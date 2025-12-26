Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Neural Foundry
Dec 26

The CoComelon rapid-cut mechanic is basically engineered variable-interval reinforcement. I've seen similar things play out with adults and infintie scroll feeds where every 2-3 seconds delivers a micro hit that trains the orienting response into overdrive. That Spongebob study showing 4-hour executive function defects from just 9 minutes is wild. It kinda mirrors what happens when people try stepping away from heavily optimized feeds, they temporarly can't register subtle stimulii anymore.

Guillermou
Dec 26

The truth is that most people today live in a sea of ​​radio frequencies emitted by all kinds of wireless technologies, from routers to smartphones, tablets, baby monitors, televisions, appliances, smart meters, and much more.

Chronic and intense exposure could have serious repercussions for our health, especially for children, who are now exposed even before birth. Research also suggests that interaction with social media, games, and online applications produces various effects, both physical and psychological.

Those who overuse electronic devices develop musculoskeletal disorders. Repetitive strain injury is a chronic condition that develops due to repetitive, forceful, or clumsy hand movements over prolonged periods, causing damage to the muscles, tendons, and nerves of the neck, shoulder, forearm, and hand. This can lead to pain, weakness, numbness, or impaired motor control. Those who use smartphones excessively, due to reduced face-to-face interaction, tend to feel that their social relationships are neither supportive nor rewarding, and that they do not actively contribute to the happiness and well-being of others. It is crucial to promote healthy smartphone use habits, as well as the importance of friendship and family connection, to promote psychological well-being.

Excessive use, especially at night, disrupts circadian rhythms, which can lead to sleep problems and metabolic disorders such as obesity, a precursor to many pathologies. When melatonin production is disrupted, it can have long-term effects on health. Radiation alone is a significant danger and is known to disrupt sleep, but the blue light from screens, combined with the beeps and pings from messages and other notifications, can also disrupt it. This is without considering the influence of microwave radiation from mobile phones, which affects melatonin, the hormone that regulates the sleep-wake cycle.

Data from the annual Monitoring the Future survey also reveals that the more time teenagers spend online, the unhappy they are, and those who spend more than average time on in-person relationships and activities that don't involve their smartphones are much more likely to report being "happy."

Rates of depression, self-harm, and suicide among teenagers have also increased dramatically. Emergency room visits for self-harm, such as cutting, have tripled among girls aged 10 to 14, and data suggest that spending three hours or more a day on electronic devices increases the risk of suicide by 35%. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1053811918320123?via%3Dihub .---

https://www.ndtvprofit.com/technology/screen-time-changes-structure-of-kids-brains-60-minutes-says .---

https://abcdstudy.org/ .—

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s12889-024-17860-z .--

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0165032724001423 ---

https://www.ejgm.co.uk/download/electronic-devices-use-association-with-psychological-distress-and-sleep-among-adolescents-11314.pdf

--

https://link.springer.com/article/10.4103/ejim.ejim_56_19

