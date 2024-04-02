Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

We need to feed ourselves with carbohydrates for our body and brain. Glucose is the most important substrate for the correct functioning and development of the brain, with a greater consumption of glucose in relation to the need to create new brain structures and connections. Alterations in glucose homeostasis will inevitably be associated with changes in the development of the Nervous System.

Carbohydrates in low glycemic index (GI) foods are digested and absorbed more slowly. This slow release of glucose into the bloodstream has been shown to be much more beneficial to the body, from improved energy levels to controlling type 2 diabetes and weight loss. Postprandial glucose, together with related hyperinsulinemia and lipidemia, has been implicated in the development of chronic metabolic diseases such as obesity, type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), and cardiovascular diseases. Chronic postprandial hyperglycemia is a characteristic feature of insulin resistance and can induce oxidative stress, formation of advanced glycation end products (AGEs), and lipid peroxidative products, leading to endothelial dysfunction, dyslipidemia, and inflammatory gene expression. The phytochemicals of fruits and carbohydrates in general minimize hyperglycemia.

According to research, those who skip or delay breakfast are more likely to experience a bad mood in comparison. Skipping breakfast may increase the risk of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, depression, decreased cognitive performance, and frailty.

Children also have high glucose metabolism in the brain, being twice as high in children aged 4 to 10 years compared to adults. Therefore, feeding the brain with a continuous supply of glucose from a quality breakfast is the best start to the day our children can have. . Children have greater sleep demands and therefore deplete glycogen stores when they wake up in the morning.

Increased activity and a diet composed primarily of carbohydrate foods with a low glycemic index and high fiber content are more likely to reduce hunger and provide more satiety and lead to energy balance as a way to lose excess body fat stores. .

Adequate levels of ghrelin, the hormone that together with leptin regulates appetite and satiety, and can prevent us from losing weight if it is not controlled. There are factors that can influence the production of ghrelin, such as: sleep, stress that increase ghrelin, proteins that reduce ghrelin and soluble fiber, exercise regulates ghrelin.

The interaction between flavonoids and target proteins of the insulin signaling pathway; characterizes the bioactivities of flavonoids, such as anti-inflammatory, lipid-lowering and antioxidant

Nutrients such as resveratrol, berberine, anthocyanin extracts from purple plants, curcumin or flavonoids have a relevant role in improving insulin resistance at molecular levels and the risk of diabetes and obesity.

