything from them. Disappointing.

Guillermou
Mar 19, 2023

In this study, the dose-effect relationship between KAATSU strength training and muscle function performance and the underlying physiological mechanism are analyzed. KAATSU resistance training can strengthen muscle strength, improve muscle endurance, and promote neuromuscular adaptation. High occlusion pressure compression intervention within the effective compression range may better improve muscle strength performance, while medium occlusion pressure compression intervention is more conducive to improving muscle endurance performance, and compression Continuous compression is better than intermittent compression in promoting neuromuscular adaptation. KAATSU resistance training promotes muscle strength by inducing increased metabolic stress, promoting the secretion of hormones related to muscle growth, promoting neuromuscular adaptation, and regulating the expression of microRNAs and molecules related to skeletal muscle formation. Muscular endurance can be promoted through a number of physiological mechanisms, such as upregulation of endothelial nitric oxide synthase expression, hypoxia-inducible factor 1, vascular endothelial growth factor at the gene or protein level, promoting skeletal muscle capillary angiogenesis, activation of the phosphorylation of p38MAPK, AMPK signaling pathway, and its downstream peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor coactivator 1α, and promotes mitochondrial production and metabolic enzyme activity aerobics. Increased recruitment of type II muscle fibers eliciting a higher threshold may promote neuromuscular adaptation.

https://www.cjter.com/EN/abstract/abstract18645.shtml (2022)

In this systematic review and meta-analysis, BFR KAATSU training compared to exercise under normal blood flow conditions could positively influence both aerobic capacity and sports performance. Differences in younger and older subjects were discussed. KAATSU proved to be a promising and beneficial workout for improvements in aerobic capacity (measured in VO 2 ) and performance.

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11332-022-00944-x (2022)

This study aimed to compare the long-term effect of passive recovery (PR) and active recovery (AR) during low-intensity resistance training with BFR on hormone levels and performance in young men. The findings indicated that by increasing muscle activation and a higher metabolic load, RA during BFR resistance training could cause more marked improvements in serum GH, muscle strength, and endurance.

https://bmcsportsscimedrehabil.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s13102-022-00442-0 (2022)

Peripheral arterial disease (PAD) is a condition with increasing incidence worldwide, affecting more than 20% of Europeans and North Americans in the age group > 55 years, and in the group > 70 years it affects up to to 60% of the population. Among many forms of treatment, endovascular treatment remains the most common treatment method, however, the most non-invasive, but still effective, is rehabilitation through physical training. Recently, innovative solutions have been introduced regarding this form of treatment by combining anaerobic interval exercises with KAATSU venous blood flow restriction and cooling. KAATSU successfully stimulates the acute angiogenic response and influences certain endothelial functions.

https://academic.oup.com/eurheartj/article/43/Supplement_1/ehab849.120/6521169?login=false (2022)

This study examined respiratory and circulatory responses during low-intensity resistance exercise using a KAATSU device, which results in moderate blood flow restriction, in both healthy male adults and male patients with cardiovascular disease. The results suggest that low-intensity resistance exercise with a KAATSU device may be a safe and useful training method for cardiac rehabilitation.

https://www.jstage.jst.go.jp/article/dkmj/advpub/0/advpub_2022-032/_article/-char/ja/ (2022)

KAATSU Low Intensity Blood Flow Restriction Therapy is a novel physical therapy (PT) approach to rehabilitate muscle injuries in post-operative knee patients. Low-intensity exercise is used in strengthening blood flow restriction to achieve strength improvements similar to those seen in high-intensity training. BFR.

http://medical.advancedresearchpublications.com/index.php/CHCMJ/article/view/1112 (2022)

Inclusion of KAATSU simultaneously with resistance exercise increases bone and muscle mass primarily through various hormonal pathways while improving cardiovascular function without any adverse events. Improvements in mobility and gait are indicators of a higher health-related quality of life, minimizing disability in older adults. Protocols with blood flow restriction using occlusion pressures equal to 70% and 130% of systolic blood pressure were more effective in inducing peak acute parathyroid hormone (PTH) responses and promoting a metabolic condition favorable to bone anabolism. .

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s13670-020-00323-9 (2020)

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1728869X22000168 (2022)

Most older adults cannot perform higher intensity exercise. An alternative exercise training program combining low-intensity resistance exercise with KAATSU blood flow restriction may have similar acute and chronic benefits for skeletal muscles in older adults.

https://eurapa.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s11556-022-00294-0 (2022)

This review reports on the potential benefits of the use of blood flow restriction (BFR) when combined with walking, resistance training and electrical stimulation in people with COPD and possible safety concerns. This treatment appears to be safe and has been used by many different populations, including people with ischemic heart disease. For COPD patients who are contraindicated to exercise, a possible treatment may be to combine neuromuscular electrical stimulation with BFR. BFR has potential as a novel, low-intensity, but effective exercise training modality for people with COPD.

http://trainology.org/PDF/v3-1%2001%20Thiebaud%20et%20al.pdf (2014)

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8743940/ (2021)

