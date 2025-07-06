Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

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Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
Jul 6, 2025

Dr. Mercola's research on vegetable oils is extraordinary.-----------

Lies, deception have endured all the poisons of Western society, arrogance and above all corrupt money, are to blame for a decadent society in eating habits. There are great interests of the industry that are at stake. The USDA guidelines are to promote industrial agriculture, monocultures of Roundup and other pesticides, which include manufacturers of carbohydrate-based foods, as well as the corn and soybean industries, which are used in most foods. processed. The guidelines, which require the avoidance of saturated fats, have led to a large increase in the consumption of fats from vegetable oils in the last three decades. The manufacturers of the huge agri-food corporations clearly work closely with the scientists who are most influential on the guidelines. A lot of money has been invested in the professionals and researchers who promote the food pyramid, to bring down the reputation of the scientists and the money invested.

As Dr. Mercola has reported, inflammation is a determining factor in chronic and degenerative diseases. The high consumption of sugars, drinks with fructose and carbohydrates, vegetable oils, especially soy, modern wheat, trans fats and processed foods in general, replacing saturated fats, has caused an increase in the number of obese people and diseases metabolic, including cardiovascular diseases.

Intake of omega-6 vegetable oils, particularly soybean oil, began to increase in the US in the early 20th century, at a time when butter and lard consumption was in decline. This caused a more than two-fold increase in intake of linoleic acid, the main omega-6 polyunsaturated fat found in vegetable oils. Importantly, the concentration of linoleic acid in adipose tissue is a reliable marker of intake since the half-life of linoleic acid is approximately 2 years in adipose tissue.

The study authors also noted that the increase in linoleic adipose tissue paralleled the increase in the prevalence of diabetes, obesity and asthma, and with coronary artery disease (CAD), while levels of long-chain omega-3 (EPA) and (DHA) in platelets are inversely related to CAD. The low-density lipoprotein (LDL) oxidation hypothesis gained traction during the 1980s because it was found that native, unoxidized LDLs do not generally cause foam cell formation. In other words, LDL had to be oxidized first for atherosclerosis to develop. The amount of linoleic acid contained in LDL can be seen as the real "culprit" that initiates the process of oxLDL formation, since it is the linoleic acid that is highly susceptible to oxidation. Additionally, an increased intake of linoleic acid increases the linoleic acid content of very low-density lipoproteins (VLDL) and high-density lipoproteins (HDL), increasing their susceptibility to oxidation, further increasing the risk of cardiovascular disease.

The oxidation of linoleic acid in LDL gives rise to conjugated dienes (malondialdehyde and 4-hydroxynonenal), which bind covalently to apoB, altering its structure, creating oxidized LDL. OxLDL is no longer recognized by LDL receptors in the liver, but by scavenger receptors on macrophages causing monocyte infiltration of the subendothelium, foam cell formation, and eventual atherosclerosis. Linoleic acid oxidation products (including 9-HODE and 13-HODE) are found in infarcted tissue.

https://openheart.bmj.com/content/5/2/e000898 (2018)

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