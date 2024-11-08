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Harriet McCoy's avatar
Harriet McCoy
Nov 18, 2024

Best use for DMSO for brain health: Rub onto scalp, then apply the PBM helmet, which I got from Marvin Berman, PhD. I do all four sides of my head for 5-10 minutes each: R & L Fronto-temporal lobes, and R & L Parietal/Occipital lobes, each morning. I also add methylene blue 0.5 mg/kg of body weight each morning, and melatonin 50 mg each night. All this helps with improving working memory and other complex cognitive behaviors, by increasing synaptic density, neuroplasticity, and decreasing NFTs and amyloid plaque build-up. Please caution your readers about hair dyes and other synthetic colorants, shampoos, and cream rinses. Since DMSO is a solvent, you don't want it pulling all those toxins into the brain or it will do the reverse and actually CAUSE ALZHEIMER'S!

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Remi Steele's avatar
Remi Steele
Jun 8

DMSO has helped improve my eyesight. I only wish I'd known about it before I had cataract surgery in one of my eyes; the other eye no longer requires it.

Last Monday I rolled my ankle stepping off a curb. When I got home, I cleaned my ankle and rubbed on a 30/60 mixture of DMSO and castor oil, wrapped it up with an ace bandage, and elevated it. I repeated the DMSO/castor oil application every four hours for 2 days and twice a day on days 3 and 4. My ankle only swelled minimally and showed very minor discoloration. The pain was also minimal and had me limping only on the 1st two days. I was able to walk normally on day three and no longer needed a bandage on the 5th day. I've had an injury like that before and spent four weeks in a brace unable to walk. I credit DMSO with the quick recovery.

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