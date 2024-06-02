Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Guillermou
Jun 2, 2024

Four relevant and essential factors for energy production. Solar radiation produces anti-inflammatory, analgesic and modulating effects. It stimulates cells and regulates the production of hormones and neurotransmitters. Through the skin we absorb between 25-30% of solar photons. Studies by Fritz Albert Popp and doctors such as Xiuxiu Wang and Jinzhao Huang, from the University of Jinan (China), have demonstrated the effectiveness of acupuncture or moxa treatment to increase the emission of biophotons along the meridians. . Also the photobiomodulator provided by the sauna. The most frequent indications are pain, fibromyalgia, nervous system disorders, respiratory and inflammatory problems, hormonal imbalances and chronic infections.

A sufficient amount of raw foods that we eat not only provide calories, proteins, vitamins or minerals, but also enzymes that help digestion and literally transfer sunlight to the body. The phenomenon of digestive leukocytosis was studied and scientifically described by the doctor of Russian origin Paul Kouchakoff, who verified that uncooked foods did not produce said increase in leukocytes. Eating enough steamed foods and always accompanying them with other raw foods is a very healthy practice.

https://wholefoodsmagazine.com/sites/default/files/nechealth_0.pdf .---

The vitality and quality of a food can be determined from the intensity and coherence of its biophotonic emission. Fritz-Albert Popp has proven that the emission of biophotons can be distinguished from fresh vegetables, grown with ecological methods and free of harmful residues. Organic, raw and grated vegetables provide the greatest amount of coherent biophotons to the body.

Biophotons: a modern interpretation of the traditional “Qi” concept*.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1887836913700887 .----

http://www.terra.org/categorias/articulos/biofotones .----

THE ENERGY THAT HEALS PART II: BIOPHOTON EMISSIONS AND THE BODY OF LIGHT---

https://www.chi.is/energy-heals-part-ii-biophoton-emissions-body-light/ (2018)

BIOPHOTON DETECTION AND LOW-INTENSITY LIGHT THERAPY: A POTENTIAL CLINICAL PARTNERSHIP.--

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2957070/ (2010)

BIOPHOTONS AND UV LIGHT THERAPY: A WHOLE NEW ERA OF ‘MEDICINE’.--

https://www.hbmag.com/biophotons-uv-light-therapy-whole-new-era-medicine/ (2018)

EATING SUNLIGHT – ALL ABOUT BIOPHOTONS IN RAW FOODS. .--

“The more I study nutrition the more I am convinced that we need to eat more raw uncooked unprocessed food.

In 1970 Americans spent about $6 billion a year on fast food while today they spend more than $110 billion! Americans now spend more money on fast food than on higher education, personal computers, computer software, or new cars. And we wonder why we have an epidemic of chronic degenerative diseases!”

https://domesticgeekgirl.com/wellness-natural-living/eating-sunlight-all-about-biophotons-in-raw-foods/.--

Eating fresh, sun-ripened, locally grown fruits and vegetables rich in light energy or biophotons has energizing and healing properties. Practical Tips for Biophoton-Powered Fitness

1) Adopt a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, fermented and raw sprouts to maximize your biophoton intake.

2) Prioritize pre- and post-workout snacks that contain biophoton-rich ingredients to effectively fuel and replenish your body.

3) Incorporate light-based practices, such as sun exposure, grounding, and breathing, into your exercise routine to enhance biophoton absorption and optimize cellular vitality.

4) Stay hydrated with pure filtered water or fruit to promote biophoton transmission and hydration at the cellular level.

https://alisabattaglia.com/2021/07/15/biophotonic-nutrition-the-benefits-of-eating-raw/ (2021)

https://www.juicefastcoach.com/blog/raw-food-fitness (2024).--

