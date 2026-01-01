Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Guillermou
Jan 1

The sugar and pharmaceutical industries have always been united to increase their corrupt business. More sugar, more fluoride; more fluoride and sugar, more chronic diseases. One of the studies that evaluated the effects of fluoride was conducted by the most famous scientist at the National Cancer Institute, Dr. Dean Burk. Dr. Burk conducted the largest study in the history of medical science resulting from fluoride-induced cancer deaths in 10 major U.S. cities. He told Congress that fluoridation "socially imposed large-scale mass murder involving unexpectedly tens of thousands of American cancer deaths each year."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r7CxjCHf4R8&feature=youtu.be

Chronic fluoride exposure has been linked to a wide variety of human diseases, such as bone and dental fluorosis, diabetes, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular disease, and hyperkeratosis. More than 500 million people live in areas endemic for fluorosis, with high levels of fluoride in their drinking water and biosphere, facing public health challenges. Symptoms of fluorosis include dental and skeletal fluorosis, hypothyroidism, sleep disorders, inflammation, IQ deficits, and autism.

Fluoride inhibits the function of the immune system, bone cells, fibroblasts, and lung cells, liver metabolism, neurotransmission processes, and brain functions, including cognition and mental acuity. It also contributes to the development of other pulmonary and respiratory diseases. Fluoride has implications for endothelial dysfunction and vascular disorders associated with atherosclerosis, as well as cognitive and thyroid function.

https://www.mdpi.com/2076-3417/10/20/7100 (2020).---

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S001393512302563X (2024).---

The high prevalence of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in countries with community water fluoridation (CWF), as well as in countries with endemic fluorosis, was highlighted during the second day of testimony in a landmark fluoride trial. Expert witnesses presented evidence that fluoride exposure is associated with lower IQ in children and that it poses risks to pregnant mothers.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/fluoride-trial-day-2-risks-pregnant-mothers/ (2024).—

