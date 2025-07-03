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Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
Jul 3, 2025

Flavonoids are emerging as potential therapeutic agents to mitigate senescence. Naringenin, hesperetin, hesperidin, quercetin, fisetin, kaempferol, rutin, apigenin, luteolin, nobiletin, tangeretin, genistein, wogonin, epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), theaflavin-3-gallate (TF2A), and procyanidin C1 possess potent antisenescence effects. Flavonoids either directly modulate underlying cellular aging or senescence processes or interact with molecular targets that regulate aging-related pathways. This review analyzes the potential use of flavonoids to mitigate senescence and, consequently, delay the onset of aging-related diseases. https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s40290-022-00444-w (2022) .----

Fisetin was originally identified in a review of flavonoids that could prevent oxidative stress-induced nerve cell death. Of the 30 flavonoids tested in this study, fisetin was one of the most potent.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/11182299 .----

Fisetin is a flavonol from the flavonoid class, a group of polyphenols. It can be found in many plants, fruits, and vegetables. Strawberries have the highest fisetin content (160 mg/kg), five times higher than apples. The amount of fisetin in strawberries is approximately five times higher than in apples and, in general, more than 30 times higher than that found in mangoes, kiwis, grapes, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and various nuts.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3689181/ .---

Aging is a highly malleable process that can be modulated in a variety of ways, including calorie restriction, intermittent fasting, exercise, and a plant-based diet rich in phytochemicals. The use of bioactive compounds to eliminate senescent cells has recently emerged as a promising approach to delay aging and reduce the severity of chronic diseases. Among others, age-related neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease (PD), currently affect people worldwide. Plant-derived flavonoids have a wide range of activities that could make them particularly effective in blocking age-related toxicity pathways associated with neurodegenerative diseases. Fisetin has recently emerged as a potential anti-inflammatory, chemopreventive, chemotherapeutic, and senotherapeutic agent, making it a good candidate for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. This natural compound has recently been shown to modulate different pleiotropic pathways (phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase/protein kinase B/mammalian target of rapamycin (PI3K/Akt/mTOR) and p38 mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK)-dependent nuclear factor-kappa light chain enhancer of activated B cells (NF-κB)) exerting a large number of biological effects including anti-inflammatory, hypolipidemic, hypoglycemic, antioxidant, neuroprotective, antiangiogenic, and antitumor effects. Fisetin acts as a senotherapeutic agent capable of prolonging lifespan, reducing ROS levels, and enhancing antioxidant cellular responses. This neuroprotection has been detected in in vitro and in vivo models associated with different neurological disorders. This review compiled the most recent findings on the antioxidant and neuroprotective effects of fisetin. This report is very comprehensive, addressing the mechanisms of aging.

https://www.mdpi.com/1420-3049/27/3/738/htm (2022) .---

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Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
Jul 3, 2025

In these reviews, fisetin emerged as one of the potential miracle molecules for addressing cognitive and neurobehavioral abnormalities. Fisetin is effective in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease, vascular dementia, and schizophrenia, Parkinson's disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Huntington's disease, stroke, traumatic brain injury (TBI), and age-associated changes.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0014299921006464 (2021).---

https://content.iospress.com/articles/brain-plasticity/bpl200104 (2020).---

This review reports on the neuroprotective effects of fisetin, a naturally occurring flavonoid, in neurodegenerative diseases. Fisetin maintains mitochondrial redox profiles and functions. Fisetin regulates various metabolic pathways to prevent inflammatory responses and cytotoxicity. Fisetin's antioxidant properties protect neural cells from inflammation and apoptotic degeneration. Therefore, it can be used in the prevention of neurodegenerative disorders.

https://europepmc.org/article/med/36299900 (2022)

The effects of fisetin, a natural nutritional compound with promising potential, on obesity, cancer, neurological diseases, diabetes, and cardiovascular, bone, and macular degeneration diseases.

https://dergipark.org.tr/en/pub/jbachs/issue/58450/899925 (2020) .-----

https://link.springer.com/chapter/10.1007/978-3-319-41334-1_10 (2016) .----

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8009086/ (2021) .-----

https://dergipark.org.tr/en/pub/jbachs/issue/58450/899925 (2020) .-----

https://www.apjtb.org/article.asp?issn=2221-1691;year=2021;volume=11;issue=1;spage=1;epage=9;aulast=Antika (2021) .------

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/efd2.3 (2022) .-----

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1471489222000406 (2022) .----

https://www.apjtb.org/article.asp?issn=2221-1691;year=2021;volume=11;issue=1;spage=1;epage=9;aulast=Antika (2021) .----

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