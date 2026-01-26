Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Health for All's avatar
Health for All
6h

Recent research suggests visceral fat may release tiny extracellular vesicles that travel to the heart, altering gene expression and promoting fibrosis even before blood pressure rises. This could explain why waist size predicts damage earlier than BMI. I think the focus on “cellular energy” is promising, but claims about seed oils and strict LA targets are not yet settled; more rigorous evidence is needed.

Reply
Share
Destiny S. Harris's avatar
Destiny S. Harris
13h

The worst place to store fat!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture