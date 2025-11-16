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Guillermou
Nov 16, 2025

We are genetically designed to heal. Our physiology is designed to help us overcome challenges and become stronger. Disease is mostly the result of living a lifestyle that is incompatible with life and longevity. Even life-threatening illnesses can be resolved with lifestyle-based medicine. Epigenetics is a fascinating process by which the body activates and deactivates genes through metabolism. Unlike genetic modifications, epigenetic changes are reversible because they do not affect the DNA sequence but rather involve alterations in chromatin structure and DNA accessibility for gene regulation.

Epigenetic factors are influenced directly and indirectly by the presence or absence of key nutrients in the diet, as well as by exposure to chemicals, pathogens, and other environmental influences, and even emotions. Simply put, our lifestyles and environmental exposures, and those of our ancestors, directly affect our DNA and its expression. https://learn.genetics.utah.edu/content/epigenetics/ ------

https://www.cshlpress.org/pdf/sample/2014/epigenetics2/EPIChap.pdf .---

https://europepmc.org/article/med/20944598 .---

https://www.rupahealth.com/post/what-is-methylation-an-introduction-to-its-role-in-health-and-disease-for-functional-medicine-practitioners (2024).---

Prenatal stress can affect mDNA in perinatal tissues, such as umbilical cord blood and the placenta. This can have consequences for the child's health, such as stress reactivity, neurobehavioral problems, and psychiatric disorders.

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s13148-024-01635-9 (2024).--

This review focuses on various stress factors that affect aging, including oxidative stress, genotoxic stress, inflammatory stress, and metabolic stress, and their epigenetic regulation.

https://www.cell.com/molecular-cell/fulltext/S1097-2765(23)00809-2?dgcid=raven_jbs_etoc_email (2024).--

Nutrition affects the epigenetic mechanisms of the pathogenesis of many diseases, including infertility. Infertility is associated with epigenetic mechanisms, nutrients, bioactive components, and many other factors. Vitamins B12, D, and B6, biotin, choline, selenium, zinc, folic acid, resveratrol, quercetin, and others are implicated in fertility.

https://www.ingentaconnect.com/content/ben/cwhr/2024/00000020/00000005/art00008 (2024).--

This review provides a brief overview of the role of vitamins as epigenetic modulators or nutraceuticals, emphasizing the effects of vitamins A, B, C, D, E, K, and A on the DNA methylation process.

This review has been shown to have an effect on the DNA methylation process. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36200195/ (2023).---

https://hdrilab.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/role_of_b_vitamins_in_biological_methylation.pdf (2024).--

Vitamin C can act as a regulator of kinases, such as MAPK and p38, or by controlling the activation of the NF-κB pathway, generating chronic responses related to changes in gene expression.

https://www.mdpi.com/2076-3921/10/2/215 (2023).--

These reviews present a broad overview that includes the epigenetic effects of 13 vitamins and vitamins B1 and B12 in terms of DNA methylation, histone modification, and ncRNA expression. The most debated areas of vitamin epigenetics are tumor suppression, organ protection, and the treatment of neurodegeneration.

https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Shujie-Huang-2/publication/327793409_Epigenetic_Effects_of_the_13_Vitamins/links/5bada68792851ca9ed2b8eb5/Epigenetic-Effects-of-the-13-Vitamins.pdf (2019).--

https://www.rupahealth.com/post/the-role-of-b-vitamins-in-methylation-processes-clinical-applications-and-dosage-guidelines (2024).--

https://academic.oup.com/nutritionreviews/article/78/8/647/5715575?login=false (2024).-- This review focuses on the epigenetic action of vitamins in inducing the initiation and progression of colorectal cancer.

https://academic.oup.com/nutritionreviews/article/81/4/455/6677260?login=false (2023),.--

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